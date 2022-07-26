AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022

Highlights of the Company's results for the second quarter of 2022 include the following:
- Net income of $90.1 million, or $1.30 per diluted share
- Growth in tangible book value of $1.05 per share, or 15.7% annualized, to $27.89 at June 30, 2022
- Adjusted total revenue grew $14.2 million, or 5.7%, when compared to last quarter
- Improvement in net interest margin of 31bps, from 3.35% last quarter to 3.66% this quarter
- Adjusted return on average assets of 1.40%
- Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 17.18%
- Adjusted efficiency ratio of 53.66%, compared with 56.95% last quarter
- Organic growth in loans of $1.4 billion, or 35.1% annualized
- Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 41.98% of total deposits, from 40.18% at March 31, 2022 and 38.25% a year ago
ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $90.1 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with $88.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income of $81.5 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with $87.5 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds and gain/loss on sale of bank premises.
For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $171.8 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, compared with $213.3 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income of $156.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $203.3 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date period.
Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our strong second quarter financial results are attributable to our solid banking fundamentals. We grew revenue, improved our margin, expanded our earning asset base and grew tangible book value by $1.05 per share this quarter. We are well positioned for future interest rate hikes, and we continue to monitor our loan growth and credit metrics very closely. Southeastern markets where we operate continue to provide opportunities for responsible growth. We remain focused on our core fundamentals going into the third quarter."
Increase in Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) increased to $192.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $18.8 million, or 10.8%, from last quarter and an increase of $29.3 million, or 18.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased by $19.2 million, or 10.4%, in the current quarter while interest expense increased only $374,000, or 3.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.
The Company's net interest margin improved significantly to 3.66% for the second quarter of 2022, up from 3.35% reported for the first quarter of 2022 and 3.34% reported for the second quarter of 2021. While average earning assets remained consistent at $21.1 billion from the previous quarter, the mix of earning assets expanded the margin as the Company began to deploy excess liquidity through the investment portfolio and organic loan growth.
Yields on earning assets increased 32 basis points during the quarter to 3.88%, compared with 3.56% in the first quarter of 2022, and increased 30 basis points from 3.58% in the second quarter of 2021. Yields on loans decreased to 4.32% during the second quarter of 2022, compared with 4.37% for the first quarter of 2022 and 4.33% for the second quarter of 2021. Loan yields in the second quarter of 2022 were negatively impacted approximately four basis points by declines in fee income on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans compared with the first quarter of 2022. In addition, the Company incurred net accretion expense in the second quarter of $379,000, compared with accretion income of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.
Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2022 was $1.07 billion, with weighted average yields of 5.24%, compared with $805.5 million and 5.17%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022 and $911.3 million and 3.75%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $5.3 billion during the second quarter of 2022, with weighted average yields of 4.29%, compared with $4.7 billion and 3.63%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2022 and $6.4 billion and 3.36%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2021.
The Company's total cost of funds was unchanged at 0.22% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared with the first quarter of 2022. Deposit costs increased just one basis point during the second quarter of 2022 to 0.10%, compared with 0.09% in the first quarter of 2022. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 0.14% in the first quarter of 2022 to 0.17% in the second quarter of 2022.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased $3.1 million, or 3.5%, in the second quarter of 2022 to $83.8 million, compared with $86.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $4.2 million, or 6.6%, to $58.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $62.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Gain on sale spreads decreased to 2.36% in the second quarter of 2022 from 2.94% for the first quarter of 2022. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased to $1.73 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $1.53 billion for the first quarter of 2022. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $832.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared with $1.41 billion at March 31, 2022. Mortgage banking activity included a $10.8 million recovery of servicing right impairment recorded in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a recovery of $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2022.
Other noninterest income increased $683,000, or 5.7%, in the second quarter of 2022 to $12.7 million, compared with $12.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of a $1.6 million impact from the recently acquired Balboa Capital. Also contributing to the increase were increases in swap income of $326,000 and BOLI income of $179,000, partially offset by a decrease in gains on sale of SBA loans of $1.2 million.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense decreased $1.6 million, or 1.1%, to $142.2 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared with $143.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a net gain of $39,000 related to bank premises, compared with a net gain on bank premises of $6,000 and merger and conversion charges of $977,000 during the first quarter of 2022. Excluding those charges, adjusted expenses decreased approximately $614,000, or 0.4%, to $142.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, from $142.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in adjusted expenses resulted from cyclical payroll tax and 401(k) expenses in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by an increase in advertising and marketing expenses.
Management continues to focus its efforts on improving the operating efficiency of the Company. The adjusted efficiency ratio decreased to 53.66% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 56.95% in the first quarter of 2022.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 23.7%, compared with 25.3% in the first quarter of 2022. The decreased rate for the second quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of a discrete charge to the Company's state tax liability and nondeductible merger expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $23.69 billion, compared with $23.86 billion at December 31, 2021. While total assets have not materially changed, the Company improved the earning asset mix through a shift in reinvestment of excess liquidity to the securities portfolio and loans held for investment. Debt securities available-for-sale increased $459.6 million, or 77.6%, from $592.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2022. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $1.69 billion, or 21.4% annualized, to $17.56 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $15.87 billion at December 31, 2021. Organic loan growth in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.4 billion, or 35.1% annualized, which included managed growth in residential mortgage loans of $555 million and seasonal increases in mortgage warehouse and agricultural loans of $217 million and $40.5 million, respectively. As a result of the purposeful origination of residential mortgage loans into the portfolio, loans held for sale decreased $699.0 million from $1.25 billion at December 31, 2021 to $555.7 million at June 30, 2022.
