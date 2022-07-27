Keurig and BLK & Bold Coffee Announce New K-Cup Pod Partnership

Agreement makes available the largest Black-owned coffee brand to the 36 million+ households with a Keurig brewer

BURLINGTON, Mass., FRISCO, Texas and DES MOINES, Iowa, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) and BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages today announced the launch of BLK & Bold coffees in K-Cup® pods for the Keurig® brewing system.

BLK & Bold was cultivated in 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa by founders Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson. The Black-owned brand ignited a passion to deliver a blend of rich flavors to coffee lovers with a mission to support youth in need by helping to close socio-economic gaps in the U.S. For every product sold, the company pledges 5% of its profits to "For Our Youth" partners nationwide who are dedicated to giving America's children the tools they need to be the best versions of themselves.

To date, BLK & Bold has provided funding to more than a dozen nonprofit organizations , with many focused on urban populations. In support of that pledge and in conjunction with the launch of BLK & Bold K-Cup pods, Keurig is donating to the Coffee Coalition for Racial Equity (CCRE), a nonprofit committed to building a racially diverse & equitable coffee industry.

Mauricio Leyva, President of Coffee for Keurig Dr Pepper said, "BLK & Bold's inspiring mission to support organizations that help communities across America is as exceptional as their delicious coffee blends. We are pleased to introduce both to the millions of Keurig households and be a partner in advancing their efforts."

"We're beyond excited to work with Keurig Dr Pepper in a way that continues our mission to turn the daily ritual of enjoying a cup of coffee into a means of giving back," said BLK & Bold Co-Founder and CEO Pernell Cezar. "Partnering with the iconic Keurig brand advances our mission to support underserved communities while we serve more households our premium product and community impact proposition."

Beginning this August, three Fair Trade-certified BLK & Bold blends will hit shelves nationwide on BLK & Bold and Keurig digital platforms and at Target and Albertson's, with more retailers to be added throughout the year. Varieties include:

Rise & GRND : A signature medium roast blend with a taste profile of caramel, lemon, and nutty flavor notes.

Smoove Operator : A creamy dark roast blend with flavor notes of caramel and toffee with the signature silky feel of a full-bodied coffee.

Brighter Days : A light roast with a vibrant blend of fruity, toffee flavor notes.

New features within the Keurig brewing system that BLK & Bold will benefit from include MultiStream™ technology, which uses five streams of water to thoroughly saturate the coffee grounds and extract full flavor and aroma from each K-Cup pod. In addition, Keurig's signature BrewID™ technology – recently introduced in Keurig's first connected brewer, the K-Supreme Plus® SMART – recognizes the specific K-Cup pod brand, variety and roast and customizes the brew settings to make each cup distinctively delicious.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue approaching $13 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing, and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit https://www.keurigdrpepper.com/.

About BLK & Bold Coffee & Tea

Co-founders, Pernell & Rod created BLK & Bold with the desire to unite coffee and tea lovers worldwide through an interest of investing back into community. Pernell & Rod believe that if children are the future, then they should be equipped with resources, including tools to equip confidence to manifest potential and create generational wealth. Through that philosophy, BLK & Bold pledges 5% of its proceeds to nonprofit organizations across America that are aligned with pouring guidance and time into children for them to be the best version of themselves. For more, visit www.blkandbold.com.

