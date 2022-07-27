First Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $36.6 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $34.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022 and $29.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, recorded in the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded net income of $70.6 million, or $1.98 per diluted common share, compared to $57.5 million, or $2.02 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

On June 21, 2022, the Company announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire GrandSouth Bancorporation ("GrandSouth"), headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, in an all-stock transaction. This transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and approval of GrandSouth's shareholders, and is expected to close in the late fourth quarter of 2022 or early first quarter of 2023. GrandSouth operates eight branches throughout South Carolina and currently has $1.2 billion in total assets, $952.8 million in loans, and $1.1 billion in deposits.

Richard H. Moore, CEO and Chairman of the Company, stated, "First Bank had a very strong quarter. Loan growth exceeded our expectations and we have continued to maintain strong asset quality and are focused on credit discipline. We are excited about combining with GrandSouth which provides us the opportunity to accelerate First Bank's South Carolina expansion and partner with extremely talented bankers in growth markets."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Annualized return on average assets of 1.40% and annualized return on average common equity of 13.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.18% for the quarter with continued low cost of funds, and net interest income grew 1.8% from the first quarter of 2022 ("the linked quarter").

Total noninterest expense was down 4.0% as compared to the first quarter driven by lower merger expenses and operating cost controls.

Annualized loan growth for the quarter was 11.8%; credit quality continues to be strong with decreases in nonperforming assets ("NPA") for the third straight quarter. NPA to total assets ratio of 0.39% as of June 30, 2022 , down from 0.46% for the linked quarter and 0.51% for the comparable period of 2021.

Total common equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.80% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.91%.

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share declared, a 10.0% increase over the dividend rate in the comparable period of 2021.

The following discussions and comparisons to the prior year financial periods presented are impacted by the Company's acquisition of Select Bancorp, Inc. ("Select") completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 which contributed $1.3 billion in loans and $1.6 billion in deposits as of the acquisition date.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $78.3 million, a 33.2% increase from the $58.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021 and a 1.8% increase from the first quarter of 2022. The increases in net interest income from the prior year period was driven by higher earning assets related to both organic growth and the Select acquisition, offset somewhat by a reduction in net interest margin ("NIM").

The Company's tax-equivalent NIM (calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.18%, compared to 3.21% for the linked quarter and 3.22% for the second quarter of 2021. Contributing to the the reduction in NIM was the payoff of loans during the first quarter of 2022 at higher rates than new originations. Also contributing to the lower NIM were fluctuations in loan discount accretion which deceased to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Average interest-earning assets increased 34.7% from the second quarter of 2021, and 1.4% from the linked quarter with growth in both loans and investment securities.

Allowance for Credit Losses, Provisions for Credit Losses, and Asset Quality

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company did not record any provision for credit losses or provision for unfunded commitments. This is compared to a provision for credit losses of $3.5 million and a reversal of provision for unfunded commitments of ($1.5) million for the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter provisions related to updated economic forecasts and recalibration of the CECL model assumptions to include historical loss rates from the Select acquired portfolio. For the second quarter of 2022, no additional provisions were necessary based on the assumptions and loan mix inputs to the CECL model. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $12.0 million at June 30, 2022 and is included in the line items "Other Liabilities".

Asset quality continues to improve with annualized net loan recoveries of (0.01%) for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a net charge-off ratio of 0.07% for the same period of 2021. Total nonperforming assets amounted to $41.1 million at June 30, 2022, or 0.39% of total assets, down from $48.9 million, or 0.46% of total assets for the linked quarter, and $41.8 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $17.3 million, a 19.2% decrease from the $21.4 million recorded for the second quarter of 2021 and a 10.3% decrease from the linked quarter. The primary factors driving fluctuations between the comparable periods were as follows:

SBA loan sale gains amounted to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $3.3 million for the linked quarter and $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was related to the timing of sales and the volume of originated loans available to be sold in each period.

Fees from presold mortgages amounted to $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 59.5% from the linked quarter, and a decrease of 80.0% from the $2.3 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage loan refinancing and origination volumes have declined significantly due to increases in mortgage interest rates.

SBA consulting fees declined $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior year, and are down 9.7% from the linked quarter as a direct result of lower PPP-related revenue.

Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products amounted to $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 21.8% as compared to the linked quarter driven by higher volume of transactions. The decline in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the $2.5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021 was due to the sale of substantially all of the assets of the Company's property and casualty insurance agency subsidiary on June 30, 2021 .

Increases in the second quarter compared to the linked quarter and the prior year period in "Service charges on deposit accounts" and "Other service charges, commissions and fees" were driven by the Select acquisition and related increases in the number of new customers and transaction accounts, combined with continued organic growth in transaction accounts.

Other gains amounted to $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $3.2 million for the first six months of 2022, primarily related to death benefits realized on bank-owned life insurance policies. Gains for the comparable periods of 2021 were driven by the sale of the operations and substantially all of the assets of First Bank Insurance Services in June 2021 .

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $49.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $51.5 million for the linked quarter and $41.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. The reduction in noninterest expense from the linked quarter is driven by a $2.7 million reduction in merger and acquisition expenses. The increase in noninterest expenses from the prior year period was driven by higher operating expenses resulting from the Select acquisition.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rates were 20.7% and 21.3% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The 2022 reduction in effective tax rate was related to higher tax-exempt income relative to taxable income.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at June 30, 2022 amounted to $10.6 billion, a 28.8% increase from a year earlier. The growth was driven by a combination of organic loan and deposit growth and the acquisition of Select.

Total investment securities increased $672.2 million from June 30, 2021 to total $3.1 billion at June 30, 2022, as the Company invested cash from higher levels of deposits realized in 2021.

Total loans amounted to $6.2 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $1.5 billion, or 30.6%, from June 30, 2021, due primarily to the Select acquisition. Loan growth for the second quarter of 2022 amounted to $178.5 million, an annualized growth rate of 11.8%.

Total deposits amounted to $9.4 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $2.2 billion, or 30.5%, from June 30, 2021. Exclusive of deposits acquired from Select, the high core deposit growth is believed to be due to a combination of stimulus funds and changes in customer behaviors during the pandemic, as well as ongoing growth initiatives by the Company.

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at June 30, 2022 of 14.91% compared to 15.27% reported at June 30, 2021. The decline resulted from the high balance sheet growth experienced between the periods. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 6.70% at June 30, 2022, a decrease of 161 basis points from a year earlier, with the decline driven by the higher unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in equity.

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $10.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 108 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements : This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary



CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June30,

2021

June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Interest income











Interest and fees on loans $ 65,077 $ 64,202 52,295

$ 129,279 $ 103,368 Interest on investment securities 14,489 14,258 8,263

28,747 14,499 Other interest income 881 649 581

1,530 1,281 Total interest income 80,447 79,109 61,139

159,556 119,148 Interest expense











Interest on deposits 1,585 1,771 1,999

3,356 4,387 Interest on borrowings 592 460 381

1,052 764 Total interest expense 2,177 2,231 2,380

4,408 5,151 Net interest income 78,270 76,878 58,759

155,148 113,997 Provision for loan losses — 3,500 —

3,500 — (Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments — (1,500) 1,939

(1,500) 1,939 Total provision for credit losses — 2,000 1,939

2,000 1,939 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 78,270 74,878 56,820

153,148 112,058 Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts 3,700 3,541 2,824

7,241 5,557 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 7,882 7,005 6,496

14,887 12,018 Fees from presold mortgage loans 454 1,121 2,274

1,575 6,818 Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 1,151 945 2,466

2,096 4,656 SBA consulting fees 704 780 2,187

1,484 4,951 SBA loan sale gains 841 3,261 2,996

4,102 5,326 Bank-owned life insurance income 942 976 614

1,918 1,234 Other gains, net 1,590 1,622 1,517

3,212 1,483 Total noninterest income 17,264 19,251 21,374

36,515 42,043 Noninterest expenses











Salaries expense 23,799 23,454 21,187

47,253 41,318 Employee benefit expense 6,310 5,578 4,084

11,888 8,658 Occupancy and equipment related expense 4,636 4,688 3,721

9,324 7,670 Merger and acquisition expenses 737 3,484 411

4,221 411 Intangibles amortization expense 953 1,017 845

1,970 1,742 Foreclosed property gains, net (292) (80) (173)