At June 30, 2022, total deposits amounted to $19.68 billion, or 97.3% of total funding, compared with $19.67 billion and 95.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2021. At June 30, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $8.26 billion, or 42.0% of total deposits, compared with $7.77 billion, or 39.5% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $13.06 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $12.52 billion at December 31, 2021. These funds represented 66.3% of the Company's total deposits at June 30, 2022, compared with 63.6% at the end of 2021, which continues to positively impact the cost of funds sensitivity in a rising rate environment.
Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2022 totaled $3.07 billion, an increase of $106.9 million, or 3.6%, from December 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $171.8 million during the first six months of 2022, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and the impact to other comprehensive income resulting from rising rates on our investment portfolio. The Company repurchased 118,157 shares of the Company's common stock at a cost of $5.0 million during the second quarter of 2022. The Company recorded dilution of $0.16 per share, or less than 0.6%, to tangible book value this quarter from other comprehensive income related to the increase in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio. Tangible book value per share was $27.89 at June 30, 2022, compared with $26.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.58% at June 30, 2022, compared with 8.05% at the end of 2021.
Credit Quality
Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $14.9 million, compared with a provision of $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. This provision was primarily attributable to the $1.4 billion in organic loan growth during the quarter. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased nine basis points to 0.56% during the quarter. The net charge-off ratio was four basis points for the second quarter of 2022, compared with nine basis points in the first quarter of 2022 and seven basis points in the second quarter of 2021.
Conference Call
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.
This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Financial Highlights
Table 1
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
EARNINGS
Net income
$ 90,066
$ 81,698
$ 81,944
$ 81,680
$ 88,327
$ 171,764
$ 213,289
Adjusted net income
$ 81,473
$ 75,039
$ 81,544
$ 83,861
$ 87,548
$ 156,512
$ 203,294
COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per share available to common
Basic
$ 1.30
$ 1.18
$ 1.18
$ 1.18
$ 1.27
$ 2.48
$ 3.07
Diluted
$ 1.30
$ 1.17
$ 1.18
$ 1.17
$ 1.27
$ 2.47
$ 3.06
Adjusted diluted EPS
$ 1.18
$ 1.08
$ 1.17
$ 1.20
$ 1.25
$ 2.25
$ 2.91
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.30
$ 0.30
Book value per share (period end)
$ 44.31
$ 43.31
$ 42.62
$ 41.66
$ 40.66
$ 44.31
$ 40.66
Tangible book value per share (period end)
$ 27.89
$ 26.84
$ 26.26
$ 27.46
$ 26.45
$ 27.89
$ 26.45
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
69,136,046
69,345,735
69,398,594
69,439,845
69,496,666
69,246,084
69,447,503
Diluted
69,316,258
69,660,990
69,738,426
69,756,135
69,791,670
69,484,508
69,764,923
Period end number of shares
69,360,461
69,439,084
69,609,228
69,635,435
69,767,209
69,360,461
69,767,209
Market data
High intraday price
$ 46.28
$ 55.62
$ 56.64
$ 53.63
$ 59.85
$ 55.62
$ 59.85
Low intraday price
$ 39.37
$ 43.56
$ 46.20
$ 44.92
$ 47.44
$ 39.37
$ 36.60
Period end closing price
$ 40.18
$ 43.88
$ 49.68
$ 51.88
$ 50.63
$ 40.18
$ 50.63
Average daily volume
446,121
471,858
350,119
392,533
429,233
458,990
444,733
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.54 %
1.42 %
1.41 %
1.47 %
1.64 %
1.48 %
2.03 %
Adjusted return on average assets
1.40 %
1.31 %
1.40 %
1.51 %
1.63 %
1.35 %
1.94 %
Return on average common equity
11.87 %
11.06 %
11.06 %
11.27 %
12.66 %
11.47 %
15.66 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common
17.18 %
16.38 %
16.88 %
17.65 %
19.46 %
16.79 %
23.41 %
Earning asset yield (TE)
3.88 %
3.56 %
3.39 %
3.44 %
3.58 %
3.72 %
3.71 %
Total cost of funds
0.22 %
0.22 %
0.23 %
0.24 %
0.26 %
0.22 %
0.28 %
Net interest margin (TE)
3.66 %
3.35 %
3.18 %
3.22 %
3.34 %
3.51 %
3.45 %
Noninterest income excluding securities
29.09 %
32.05 %
31.31 %
30.32 %
33.78 %
30.52 %
36.92 %
Efficiency ratio
51.67 %
55.43 %
55.66 %
57.59 %
54.07 %
53.49 %
53.28 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)
