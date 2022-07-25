A. O. Smith Names Noelle Brigham as Environmental, Social and Governance Director

MILWAUKEE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS), a leader in water heating and water treatment, today announced the appointment of Noelle Brigham, P. E., Env. SP. as the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Director. Brigham will lead and drive all aspects of the ESG initiatives while developing a long-term strategy for the Company's global commitments and strategy in this field.

Brigham is a licensed Professional Engineer and Envision Sustainability Professional with more than 20 years of experience in sustainability and environmental engineering in the consumer products and consulting industries. In her sustainability role at S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Brigham created global strategies and led international implementation plans for research, development and engineering for consumer product formulation and packaging. As an Instructor, Professor of Practice in the Opus College of Engineering at Marquette University, she developed a new sustainability management executive education program.

"Noelle's extensive experience in the ESG space will prove invaluable as we continue A. O. Smith's efforts to blend our business and sustainability goals," said Chuck Lauber, A. O. Smith executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Underpinning our corporate values is a commitment to sustainability and we are proud to welcome Noelle to lead this critical initiative as her singular focus."

Noelle is completing her PhD in environmental engineering at Marquette University. She received her master's in environmental engineering and Bachelor of Science in civil and environmental engineering from Marquette University as well. She is a member of the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES) and Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) Exam Development committee member, in addition to participating in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources air management study group.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

