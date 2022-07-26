Wild Florida offers free giraffe feed in exchange for school supplies donations

ST. CLOUD, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of the school year is quickly approaching and Wild Florida is excited to partner with the Education Foundation of Osceola County to collect school supplies for local students. From August 1 through August 13, Osceola, Orange, Brevard, Polk and Seminole residents who donate new pencils, headphones, highlighters and other needed school supplies will receive free lettuce to feed the giraffes at Wild Florida.

More than 70% of teachers in Osceola County have reported that their students do not have the materials they need to fully participate in the classroom. A student not having adequate supplies can lead to a disinterest in learning and a decrease in academic success. Because of this, each year, the Education Foundation of Osceola County hosts a school supply drive to help raise donations for the materials teachers need for their classrooms.

"Engaging with and investing in our community is crucial to our sustainability," states Sam Haught, "By partnering up with the Education Foundation of Osceola, we're able to support the families in our community to make sure our students have everything they need to excel in school from day one."

If you're planning to donate and wondering what to bring, the most requested items are loose-leaf paper, pencils, earbuds, highlighters and expo markers. For a full list of items students are in need of, please visit the Education Foundation of Osceola County's website at: https://www.foundationosceola.org/

The Education Foundation is the product of a partnership between the Osceola County business community and the Osceola School District. The foundation is a non-profit organization that has a mission to support the efforts of educators and the lives of students in the community. Wild Florida Airboats, Gator Park & Drive-thru Safari, opened on Lake Cypress in 2010, with a focus on educating individuals on Central Florida's natural resources. Florida residents can experience Wild Florida's Drive-thru Safari for $22 per adult and $17 per child. Admission to the Gator Park is included for any guest who purchases an airboat tour, visits the Drive-thru Safari, or experiences an animal encounter. Learn more about Wild Florida's offerings at WildFL.com .