53.66 %
56.95 %
54.85 %
56.56 %
54.07 %
55.26 %
54.36 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)
Shareholders' equity to assets
12.97 %
12.76 %
12.43 %
12.87 %
12.96 %
12.97 %
12.96 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.58 %
8.32 %
8.05 %
8.88 %
8.83 %
8.58 %
8.83 %
EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.58 %
8.32 %
8.05 %
8.88 %
8.83 %
8.58 %
8.83 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
4.39 %
4.44 %
4.38 %
3.99 %
4.13 %
4.39 %
4.13 %
Equity to assets (GAAP)
12.97 %
12.76 %
12.43 %
12.87 %
12.96 %
12.97 %
12.96 %
OTHER DATA (period end)
Full time equivalent employees
Banking Division
2,050
2,033
2,008
1,821
1,817
2,050
1,817
Retail Mortgage Division
712
714
739
749
759
712
759
Warehouse Lending Division
9
10
12
12
12
9
12
SBA Division
36
35
34
29
30
36
30
Premium Finance Division
78
77
72
67
68
78
68
Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount
2,885
2,869
2,865
2,678
2,686
2,885
2,686
Assets per Banking Division FTE
$ 11,555
$ 11,589
$ 11,882
$ 12,374
$ 12,046
$ 11,555
$ 12,046
Branch locations
164
165
165
165
165
164
165
Deposits per branch location
$ 120,030
$ 118,718
$ 119,185
$ 114,142
$ 110,655
$ 120,030
$ 110,655
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Income Statement
Table 2
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 190,740
$ 177,566
$ 170,813
$ 166,358
$ 167,761
$ 368,306
$ 338,918
Interest on taxable securities
7,064
4,239
5,866
5,296
5,244
11,303
11,362
Interest on nontaxable securities
269
186
156
139
139
455
280
Interest on deposits in other banks
4,463
1,373
1,521
1,244
595
5,836
1,117
Interest on federal funds sold
32
10
9
9
12
42
24
Total interest income
202,568
183,374
178,365
173,046
173,751
385,942
351,701
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
4,908
4,092
4,678
5,106
5,775
9,000
12,573
Interest on other borrowings
6,296
6,738
6,850
6,279
6,124
13,034
12,299
Total interest expense
11,204
10,830
11,528
11,385
11,899
22,034
24,872
Net interest income
191,364
172,544
166,837
161,661
161,852
363,908
326,829
Provision for loan losses
13,227
(2,734)
(13,619)
(3,984)
(899)
10,493
(17,478)
Provision for unfunded commitments
1,779
9,009
16,388
(5,516)
1,299
10,788
(10,540)
Provision for other credit losses
(82)
(44)
(10)
(175)
(258)
(126)
(431)
Provision for credit losses
14,924
6,231
2,759
(9,675)
142
21,155
(28,449)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
176,440
166,313
164,078
171,336
161,710
342,753
355,278
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
11,148
11,058
11,784
11,486
11,007
22,206
21,836
Mortgage banking activity
58,761
62,938
60,723
56,460
70,231
121,699
168,717
Other service charges, commissions and fees
998
939
962
1,154
1,056
1,937
2,072
Gain (loss) on securities
248
(27)
(4)
530
1
221
(11)
Other noninterest income
12,686
12,003
8,304
6,932
6,945
24,689
14,599
Total noninterest income
83,841
86,911
81,769
76,562
89,240
170,752
207,213
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
81,545
84,281
76,615
79,671
85,505
165,826
181,490
Occupancy and equipment
12,746
12,727
13,494
11,979
10,812
25,473
22,593
Data processing and communications expenses
12,155
12,572
11,534
10,681
11,877
24,727
23,761
Credit resolution-related expenses(1)
496
(965)
1,992
377
622
(469)
1,169
Advertising and marketing
3,122
1,988
2,381
2,676
1,946
5,110
3,377
Amortization of intangible assets
5,144
5,181
3,387
3,387
4,065
10,325
8,191
Merger and conversion charges
—
977
4,023
183
—
977
—
Other noninterest expenses
26,988
27,059
24,943
28,242
20,934
54,047
43,978
Total noninterest expense
142,196
143,820
138,369
137,196
135,761
286,016
284,559
Income before income tax expense
118,085
109,404
107,478
110,702
115,189
227,489
277,932
Income tax expense
28,019
27,706
25,534
29,022
26,862
55,725
64,643
Net income
$ 90,066
$ 81,698
$ 81,944
$ 81,680
$ 88,327
$ 171,764
$ 213,289
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 1.30
$ 1.17
$ 1.18
$ 1.17
$ 1.27
$ 2.47
$ 3.06
(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Period End Balance Sheet
Table 3
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 345,627
$ 257,316
$ 307,813
$ 239,028
$ 259,729
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks
1,961,209
3,541,144
3,756,844
3,513,412
3,044,795
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,052,268
579,204
592,621
684,504
778,167
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
111,654
91,454
79,850
64,451
29,055
Other investments
49,500
49,395
47,552
27,619
27,621
Loans held for sale
555,665
901,550
