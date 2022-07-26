BioCare, Inc. Appoints Tom Hart as Chief Operating Officer and Shane Arledge as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis

Leading Specialty Pharmaceutical Distribution Partner Adds Veteran Executives to Leadership Team

PHOENIX, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCare, Inc. , a leading specialty pharmaceutical distribution partner that provides distribution, specialty pharmacy and logistics services, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Tom Hart as chief operating officer and Shane Arledge as vice president of financial planning and analysis. Hart will oversee operations to grow the business strategically and be responsible for designing and implementing policies to promote the brand's culture and vision. Arledge will lead financial planning and forecasting, with a focus on developing financial controls and processes to increase efficiency and improve productivity.

"I am honored to welcome both Tom and Shane to the BioCare family. It's undeniable that Tom has an impressive track record of operational accomplishments over the course of nearly two decades, while Shane has invaluable experience in accelerating profits and streamlining operations," said Linda Matthews, CEO of BioCare. "Their wealth of knowledge will be an asset as we continue to accelerate growth and provide exceptional customer service."

Hart is a proven industry leader whose focus and work philosophy weave together strategy, operational excellence and execution to drive the best possible outcomes. Prior to joining BioCare, Hart served as the chief operations officer for Benco Dental, the nation's largest privately owned dental distributor, where he led a team of several hundred colleagues dedicated to providing an excellent patient experience. He has also held multiple senior roles during his decade-long tenure with McKesson, during which he led customer service, vaccines, Six Sigma, specialty distribution and more.

"BioCare is a recognized leader in the pharmaceutical distribution space, and I am thrilled to join the leadership team to help further our mission to be the industry's most trusted healthcare partner," said Hart. "I am incredibly energized to help lead the company to its next phase of growth with a focus on operational excellence."

An accomplished and results-driven leader, Arledge has financial planning experience across start-up and global multi-billion dollar organizations. He previously served as the senior vice president and corporate controller at Associa, where he directed multiple teams encompassing 45 professionals across enterprise-wide finance, accounting, treasury and tax. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at Learfield IMG College, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.

"I look forward to bringing my expertise in financial planning to the fast-growing BioCare team," said Arledge. "As the organization continues to rapidly expand, the implementation of new financial controls and processes that drive efficiency is critically important."

To learn more about BioCare, please visit www.biocare-us.com .

About BioCare, Inc.

BioCare, Inc. is comprised of BioCareSD, a leading national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, CanyonCareRX, a full-service specialty pharmacy, LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services, and QRCare, a quality and regulatory consultancy service. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCare, Inc. has been devoted to delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982. For more information about BioCare, Inc., please visit www.biocare-us.com .