(372) (16) Other operating expenses 13,255 13,324 10,910

26,579 21,267 Total noninterest expenses 49,398 51,465 40,985

100,863 81,050 Income before income taxes 46,136 42,664 37,209

88,800 73,051 Income tax expense 9,551 8,695 7,924

18,246 15,572 Net income $ 36,585 $ 33,969 29,285

70,554 57,479













Earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.03 $ 0.95 1.03

$ 1.98 $ 2.02













ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION











Net interest income, as reported $ 78,270 $ 76,878 58,759

$ 155,148 $ 113,997 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 669 697 517

1,366 959 Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 78,939 $ 77,575 59,276

156,514 114,956































(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than

similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related

nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands)

At June 30,

2022 (unaudited)

At March 31, 2022 (unaudited)

At December 31,

2021 (audited)

At June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Assets













Cash and due from banks $ 85,139

124,785

128,228

83,851 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 348,964

440,974

332,934

391,375 Total cash and cash equivalents 434,103

565,759

461,162

475,226















Investment securities 3,079,034

3,231,138

3,144,239

2,406,881 Presold mortgages in process of settlement 4,655

5,672

19,257

13,762 SBA and other loans held for sale 638

3,630

61,003

5,480















Loans 6,243,170

6,064,698

6,081,715

4,782,064 Allowance for credit losses on loans (82,181)

(82,069)

(78,789)

(65,022) Net loans 6,160,989

5,982,629

6,002,926

4,717,042















Premises and equipment 135,143

135,482

136,092

123,395 Operating right-of-use lease assets 19,707

20,380

20,719

16,432 Intangible assets 379,615

381,191

382,090

242,968 Foreclosed properties 658

2,750

3,071

826 Bank-owned life insurance 163,831

164,273

165,786

108,209 Other assets 187,842

159,156

112,556

90,361 Total assets $ 10,566,215

10,652,060

10,508,901

8,200,582















Liabilities













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing checking accounts $ 3,699,725

3,593,642

3,348,622

2,651,143 Interest-bearing checking accounts 1,537,487

1,577,197

1,593,231

1,378,865 Money market accounts 2,572,118

2,636,913

2,562,283

1,820,475 Savings accounts 747,272

735,659

708,054

593,629 Time deposits > $100,000 521,853

543,542

613,414

510,722 Other time deposits 281,293

298,194

299,025

216,524 Total deposits 9,359,748

9,385,147

9,124,629

7,171,358















Borrowings 67,445

67,415

67,386

61,252 Operating lease liabilities 20,280

20,903

21,192

16,893 Other liabilities 56,399

61,105

65,119

46,569 Total liabilities 9,503,872

9,534,570

9,278,326

7,296,072















Shareholders' equity













Common stock 723,956

723,441

722,671

397,704 Retained earnings 587,739

559,004

532,874

507,531 Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition (1,573)

(1,814)

(1,803)

(1,928) Rabbi trust obligation 1,573

1,814

1,803

1,928 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (249,352)

(164,955)

(24,970)

(725) Total shareholders' equity 1,062,343

1,117,490

1,230,575

904,510 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,566,215

10,652,060

10,508,901

8,200,582

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized) June 30, 2022 March 31,

2022 June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Return on average assets (1) 1.40 % 1.30 % 1.47 %

1.35 % 1.50 % Return on average common equity (2) 13.45 % 11.38 % 13.14 %

12.37 % 13.03 %













COMMON SHARE DATA











Cash dividends declared - common $ 0.22 0.22 0.20

0.44 0.40 Stated book value - common 29.77 31.36 31.75

29.77 31.75 Tangible book value - common (non-GAAP) 19.13 20.66 23.22

19.13 23.22 Common shares outstanding at end of period 35,683,595 35,639,889 28,491,633

35,683,595 28,491,633 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 35,642,471 35,640,978 28,490,031

35,641,728 28,513,942













CAPITAL RATIOS











Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 6.70 % 7.17 % 8.31 %

6.70 % 8.31 % Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated 12.80 % 12.75 % 13.01 %

12.80 % 13.01 % Tier I leverage ratio - estimated 9.95 % 9.61 % 9.43 %

9.95 % 9.43 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated 13.66 % 13.63 % 14.02 %

13.66 % 14.02 % Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated 14.91 % 14.87 % 15.27 %

14.91 % 15.27 %













AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)











Total assets $ 10,516,748 10,564,419 7,965,781

10,540,065 7,723,284 Loans 6,149,174 6,051,487 4,679,119

6,100,246 4,681,604 Earning assets 9,950,669 9,814,193 7,386,607

9,882,883 7,143,841 Deposits 9,337,615 9,220,352 6,951,524

9,279,314 6,714,168 Interest-bearing liabilities 5,740,269 5,852,296 4,443,875

5,795,973 4,339,386 Shareholders' equity 1,091,077 1,210,122 893,978

1,150,253 889,865















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity.