1,254,632
1,435,805
1,210,589
Loans, net of unearned income
17,561,022
16,143,801
15,874,258
14,824,539
14,780,791
Allowance for credit losses
(172,642)
(161,251)
(167,582)
(171,213)
(175,070)
Loans, net
17,388,380
15,982,550
15,706,676
14,653,326
14,605,721
Other real estate owned
835
1,910
3,810
4,594
5,775
Premises and equipment, net
224,249
224,293
225,400
226,430
229,994
Goodwill
1,023,056
1,022,345
1,012,620
928,005
928,005
Other intangible assets, net
115,613
120,757
125,938
60,396
63,783
Cash value of bank owned life insurance
384,862
332,914
331,146
279,389
277,839
Other assets
474,552
455,460
413,419
416,182
425,858
Total assets
$ 23,687,470
$ 23,560,292
$ 23,858,321
$ 22,533,141
$ 21,886,931
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 8,262,929
$ 7,870,207
$ 7,774,823
$ 7,616,728
$ 6,983,761
Interest-bearing
11,422,053
11,718,234
11,890,730
11,216,761
11,274,236
Total deposits
19,684,982
19,588,441
19,665,553
18,833,489
18,257,997
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
953
2,065
5,845
4,502
5,544
Other borrowings
425,592
425,520
739,879
425,375
425,303
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
127,325
126,827
126,328
125,830
125,331
Other liabilities
375,242
410,280
354,265
243,175
235,752
Total liabilities
20,614,094
20,553,133
20,891,870
19,632,371
19,049,927
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
72,251
72,212
72,017
72,016
72,008
Capital stock
1,931,088
1,928,702
1,924,813
1,922,964
1,920,566
Retained earnings
1,157,359
1,077,725
1,006,436
934,979
863,828
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(12,635)
(1,841)
15,590
21,885
25,024
Treasury stock
(74,687)
(69,639)
(52,405)
(51,074)
(44,422)
Total shareholders' equity
3,073,376
3,007,159
2,966,451
2,900,770
2,837,004
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 23,687,470
$ 23,560,292
$ 23,858,321
$ 22,533,141
$ 21,886,931
Other Data
Earning assets
$ 21,291,318
$ 21,306,548
$ 21,605,757
$ 20,550,330
$ 19,871,018
Intangible assets
1,138,669
1,143,102
1,138,558
988,401
991,788
Interest-bearing liabilities
11,975,923
12,272,646
12,762,782
11,772,468
11,830,414
Average assets
23,405,201
23,275,654
23,054,847
22,087,642
21,538,894
Average common shareholders' equity
3,043,280
2,994,652
2,939,507
2,874,691
2,798,269
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Asset Quality Information
Table 4
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance at beginning of period
$ 203,615
$ 200,981
$ 188,234
$ 197,782
$ 200,241
$ 200,981
$ 233,105
Acquired allowance for purchased credit
—
—
9,432
—
—
—
—
Provision for loan losses
13,227
(2,734)
(13,619)
(3,984)
(899)
10,493
(17,478)
Provision for unfunded commitments
1,779
9,009
16,388
(5,516)
1,299
10,788
(10,540)
Provision for other credit losses
(82)
(44)
(10)
(175)
(258)
(126)
(431)
Provision for credit losses
14,924
6,231
2,759
(9,675)
142
21,155
(28,449)
Charge-offs
6,853
8,579
3,367
3,537
7,138
15,432
14,712
Recoveries
5,017
4,982
3,923
3,664
4,537
9,999
7,838
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
1,836
3,597
(556)
(127)
2,601
5,433
6,874
Ending balance
$ 216,703
$ 203,615
$ 200,981
$ 188,234
$ 197,782
$ 216,703
$ 197,782
Allowance for loan losses
$ 172,642
$ 161,251
$ 167,582
$ 171,213
$ 175,070
$ 172,642
$ 175,070
Allowance for unfunded commitments
43,973
42,194
33,185
16,797
22,313
43,973
22,313
Allowance for other credit losses
88
170
214
224
399
88
399
Total allowance for credit losses
$ 216,703
$ 203,615
$ 200,981
$ 188,234
$ 197,782
$ 216,703
$ 197,782
Net Charge-off Information
Charge-offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 4,391
$ 4,414
$ 1,003
$ 858
$ 3,529
$ 8,805
$ 5,899
Consumer installment
1,137
1,425
1,484
1,647
1,669
2,562
3,117
Indirect automobile
41
88
40
178
141
129
970
Premium Finance
1,066
1,369
526
605
1,194
2,435
2,537
Real estate - construction and development
—
—
21
—
186
—
212
Real estate - commercial and farmland
81
1,283
220
210
27
1,364
1,422
Real estate - residential
137
—
73
39
392
137
555
Total charge-offs
6,853
8,579
3,367
3,537
7,138
15,432
14,712
Recoveries
Commercial, financial and agricultural
2,785
2,896
2,389
1,986
625
5,681
1,352
Consumer installment
230
158
172
199
212
388
568
Indirect automobile
265
275
329
278
372
540
1,072
Premium Finance
1,113
1,247
633
649
2,466
2,360
3,588
Real estate - construction and development
355
218
210
45
84
573
251
Real estate - commercial and farmland
44
37
81
266
185
81
226
Real estate - residential
225
151
109
241
593
376
781
Total recoveries
5,017
4,982
3,923
3,664
4,537
9,999
