West Shore Home® Opens Second Corporate Headquarters

New building will house updated call center and additional corporate employees

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation today announced the opening of its second headquarters in central Pennsylvania. Located at 4600 Westport Drive in Mechanicsburg, it will hold over 300 employees, servicing the company's 33 branches in 15 states nationwide.

The 67,000 square foot building was an existing structure that is being redesigned in three phases. Phase one is complete and has the capacity for 180 employees in the company's call center that assists customers nationwide. Other support teams are onsite including IT and human resources. Phases two and three are expected to be complete by the end of 2022 into early 2023.

"West Shore Home is growing at an explosive rate. With this comes the need for even greater corporate space as we continue to expand," said B.J. Werzyn, CEO, West Shore Home. "In the past three years, we have quadrupled the number of employees within the company. I am proud that we continue to lay down roots in central Pennsylvania, bringing even more jobs to region."

The Westport Dr. location is similar in design to its corporate headquarters that opened in 2021 in Mechanicsburg. The open design concept features light industrial architecture and modern décor.

West Shore Home specializes in window, door, and bath remodeling and replacement, with most projects completed in just one day. The brand's marketing messages Don't Blink® and Fast is Better represent the speed and efficiency of its entire remodeling process.

Its proven customer-focused business model is driving West Shore Home's national growth. Its ability to provide fast, seamless business integrations is changing perceptions in the industry and propelling its vision of becoming America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand®.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

