S&C Electric Company Hosts Grand Opening of Expanded Wisconsin Production Facility, Bringing 50 New Jobs to Franklin and Furthering Its Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing

Franklin Mayor Steve Olson and Wisconsin State Senator Julian Bradley celebrated the opening of S&C's 55,000-square-foot facility

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&C Electric Company, a leading innovator of advanced electrical grid equipment, opened its doors to a 55,000-square-foot manufacturing expansion of its facility in Franklin, Wis. Having broken ground on the building in May 2021, the new space was built adjacent to S&C's existing 80,000-square-foot manufacturing hub in Franklin and will help to create more than 50 new skilled jobs, adding to the 150 existing team members already in S&C's Franklin location.

Attending the event were Wisconsin State Senator Julian Bradley as well as Franklin Mayor Steve Olson, who showed his gratitude to S&C for bringing more jobs to Wisconsin residents. "The city of Franklin is honored and thrilled to help support S&C's mission to keep the power on around the world with products made right here in our own community. We're grateful for S&C's continued investment in the city and for being a high-tech employer for our residents," said Olson.

The expanded Franklin facility houses the assembly and production of one of S&C's most successful products, the IntelliRupter® PulseCloser® Fault Interrupter, along with Scada-Mate® Switching Systems and automation controls. It will also serve as a second polymer manufacturing location to support the products manufactured in Franklin and provide additional space for local assembly and continued growth. These innovations produced in Franklin help minimize power outages, and their expanded production will benefit electric utilities around the world as they continue to modernize the grid and improve power delivery.

"We are excited to add to the S&C team with members from this great community," said Anders Sjoelin, S&C president and CEO. "The city of Franklin has played an essential role in S&C's growth, and this expansion will optimize our internal collaboration and ability to develop innovative solutions for our customers. This is critical to support electric utilities through the energy transition and meet the increasing demand for reliable, resilient power both here in Wisconsin and across the world."

S&C initially put down roots in Franklin in 2002 with a 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which has also grown significantly with a previous expansion in 2012. The 2022 expansion reflects a $20 million investment that allows S&C to meet increased product demand and its internal growth goals while also advancing world-class, integrated manufacturing.

Beyond its presence in Franklin, S&C also maintains U.S. manufacturing facilities in Chicago and West Palm Beach, Fla.

About S&C Electric Company

S&C Electric Company, with global headquarters in Chicago, is applying its heritage of innovation to address challenges facing the world's power grids and is thus shaping the future of reliable electricity delivery. The mission of employee-owned S&C Electric Company is to continually develop new solutions for electricity delivery, fostering the improved efficiency and reliability required for the intelligent grid. Additional information about S&C is available at www.sandc.com.