7,838
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$ 1,836
$ 3,597
$ (556)
$ (127)
$ 2,601
$ 5,433
$ 6,874
Non-Performing Assets
Nonaccrual loans
$ 122,912
$ 102,597
$ 85,266
$ 58,932
$ 59,921
$ 122,912
$ 59,921
Other real estate owned
835
1,910
3,810
4,594
5,775
835
5,775
Repossessed assets
122
139
84
152
226
122
226
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
8,542
6,584
12,648
7,472
4,874
8,542
4,874
Total non-performing assets
$ 132,411
$ 111,230
$ 101,808
$ 71,150
$ 70,796
$ 132,411
$ 70,796
Asset Quality Ratios
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.56 %
0.47 %
0.43 %
0.32 %
0.32 %
0.56 %
0.32 %
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans
0.04 %
0.09 %
(0.01) %
— %
0.07 %
0.07 %
0.10 %
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Loan Information
Table 5
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Loans by Type
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 2,022,845
$ 1,836,663
$ 1,875,993
$ 1,217,575
$ 1,406,421
Consumer installment
167,237
173,642
191,298
207,111
229,411
Indirect automobile
172,245
214,120
265,779
325,057
397,373
Mortgage warehouse
949,191
732,375
787,837
768,577
841,347
Municipal
529,268
547,926
572,701
624,430
647,578
Premium Finance
942,357
819,163
798,409
840,737
780,328
Real estate - construction and development
1,747,284
1,577,215
1,452,339
1,454,824
1,527,883
Real estate - commercial and farmland
7,156,017
6,924,475
6,834,917
6,409,704
6,051,472
Real estate - residential
3,874,578
3,318,222
3,094,985
2,976,524
2,898,978
Total loans
$ 17,561,022
$ 16,143,801
$ 15,874,258
$ 14,824,539
$ 14,780,791
Troubled Debt Restructurings
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 964
$ 868
$ 1,286
$ 1,683
$ 1,038
Consumer installment
9
13
16
22
28
Indirect automobile
759
893
1,037
1,284
1,647
Premium Finance
993
162
—
—
—
Real estate - construction and development
706
725
789
887
898
Real estate - commercial and farmland
8,213
17,161
35,575
43,895
46,025
Real estate - residential
24,456
24,664
26,879
29,521
31,570
Total accruing troubled debt restructurings
$ 36,100
$ 44,486
$ 65,582
$ 77,292
$ 81,206
Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 364
$ 72
$ 83
$ 112
$ 805
Consumer installment
14
31
35
38
43
Indirect automobile
122
221
273
297
301
Real estate - construction and development
—
11
13
271
301
Real estate - commercial and farmland
788
788
5,924
6,715
7,103
Real estate - residential
4,369
4,341
4,678
2,687
2,515
Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings
$ 5,657
$ 5,464
$ 11,006
$ 10,120
$ 11,068
Total troubled debt restructurings
$ 41,757
$ 49,950
$ 76,588
$ 87,412
$ 92,274
Loans by Risk Grade
Grades 1 through 5 - Pass
$ 17,296,520
$ 15,899,956
$ 15,614,323
$ 14,562,058
$ 14,477,905
Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned
68,444
51,670
78,957
87,757
100,750
Grade 7 - Substandard
196,058
192,175
180,978
174,724
202,134
Grade 8 - Doubtful
—
—
—
—
—
Grade 9 - Loss
—
—
—
—
2
Total loans
$ 17,561,022
$ 16,143,801
$ 15,874,258
$ 14,824,539
$ 14,780,791
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Average Balances
Table 6
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Earning Assets
Federal funds sold
$ 17,692
$ 20,000
$ 20,000
$ 20,000
$ 20,000
$ 18,840
$ 20,000
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
2,209,761
3,393,238
3,719,878
3,082,413
2,461,092
2,798,231
2,304,119
Time deposits in other banks
—
—
—
—
244
—
246
Debt securities - taxable
932,824
623,498
698,915
757,278
811,234
779,016
860,759
Debt securities - nontaxable
39,236
29,605
22,639
19,053
18,225
34,446
18,722
Other investments
49,550
47,872
31,312
27,622
27,620
48,716
27,568
Loans held for sale
944,964
1,097,098
1,365,886
1,497,320
1,705,167
1,020,611
1,496,155
Loans
16,861,674
15,821,397
15,119,752
14,685,878
14,549,104
16,344,409
14,501,802
Total Earning Assets
$ 21,055,701
$ 21,032,708
$ 20,978,382
$ 20,089,564
$ 19,592,686
$ 21,044,269
$ 19,229,371
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 7,955,765
$ 7,658,451
$ 7,600,284
$ 7,168,717
$ 6,874,471
$ 7,807,929
$ 6,644,646
NOW accounts
3,695,490
3,684,772
3,651,595
3,447,909
3,314,334
3,690,161
3,248,655
MMDA
5,087,199
5,240,922
5,209,653
4,966,492
4,872,500
5,163,636
4,817,197
Savings accounts
1,007,340
973,724
928,954
908,189
876,887
990,625
850,112
Retail CDs
1,693,740
1,774,016
1,827,852
1,919,184
2,005,265
1,733,656
2,035,668
Brokered CDs
—
—
—
511
1,000
—
1,000
Total Deposits
19,439,534
19,331,885
19,218,338
18,411,002
17,944,457
19,386,007
17,597,278