TREND INFORMATION



($ in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021











Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1) $ 78,939 77,575 74,552 59,129 59,276 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 669 697 707 576 517 Net interest income 78,270 76,878 73,845 58,553 58,759 Provision (reversal) for loan losses — 3,500 11,011 (1,400) — (Reversal) provision for unfunded commitments — (1,500) 2,432 1,049 1,939 Noninterest income 17,264 19,251 15,057 16,511 21,374 Noninterest expense 49,398 51,465 62,789 40,817 40,985 Income before income taxes 46,136 42,664 12,670 34,598 37,209 Income tax expense 9,551 8,695 2,148 6,955 7,924 Net income 36,585 33,969 10,522 27,643 29,285











Earnings per common share - diluted 1.03 0.95 0.30 0.97 1.03











Cash dividends declared per share 0.22 0.22 0.20 0.20 0.20

(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than

similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related

nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary



For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sept. 30,

2021 June 30,

2021











Yield on loans 4.24 % 4.30 % 4.37 % 4.19 % 4.48 % Yield on securities 1.69 % 1.76 % 1.45 % 1.46 % 1.45 % Yield on other earning assets 0.97 % 0.55 % 0.42 % 0.47 % 0.56 % Yield on all interest-earning assets 3.24 % 3.27 % 3.20 % 3.11 % 3.32 %











Rate on interest bearing deposits 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.18 % Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities 3.52 % 2.77 % 2.88 % 2.45 % 2.49 % Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.21 % Total cost of funds 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.14 %











Net interest margin (1) 3.15 % 3.18 % 3.10 % 3.00 % 3.19 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2) 3.18 % 3.21 % 3.13 % 3.03 % 3.22 %











Average prime rate 3.94 % 3.29 % 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.25 %





(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period.





For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING

ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands - unaudited) June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Sept. 30,

2021

June 30,

2021



















Interest income - increased by accretion of loan

discount on acquired loans $ 1,545

1,671

1,912

530

2,913 Interest income - increased by accretion of loan

discount on retained portions of SBA loans 730

667

703

697

718 Total interest income impact 2,275

2,338

2,615

1,227

3,631 Interest expense - reduced by premium

amortization of deposits 168

234

261

8

11 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion

of borrowings (53)

(73)

(116)

(45)

(44) Total net interest expense impact 115

161

145

(37)

(33) Total impact on net interest income $ 2,390

2,499

2,760

1,190

3,598





As of / for the Three Months Ended PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM (PPP) LOANS ($ in thousands - unaudited) June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Sept. 30,

2021

June 30,

2021



















PPP loans outstanding $ 3,000

15,623

38,979

66,876

155,515 PPP fee amortization 1,008

1,324

1,676

2,093

2,696

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands) June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Sept. 30,

2021

June 30,

2021



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonaccrual loans $ 28,715

33,460

34,696

31,268

32,993 Troubled debt restructurings - accruing 11,771

12,727

13,866

7,600

8,026 Accruing loans > 90 days past due —

—

1,004

—

— Total nonperforming loans 40,486

46,187

49,566

38,868

41,019 Foreclosed real estate 658

2,750

3,071

1,819

826 Total nonperforming assets $ 41,144

48,937

52,637

40,687

41,845



















Asset Quality Ratios

















Net quarterly (recoveries) charge-offs to average

loans - annualized (0.01) %

0.01 %

0.05 %

— %

0.07 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.65 %

0.76 %

0.82 %

0.80 %

0.86 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39 %

0.46 %

0.50 %

0.48 %

0.51 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.32 %

1.35 %

1.30 %

1.31 %

1.36 %

