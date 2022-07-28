3Phase Elevator and Next Level Elevator Announce Merger

3Phase deepens its presence in Los Angeles and Orange County, CA, adding Next Level Elevator to Specialized Elevator's and 3Phase Elevator's west coast family of IUEC independents

ORANGE, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Phase Elevator, a leading independent elevator and escalator services provider, has merged with Next Level Elevator, a provider of top-tier maintenance, repair, modernization and testing services for all types and brands of commercial elevators and vertical conveyance systems in the Los Angeles market. The merger deepens 3Phase's presence in California where it already has a strong foothold with Specialized Elevator from San Francisco to San Diego.

Next Level Elevator, a locally owned independent elevator company, takes pride in providing quality service and making each customer a priority. The company has achieved growth by building long-term relationships with customers and targeting specific modernization projects where it has expertise. The existing Next Level Elevator team, led by Jevon Hadley and Lance Green, will remain in place and the company will continue to serve customers under the Next Level Elevator brand.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Specialized in the Los Angeles market, and it was apparent to us that our partnership would be a powerful combination. Both companies have built their businesses based on making the right decisions for customers." said Jevon Hadley, co-owner and operator of Next Level Elevator. Hadley added "This partnership gives us access to the resources to expand geographically and take risks in the Los Angeles market that are difficult to justify as a small independent. We already have plans to expand beyond our current footprint and we are excited about the future with Specialized and 3Phase." Donovan McKeever, the President leading the West for 3Phase commented, "In addition to serving and working with Next Level's customers, we are especially excited to add Jevon and Lance to the team in Los Angeles. They've built an impressive company and we are looking forward to continuing their tradition as a strong independent elevator company in the Los Angeles market."

"Deepening our presence in the Los Angeles area has been a strategic priority for 3Phase, and Next Level boasts a stellar reputation in this market that will complement the Specialized team. When we first met Jevon and Lance, we knew they were like-minded partners," said Mike Strachan, CEO of 3Phase Elevator. "This partnership further establishes our presence as a leading provider in the West."

About 3Phase Elevator

Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Canton, Mass., 3Phase Elevator is a leading independent provider of elevator and escalator maintenance, repair, modernization and new installation services in 20 states across the United States and the District of Columbia. The company has grown in part through 18 acquisitions of other independent elevator and escalator providers. 3Phase maintains more than 23,500 units for building owners and property managers. The company is built on a foundation of exceptional customer service. For additional information, visit www.3phaseelevator.com.