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
1,854
4,020
5,559
5,133
6,883
2,931
8,077
FHLB advances
48,746
48,786
48,828
48,866
48,910
48,766
48,931
Other borrowings
376,829
443,657
468,058
376,489
376,376
410,058
376,318
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
127,063
126,563
126,067
125,567
125,068
126,814
124,823
Total Non-Deposit Funding
554,492
623,026
648,512
556,055
557,237
588,569
558,149
Total Funding
$ 19,994,026
$ 19,954,911
$ 19,866,850
$ 18,967,057
$ 18,501,694
$ 19,974,576
$ 18,155,427
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)
Table 7
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Interest Income
Federal funds sold
$ 32
$ 10
$ 9
$ 9
$ 12
$ 42
$ 24
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
4,463
1,373
1,521
1,244
594
5,836
1,115
Time deposits in other banks
—
—
—
—
1
—
2
Debt securities - taxable
7,064
4,239
5,866
5,296
5,244
11,303
11,362
Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)
341
235
198
176
176
576
354
Loans held for sale
10,036
8,132
9,433
10,618
11,773
18,168
22,600
Loans (TE)
181,602
170,398
162,415
156,861
157,112
352,000
318,585
Total Earning Assets
$ 203,538
$ 184,387
$ 179,442
$ 174,204
$ 174,912
$ 387,925
$ 354,042
Accretion income (included above)
$ (379)
$ 1,006
$ 2,812
$ 2,948
$ 4,462
$ 627
$ 10,589
Interest Expense
Interest-Bearing Deposits
NOW accounts
$ 1,246
$ 824
$ 864
$ 808
$ 816
$ 2,070
$ 1,742
MMDA
2,204
1,643
1,971
1,970
1,908
3,847
3,906
Savings accounts
140
133
128
129
122
273
246
Retail CDs
1,318
1,492
1,715
2,195
2,921
2,810
6,665
Brokered CDs
—
—
—
4
8
—
14
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
4,908
4,092
4,678
5,106
5,775
9,000
12,573
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
1
3
4
4
5
4
12
FHLB advances
192
190
195
195
193
382
385
Other borrowings
4,437
5,164
5,317
4,640
4,683
9,601
9,321
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
1,666
1,381
1,334
1,440
1,243
3,047
2,581
Total Non-Deposit Funding
6,296
6,738
6,850
6,279
6,124
13,034
12,299
Total Interest-Bearing Funding
$ 11,204
$ 10,830
$ 11,528
$ 11,385
$ 11,899
$ 22,034
$ 24,872
Net Interest Income (TE)
$ 192,334
$ 173,557
$ 167,914
$ 162,819
$ 163,013
$ 365,891
$ 329,170
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Yields(1)
Table 8
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Earning Assets
Federal funds sold
0.73 %
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.24 %
0.45 %
0.24 %
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
0.81 %
0.16 %
0.16 %
0.16 %
0.10 %
0.42 %
0.10 %
Time deposits in other banks
— %
— %
— %
— %
1.64 %
— %
1.64 %
Debt securities - taxable
3.04 %
2.76 %
3.33 %
2.77 %
2.59 %
2.93 %
2.66 %
Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)
3.49 %
3.22 %
3.47 %
3.66 %
3.87 %
3.37 %
3.81 %
Loans held for sale
4.26 %
3.01 %
2.74 %
2.81 %
2.77 %
3.59 %
3.05 %
Loans (TE)
4.32 %
4.37 %
4.26 %
4.24 %
4.33 %
4.34 %
4.43 %
Total Earning Assets
3.88 %
3.56 %
3.39 %
3.44 %
3.58 %
3.72 %
3.71 %
Interest-Bearing Deposits
NOW accounts
0.14 %
0.09 %
0.09 %
0.09 %
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.11 %
MMDA
0.17 %
0.13 %
0.15 %
0.16 %
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.16 %
Savings accounts
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.05 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
Retail CDs
0.31 %
0.34 %
0.37 %
0.45 %
0.58 %
0.33 %
0.66 %
Brokered CDs
— %
— %
— %
3.11 %
3.21 %
— %
2.82 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
0.17 %
0.14 %
0.16 %
0.18 %
0.21 %
0.16 %
0.23 %
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
0.22 %
0.30 %
0.29 %
0.31 %
0.29 %
0.28 %
0.30 %
FHLB advances
1.58 %
1.58 %
1.58 %
1.58 %
1.58 %
1.58 %
1.59 %
Other borrowings
4.72 %
4.72 %
4.51 %
4.89 %
4.99 %
4.72 %
4.99 %
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
5.26 %
4.43 %
4.20 %
4.55 %
3.99 %
4.85 %
4.17 %
Total Non-Deposit Funding
4.55 %
4.39 %
4.19 %
4.48 %
4.41 %
4.47 %
4.44 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
0.37 %
0.36 %
0.37 %
0.38 %
0.41 %
0.37 %
0.44 %
Net Interest Spread
3.51 %
3.20 %
3.02 %
3.06 %
3.17 %
3.35 %
3.27 %
Net Interest Margin(2)
3.66 %
3.35 %
3.18 %
3.22 %
3.34 %
3.51 %
3.45 %
Total Cost of Funds(3)
0.22 %
0.22 %
0.23 %
0.24 %
0.26 %
0.22 %
0.28 %
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Adjusted Net Income
Table 9A
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 90,066
$ 81,698
$ 81,944
$ 81,680
$ 88,327
$ 171,764
$ 213,289
Adjustment items:
Merger and conversion charges
—
977
4,023
183
—
977
—
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
