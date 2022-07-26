COMCAST RISE, NATIONAL INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES, AWARDS ANOTHER 100 PHILADELPHIANS WITH $10,000 GRANTS

Additionally, nearly 100 small businesses owned by women and people of color in Philadelphia to receive technology makeover and marketing services from Comcast RISE

$2 Million in Grants and more than 700 Service Packages Awarded in Philadelphia Through Comcast RISE to Date

TREVOSE, Pa., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced it will award an additional $1 million in total grants to more than 100 Philadelphia small businesses owned by women and people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, as well as technology and marketing resources to nearly 100 businesses in the city through Comcast RISE. This is in addition to $1 million in grants that were awarded to 100 small businesses located in Philadelphia or Chester, PA, in 2021, and part of more than 700 total entrepreneurs in Philadelphia - 9,500 nationwide - who have been awarded service packages to date.

Comcast RISE (PRNewswire)

Comcast RISE and the Comcast RISE Investment Fund initially launched in 2020 as a response to help small business owners of color who were hardest hit by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2021, Comcast announced a major expansion to eligibility, enabling all women-owned small businesses nationwide to apply. This expansion built on the program's success and aims to help address the persistent inequities women continue to face in accessing the resources and funding that are critical to success.

The following Philadelphia businesses have been selected to receive RISE Investment Fund grants:

Lobo Mau Designs LLC

A Mazin Print and Designs

Pretzel Workz

FOUNTAIN MEDICAL ASSOCIATES PC

Wild Hand LLC

Double Tree Market

Royal Zarasa LLC

Healthy Meals By Anna LLC

RC BARGAIN INC

Monica Fauble

Karisma D llc

CURE Spa LLC

Giggles Gifts Inc

Royal K Boutique llc

Streetside LLC

El Taco LLC

Ancient Healing Teas

Mariel Freeman Yoga Inc

Ramona Susans Bake Shop LLC

Network Home Care Agency

Shine Bright Cleaning Service LLC

Caphe Roasters LLC

Creations By Sabor Boricua

SunRose Productions LLC

Jackson Cor

The Ivy Eternal Enterprise

CK2 Financials LLC

Transfiguration Hair Studio LLC

4 Feet Inc

Lauren Thomsen Design Architecture and Planning LLC

Scout Urban LLC

ZoomDance LLC

Omega Optical Inc

Mount Airy Violins and Bows LLC

QBS Tax Services LLC

WEBCO Construction LLC

Minced Moose LLC

Showcase Venue

Really Reel Ginger

Alexander Perry Inc

LoyalTee Hair Inc

Gibson Music and Arts LLC

Lily Of The Valley Cupcakery

DHEx Enterprises LLC

Phylicia L Henry LLC

Pentridge Station Popup LLC

Walkfinity LLC

The Tiny Jeweler LLC

Pet Parent Allies LLC

AuRevoir Travel INC

Learned Potential

The Nest Recording Studio LLC

Stand Up Enterprises Inc

Anderson Law Group LLC

Helm Creative Studio LLC

Exalted Beauty LLC

Flawwlezz Standards LLC

Seiko88northernliberties LLC

Z and Z Distributors

Grant Blvd

JRS ELECTRIC

STEELEWORKS

Tattoo Threadz

Lamar Solo Inc

Justin Pizza Inc

Agyei Business Services Inc

Bodyrock Bootcamp LLC

Nathalie The Business Doctor

Soie by C Dior Hair LLC

Katie K May LLC

Pixel Parlor LLC

The O Insurance Group LLC

Side Technology Inc

Fairmount Bicycles Co

Enspire Consulting Group LLC

XIAN SIZZLING WOKS LLC

Style By Blain LLC

FUXION INC

Los Potrillos Restaurant Inc

Good form aesthetics

The GrandRoom Cafe

Triple Bottom Brewing Company LLC

TAP Gaming LLC

Laundrymaidz

Attic Brewing Company

Esteem Girls STEM Academy LLC

AMK Enterprises

Daddy Universe City Inc

Colston Williams Financial Group Llc

A Place Like Home II Adult Day Center

Dooleys Landscaping and Tree Care Services LLC

Ocean Ring Technologies LLC

Beyfilmz Media LLC

4706 08 Baltimore Avenue Inc

Parada Maimon Restaurant Inc

Healing Circle Body Mind LLC

Pain Away of Philly Inc

Solomon and Associates LLC

Brilliant Minds LLC

MR Deer S X INC

"I am excited and grateful to be a Comcast RISE Investment Fund grantee. Stem education is my passion, more specifically bridging the gap of enrollment in STEM fields by using an integrative hands-on learning approach for early learners," said Renee Harris, Stem Prep Academy. The last couple of years have been unsettling with the pandemic. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund grant will go directly to Stem Prep Academy's payroll to pay the staff who have been working so hard in support of our mission to expose early learners to STEM education."

David Bey, Beyfilmz Media said, "I was excited to get the phone call that I was selected for the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. It's been tough to grow my business in these times and this additional investment will help. As a small business owner, I'm a one-man band – handling all of the administrative duties, answering phone calls and emails, as well as shooting, editing and production work. Thanks to this grant, I plan to hire virtual assistants to help me with day-to-day administrative tasks so I can focus on my work, as well as dedicate resources toward marketing to help reach more clients."

"As we continue to rebuild from the effects of the pandemic, small businesses still need our support. They are the backbone of our local communities, and we must take every opportunity to help them not only survive, but to thrive," said Dennis Mathew, Comcast Regional Senior Vice President. "When we launched Comcast RISE in 2020, we knew a profound need existed in the communities we serve. Two and a half years later, we have seen firsthand how the resources from Comcast RISE benefit small businesses."

To date, Comcast RISE has awarded more than $16 million in grants and $75 million in in-kind support for marketing and technology services, impacting more than 9,500 entrepreneurs in 704 cities across 37 states. By the end of 2022, 13,000 businesses across the country are expected to benefit from the Comcast RISE initiative, either through the grant program or from the resources provided through Effectv, the advertising division of Comcast Cable, and Comcast Business. In addition to the financial and business support services provided, a key part of the program is ensuring the long-term sustainability of businesses. To help address this, Comcast invests in and partners with organizations such as Ureeka to provide ongoing mentorship and resources to help small businesses succeed over the long term.

Comcast RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment and is part of Project UP, the company's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Effectv

Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps local, regional and national advertisers use the best of digital with the power of TV to grow their business. It provides multi-screen marketing solutions to make advertising campaigns more effective and easier to execute. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Effectv has a presence in 66 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit www.effectv.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comcast NBCUniversal