YourCoach Health and Twill Partner to Expand Access to Accredited Live Health Coaches

This partnership will support eligible users with live coaching, guiding them on their health journeys alongside Twill's self-guided digital therapeutics

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YourCoach Health, the industry's only operating system for behavior change powered by health coaches, today announced a partnership with Twill, the Intelligent Healing Company™(formerly Happify Health). YourCoach Health is the first API integration partner on Twill's Intelligent Healing Platform™, which offers a scalable, configurable and open architecture that seamlessly connects with third-party services to provide people with more choice in their care journey. YourCoach's verified cohort of cross-specialty health coaches will complement Twill's digital therapeutics and care communities on Duet, the live coaching component of Twill's platform.

"Health coaches are catalyzing a critical shift in health and care," said YourCoach Founder and CEO Marina Borukhovich. "They know that real health change—the type that's impactful and sustainable, the kind that's growing in demand—happens beyond the doctor's office. Health coaches are uniquely positioned to provide this type of individualized, consistent support. Our partnership with Twill is just another way we're empowering these coaches to do more of this important work through scaling Twill's Duet offering. We're grateful that Twill shares in our vision to expand access to health coaching."

YourCoach is the only practice management solution that also serves as an operating system for behavior change, powered by a technology-augmented network of health coaches. Coaches vary in background and specialty, and hold a range of certifications. Through this partnership, YourCoach will power up the human coaching service of Twill's Duet offering by leveraging patent-pending matching algorithms and accredited coaches practicing on the YourCoach platform, pairing them with eligible Twill users.

Following a relationship-based model where people work with the same coach every time, Twill's Duet supports both synchronous and asynchronous non-clinical interactions. Coaches will be proficient in Twill's behavior change methodology, which draws from eight behavior change modalities, including cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness and positive psychology. Twill's approach has been shown in randomized controlled trials to help reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, and improve resilience and subjective well-being.

"We are thrilled to partner with YourCoach and connect our members with a wider array of live coaches that will help them meet—or even exceed—their health goals," said Ofer Leidner, co-founder and president of Twill. "Seeking mental health and digital therapeutics services shouldn't require people to juggle multiple apps and services, which is why we built the Twill platform to easily integrate with services like YourCoach. Soon, our members can seek one-on-one audio, video or text-based support, all through Duet."

Duet is part of Twill's configurable care experiences, called Sequences™, which combine evidence-based digital therapeutics and well-being products, care communities, clinically trained AI, and now coaching. Twill's open-by-design architecture enables seamless integration with a customer's existing digital solutions and third-party services, which enhances personalization and creates a more precise and connected care journey.

"Health coaching and digital therapeutics go hand-in-hand," said YourCoach COO Eugene Borukhovich. "We've been longtime advocates of integrating digital therapies into health coaching practices and we're thrilled to pioneer the first formal integration of the two services. We're confident that this partnership will pave the way for more opportunities to merge our two worlds and deliver better wellbeing and health outcomes to all."

The partnership is scheduled to launch in summer 2022. For more information, visit yourcoach.health .

About YourCoach.Health

YourCoach.Health is the only organization on the market that's beyond a full practice management solution for the rapidly growing gig-economy of health & wellness coaches. We're an operating system for behavior change, powered by a technology-augmented army of health coaches. Our industry partners entrust us to power up their clients, members and talent with validated and credentialed coaches who are actively practicing on our platform, supported by science-backed methodologies. We're the premier Virtual Home for health and wellness coaching, an ecosystem built to empower health coaches to deliver their services to even more individuals across the globe. Join us on the Health Coaching Revolution as we strive to deliver the power of health coaching to the 8.5 billion global population by 2030.

About Twill

Twill (formerly Happify Health) is The Intelligent Healing Company™, shortening the distance between need and care by intelligently guiding each person to the care they need, when they need it, in the way they want. The company delivers Sequences™, fully configurable, scientifically designed, digital-first solutions that support the care journey for specific medical conditions. Twill does this for pharmaceutical companies, health plans, jumbo employers and those they serve. Available across 10 languages and covering more than 18 million lives, Twill creates a more precise, personal, engaging, and effective experience at scale for the many not the few. For more information, visit twill.health .

