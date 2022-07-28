Alithya signs up to C$10.8 million in digital transformation contracts with Quebec government agency

Projects to comprise multiple components of Alithya's comprehensive service offering

MONTREAL, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce the signing of up to C$10.8 million in service agreements with a Quebec Government agency covering projects to be implemented over a 36-month period. The work will include cybersecurity, radio communications, and cloud migration projects, as well as assisting the client with the development and adaptation of a project management platform solution. Additionally, Alithya will support the agency's managers in the implementation of best practices in the methodology and management of their projects.

A diverse array of services

In addition to Alithya professionals already engaged in assisting the client with ongoing projects, the newly signed contracts will raise the commitment to more than 140 Alithya advisors with expertise in domains including application development, security, technological infrastructure, cloud architecture, migration, and automation, change management, and continuous improvement.

Quote by David Dufour, Vice President, Public Sector at Alithya:

"These new contracts encompass a broad spectrum of Alithya specializations across multiple domains. With 20 active contracts already in effect that have validated the quality of our work, we have consolidated our position as a trusted advisor to assist this client in addressing its evolving needs moving forward. The quality of work conducted in support of this client also positions Alithya to make deeper inroads into other areas of Quebec's public sector, leveraging the company's reputation to provide similar services to other government ministries, municipalities, and para-public organizations."

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,700 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Since its founding in 1992, Alithya's capacity, size, and capabilities have continuously evolved, guided by a long-term strategic vision to become the trusted advisor of its clients. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

