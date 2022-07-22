Choubao Luosifen to Expand Business across the Supply Chain

LIUZHOU, China , July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choubao Luosifen, a new Chinese luosifen or river snail rice noodles brand, recently announced that the company has reached a milestone in building its business presence across the supply chain.

Luosifen, a local traditional food originating in Liuzhou, China, has not only been well received throughout the domestic market, but has also been gaining popularity among consumers worldwide. According to the city of Liuzhou's customs office, exports of pre-packaged Luosifen, now sold in dozens of countries and regions worldwide, continued climbing during the first five months of 2022, accounting for 53% of all exports recorded for the whole of 2021.

Choubao Luosifen’s river snail farm (PRNewswire)

Choubao Luosifen has established long-term relationships with local snail and bamboo shoots farms to implement green, sustainable breeding protocols, with the aim of delivering both ecological and economic benefits. In addition, with the establishment of local snail noodles processing facilities, the company has attracted many talented technicians with extensive experience in the food sector, significantly enhancing the overall strength of its team.

"The quality of product is key to achieving sustainable development for a company," said the general manager of Choubao Luosifen in an interview. "Huge potential and promising prospects are foreseen for the luosifen market. As a result, as a luosifen producer, we are proud to contribute to the market's growth."

Choubao Luosifen has also collaborated with Jiangnan University to establish a Liuzhou Luosifen process innovation and scientific research center. The center is designed to protect and inherit the traditional methods for making luosifen by studying the characteristics of and key techniques for such rice noodles, including the production and fermentation processes, and the cultivation of beneficial bacterial colonies of sour bamboo shoots.

