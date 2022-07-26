Thais Grossi, Chief Operating Officer of Enchanted Rock, Selected Among 2022 Women Worth Watching

HOUSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock , a leading provider of electrical resiliency-as-a-service, is proud to announce Thais Grossi, Chief Operating Officer, has been selected as one of the 2022 "Women Worth Watching® in Leadership" by Profiles in Diversity Journal.

Thais Grossi is responsible for leading all aspects of Enchanted Rock's operations including human resources; microgrid EPC (engineering, procurement, construction); supply chain; quality; and safety. Thais' passion for people and their development resonates in the success of the teams she leads. Previously, the Houston Business Journal recognized her ability to build an inclusive and welcoming environment by naming Enchanted Rock as one of the Best Places to Work in 2021.

"I moved to the United States with the goal of making a difference in the energy industry. While I faced challenges along the way, I was also presented with great opportunities to grow as a professional, build organizations, lead and develop talent, and deliver solutions others viewed as impossible," said Thais. "I'm honored to be recognized and hope that my journey inspires others to continue to pursue their career dreams."

"Thais has been instrumental in the growth and transformation of the company and constantly brings people together to support our mission of increasing resiliency," said Enchanted Rock CEO Thomas McAndrew. "We've known for a long time what an inspiring and impactful member of the team she is, and I'm thrilled that she's received this well-deserved recognition for the leadership, mentorship and dedication she provides across Enchanted Rock and the energy industry."

Profiles in Diversity Journal is dedicated to promoting and advancing diversity and inclusion in the corporate, government, nonprofit, higher education, and military sectors. The annual Women Worth Watching awards recognize dynamic professional women who are using their talents and influence to change workplaces and the world.

Enchanted Rock is an industry leader in electrical microgrids which protects companies and communities in the event of unexpected power outages. Enchanted Rock's dual-purpose microgrids use natural gas and renewable natural gas to drive the nation's most dependable microgrids — all while significantly reducing carbon emissions when compared with traditional diesel backup generators.

About Enchanted Rock

Founded in 2006, Enchanted Rock is a leader in electrical resiliency-as-a-service, powering companies, critical infrastructure and communities to ensure operational continuity during unexpected power outages from extreme weather, infrastructure failures, cyberattacks and other grid disruptions. Enchanted Rock's dual-purpose microgrids use natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) offsets to produce significantly lower carbon emissions and air pollutants than diesel generators, capable of achieving resiliency with net-zero emissions. Additionally, the company's end-to-end microgrid software platform, GraniteEcosystem™, provides real-time 24/7/365 system monitoring and optimization, including forecasting of electricity market conditions to ensure worry-free reliable power to customers. For more information, please visit www.enchantedrock.com or visit Twitter or LinkedIn .

