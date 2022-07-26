THE INDEPENDENT SHOW 2022 SPOTLIGHTS CABLE LEADERS, HOW TO WORK WITH BRAND NEW BROADBAND AGENCIES IN 50 STATES AND ANNUAL MARKETING INNOVATORS AWARDS

With a Sold-Out Exhibit Hall and Sponsorships, The Independent Show 2022 Is the Industry's Only Show to Bring Together Programmers, Technology Suppliers and Service Providers

ORLANDO, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCTC, The National Content & Technology Cooperative, and ACA Connects (ACAC) kicked off their completely sold-out 17th annual The Independent Show (TIS).

This year's Marketing Innovators Award winners included:

HTC for Best Brand Awareness Campaign

Wyandotte ConneX for Best Re-Brand Campaign

EPB Chattanooga for Best Education Campaign

Chariton Valley for Best Retention Campaign

Pineland Telephone Cooperative, Inc for Community Campaign

In making the presentation, NCTC VP of Marketing & Communications Pam Gillies said, "This award program is really picking up speed. We doubled entries year over year, and members really like to hear what others are doing for successful campaigns. The winners this year stood out due to the creative elements, messaging and tactics used to gain new customers and further retain or educate existing customers. Our members are market leaders, and these campaigns show just that. Congratulations to all of the recipients."

NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli said, "We are the last show in the industry to bring together programmers, technology companies and public policy experts to meet with our members. The ability to network and learn from one another in our fast-changing industry is a foundation of our success. We are all charting new paths for the future."

ACAC held a roundtable panel discussion of in-house attorneys and outside counsel on how they address common legal issues facing member companies, including cyber security, remote work policies, independent contractor liability, marketing issues, and pole attachment problems.

Top of mind for ACAC members will be how brand new broadband departments in every state will decide to give out broadband dollars from the federal government, which will be issued to fill broadband gaps.

"I am committed to ensuring that ACA Connects Members are fully aware of the rules related to federal broadband funding flowing to the states under the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) administered by the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). It is essential that the billions earmarked for closing the digital divide do exactly that and are not wasted in some of the ways that we've seen in the past. It's an exciting time, but we must remain vigilant," said ACA Connects President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer.

In addition to sold-out attendance, this year's TIS featured a record number of MVP sponsors: Disney Media and Distribution, NBC Universal, FOX, Paramount, Plume, TiVo, and Viamedia. Exhibitors include major networks and independent programmers, hardware and software distributors, cloud solutions, managed solutions, OEM manufacturers, service providers (IP transit, transport, call centers, billing) and video solution providers.

About NCTC

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) was founded as a not-for-profit with one mission: to help members competitively acquire the video programming and vital technologies needed to offer world class services that define their communities' infrastructure with vision, value and purpose. NCTC makes purchasing and implementation easy and affordable for its 700+ independent communications service providers who connect one third of all households and businesses throughout North America and U.S. territories. Going beyond significant cost savings, the organization helps members unlock new revenue through emerging technologies, best practices and new ideas ensuring the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. For nearly 40 years, NCTC has been actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: www.nctconline.org

About ACA Connects: America's Communications Association

Based in Pittsburgh, ACA Connects is a trade organization representing more than 600 smaller and medium-sized, independent companies that provide broadband, phone and video services to nearly 8 million customers primarily located in rural and smaller suburban markets across America. Through active participation in the regulatory and legislative process in Washington, D.C., ACA Connects' members work together to advance the interests of their customers and ensure the future competitiveness and viability of their businesses. For more information, visit: http://www.ACAConnects.org