(10,838)
(9,654)
(4,540)
1,398
(749)
(20,492)
(11,388)
Gain on BOLI proceeds
—
—
—
—
—
—
(603)
(Gain) loss on bank premises
(39)
(6)
(126)
1,136
(236)
(45)
(500)
Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1)
2,284
2,024
243
(536)
206
4,308
2,496
After tax adjustment items
(8,593)
(6,659)
(400)
2,181
(779)
(15,252)
(9,995)
Adjusted net income
$ 81,473
$ 75,039
$ 81,544
$ 83,861
$ 87,548
$ 156,512
$ 203,294
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
69,316,258
69,660,990
69,738,426
69,756,135
69,791,670
69,484,508
69,764,923
Net income per diluted share
$ 1.30
$ 1.17
$ 1.18
$ 1.17
$ 1.27
$ 2.47
$ 3.06
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$ 1.18
$ 1.08
$ 1.17
$ 1.20
$ 1.25
$ 2.25
$ 2.91
Average assets
$ 23,405,201
$ 23,275,654
$ 23,054,847
$ 22,087,642
$ 21,538,894
$ 23,340,785
$ 21,144,751
Return on average assets
1.54 %
1.42 %
1.41 %
1.47 %
1.64 %
1.48 %
2.03 %
Adjusted return on average assets
1.40 %
1.31 %
1.40 %
1.51 %
1.63 %
1.35 %
1.94 %
Average common equity
$ 3,043,280
$ 2,994,652
$ 2,939,507
$ 2,874,691
$ 2,798,269
$ 3,019,100
$ 2,746,922
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,902,265
$ 1,857,713
$ 1,916,783
$ 1,884,622
$ 1,804,324
$ 1,880,112
$ 1,750,931
Return on average common equity
11.87 %
11.06 %
11.06 %
11.27 %
12.66 %
11.47 %
15.66 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common
17.18 %
16.38 %
16.88 %
17.65 %
19.46 %
16.79 %
23.41 %
Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)
Table 9B
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 142,196
$ 143,820
$ 138,369
$ 137,196
$ 135,761
$ 286,016
$ 284,559
Adjustment items:
Merger and conversion charges
—
(977)
(4,023)
(183)
—
(977)
—
Gain (loss) on bank premises
39
6
126
(1,136)
236
45
500
Adjusted noninterest expense
$ 142,235
$ 142,849
$ 134,472
$ 135,877
$ 135,997
$ 285,084
$ 285,059
Total Revenue
Net interest income
$ 191,364
$ 172,544
$ 166,837
$ 161,661
$ 161,852
$ 363,908
$ 326,829
Noninterest income
83,841
86,911
81,769
76,562
89,240
170,752
207,213
Total revenue
$ 275,205
$ 259,455
$ 248,606
$ 238,223
$ 251,092
$ 534,660
$ 534,042
Adjusted Total Revenue
Net interest income (TE)
$ 192,334
$ 173,557
$ 167,914
$ 162,819
$ 163,013
$ 365,891
$ 329,170
Noninterest income
83,841
86,911
81,769
76,562
89,240
170,752
207,213
Total revenue (TE)
276,175
260,468
249,683
239,381
252,253
536,643
536,383
Adjustment items:
(Gain) loss on securities
(248)
27
4
(530)
(1)
(221)
11
Gain on BOLI proceeds
—
—
—
—
—
—
(603)
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
(10,838)
(9,654)
(4,540)
1,398
(749)
(20,492)
(11,388)
Adjusted total revenue (TE)
$ 265,089
$ 250,841
$ 245,147
$ 240,249
$ 251,503
$ 515,930
$ 524,403
Efficiency ratio
51.67 %
55.43 %
55.66 %
57.59 %
54.07 %
53.49 %
53.28 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)
53.66 %
56.95 %
54.85 %
56.56 %
54.07 %
55.26 %
54.36 %
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Table 9C
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Total shareholders' equity
$ 3,073,376
$ 3,007,159
$ 2,966,451
$ 2,900,770
$ 2,837,004
$ 3,073,376
$ 2,837,004
Less:
Goodwill
1,023,056
1,022,345
1,012,620
928,005
928,005
1,023,056
928,005
Other intangibles, net
115,613
120,757
125,938
60,396
63,783
115,613
63,783
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$ 1,934,707
$ 1,864,057
$ 1,827,893
$ 1,912,369
$ 1,845,216
$ 1,934,707
$ 1,845,216
Period end number of shares
69,360,461
69,439,084
69,609,228
69,635,435
69,767,209
69,360,461
69,767,209
Book value per share (period end)
$ 44.31
$ 43.31
$ 42.62
$ 41.66
$ 40.66
$ 44.31
$ 40.66
Tangible book value per share (period end)
$ 27.89
$ 26.84
$ 26.26
$ 27.46
$ 26.45
$ 27.89
$ 26.45
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Segment Reporting
Table 10
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Banking Division
Net interest income
$ 152,122
$ 133,745
$ 120,572
$ 113,524
$ 110,670
$ 285,867
$ 223,486
Provision for credit losses
10,175
5,226
4,565
(9,578)
(3,949)
15,401
(27,853)
Noninterest income
23,469
21,364
18,859
17,896
16,171
44,833
32,909
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
46,733
49,195
36,522
40,020
37,814
95,928
80,537
Occupancy and equipment expenses
11,168
11,074
11,699
10,196
9,050
22,242
19,170
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
10,863
11,230
10,162
9,159
10,280
22,093
20,481
Other noninterest expenses
21,123
20,045
24,048
21,723
18,763
41,168
38,473
Total noninterest expense
89,887
91,544
82,431
81,098
75,907
181,431
158,661
Income before income tax expense
75,529
58,339
52,435
59,900
54,883
133,868
125,587
Income tax expense
19,120
16,996
14,010
17,784
14,196
36,116
32,652
Net income
$ 56,409
$ 41,343
$ 38,425
$ 42,116
$ 40,687
$ 97,752
$ 92,935
Retail Mortgage Division
Net interest income
$ 20,779
$ 19,295
$ 19,912
$ 21,289
$ 22,533
$ 40,074
$ 41,517
Provision for credit losses
4,499
1,587
175
1,678
5,647
6,086
1,094
Noninterest income
57,795
61,649
59,650
55,555
69,055
119,444
166,695
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
31,219
31,614
36,787
36,373
44,798
62,833
94,636
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,406
1,471
1,587
1,590
1,553
2,877
3,029
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
1,123
1,172
1,213
1,357
1,435
2,295
2,981
Other noninterest expenses
12,812
12,645
10,793
11,675
7,638
25,457
15,827
Total noninterest expense
46,560
46,902
50,380
50,995
55,424
93,462
116,473
Income before income tax expense
27,515
32,455
29,007
24,171
30,517
59,970
90,645
Income tax expense
5,779
6,815
6,092
5,076
6,408
12,594
19,035
Net income
$ 21,736
$ 25,640
$ 22,915
$ 19,095
$ 24,109
$ 47,376
$ 71,610
Warehouse Lending Division
Net interest income
$ 6,700
$ 6,447
$ 8,063
$ 8,712
$ 8,720
$ 13,147
$ 18,626
Provision for credit losses
867
(222)
77
(291)
(155)
645
(300)
Noninterest income
1,041
1,401
1,253
1,037
1,333
2,442
2,313
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
208
283
258
264
278
491
608
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1
1
1
—
1
2
2
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
48
47
56
59
68
95
117
Other noninterest expenses
212
218
227
200
30
430
63
Total noninterest expense
469
549
542
523
377
1,018
790
Income before income tax expense
6,405
7,521
8,697
9,517
9,831
13,926
20,449
Income tax expense
1,346
1,579
1,827
1,999
2,064
2,925
4,294
Net income
$ 5,059
$ 5,942
$ 6,870
$ 7,518
$ 7,767
$ 11,001
$ 16,155
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Segment Reporting (continued)
Table 10
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
SBA Division
Net interest income
$ 3,798
$ 6,011
$ 11,319
$ 10,699
$ 12,882
$ 9,809
$ 29,517
Provision for credit losses
(523)
(143)
(663)
(1,104)
(607)
(666)
(1,154)
Noninterest income
1,526
2,491
2,002
2,070
2,677
4,017
5,288
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,316
1,271
1,217
1,320
937
2,587
2,319
Occupancy and equipment expenses
81
99
121
116
132
180
238
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
29
28
28
18
—
57
1
Other noninterest expenses
539
380
645
370
284
919
579
Total noninterest expense
1,965
1,778
2,011
1,824
1,353
3,743
3,137
Income before income tax expense
3,882
6,867
11,973
12,049
14,813
10,749
32,822
Income tax expense
815
1,442
2,514
2,530
3,111
2,257
6,893
Net income
$ 3,067
$ 5,425
$ 9,459
$ 9,519
$ 11,702
$ 8,492
$ 25,929
Premium Finance Division
Net interest income
$ 7,965
$ 7,046
$ 6,971
$ 7,437
$ 7,047
$ 15,011
$ 13,683
Provision for credit losses
(94)
(217)
(1,395)
(380)
(794)
(311)
(236)
Noninterest income
10
6
5
4
4
16
8
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,069
1,918
1,831
1,694
1,678
3,987
3,390
Occupancy and equipment expenses
90
82
86
77
76
172
154
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
92
95
75
88
94
187
181
Other noninterest expenses
1,064
952
1,013
897
852
2,016
1,773
Total noninterest expense
3,315
3,047
3,005
2,756
2,700
6,362
5,498
Income before income tax expense
4,754
4,222
5,366
5,065
5,145
8,976
8,429
Income tax expense
959
874
1,091
1,633
1,083
1,833
1,769
Net income
$ 3,795
$ 3,348
$ 4,275
$ 3,432
$ 4,062
$ 7,143
$ 6,660
Total Consolidated
Net interest income
$ 191,364
$ 172,544
$ 166,837
$ 161,661
$ 161,852
$ 363,908
$ 326,829
Provision for credit losses
14,924
6,231
2,759
(9,675)
142
21,155
(28,449)
Noninterest income
83,841
86,911
81,769
76,562
89,240
170,752
207,213
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
81,545
84,281
76,615
79,671
85,505
165,826
181,490
Occupancy and equipment expenses
12,746
12,727
13,494
11,979
10,812
25,473
22,593
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
12,155
12,572
11,534
10,681
11,877
24,727
23,761
Other noninterest expenses
35,750
34,240
36,726
34,865
27,567
69,990
56,715
Total noninterest expense
142,196
143,820
138,369
137,196
135,761
286,016
284,559
Income before income tax expense
118,085
109,404
107,478
110,702
115,189
227,489
277,932
Income tax expense
28,019
27,706
25,534
29,022
26,862
55,725
64,643
Net income
$ 90,066
$ 81,698
$ 81,944
$ 81,680
$ 88,327
$ 171,764
$ 213,289
View original content to download multimedia:
