UScellular Accepting Preorders for Google Pixel 6a Starting July 21

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular customers can preorder the completely adaptable Google Pixel 6a (Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage 128GB) online or in stores starting July 21. For a limited time, eligible new and current customers can get the Google Pixel 6a for free*. Along with the Google Pixel Buds A-Series and an assortment of Google Nest smart home products, the smartphone is the latest Google tech that the wireless carrier offers.

The 5G ready Pixel 6a is powered by Google Tensor, which keeps your phone super-fast while the Titan M2™ security helps protect your device from attacks. In addition, the Pixel 6a offers a number of innovative features:

High-Definition Display : Connect, work, play and watch your favorite shows and movies with the 6.1-inch 1080p AMOLED display 1 .

Stunning Photos : With the dual 12MP wide and ultra-wide cameras, you can capture detailed photos in low light and realistic skin tones with the Night Sight and Real Tone™ features.

Adaptive Learning : The Google Pixel 6a's Adaptive Battery can last more than 24 hours by learning which apps you use the most and conserving power on the ones that you don't 2 .

Safe and Sound: Water can be a smartphone owners' worst nightmare but with the IP67 protection, the Google Pixel 6a is built to withstand both watery and dusty conditions3.

"The adaptability and power that the Google Pixel 6a offers makes it an exciting addition to our 5G smartphone selection," said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for UScellular. "Additionally, our expanding 5G network, our customer-friendly deals and the commitment to price protect our customers' plans are just a few offerings UScellular customers can continue to look forward to this year and beyond."

For more information about UScellular's customizable Unlimited plans, please go to uscellular.com/plans .

*Requires smartphone purchase via 36-month installment contract, postpaid service plan, and paperless billing. Paid via 36 monthly bill credits. Credit varies. Trade-in may be required. Offer not valid in WA, OR, and CA or online in KS, OK, and TX. Taxes, fees and additional terms apply.

1Measured diagonally; dimension may vary by configuration and manufacturing process.

2Estimated battery life based on testing using a mix of talk, data, standby, and use of limited other features that are default in Extreme Battery Saver mode (which disables various features including 5G connectivity). Battery testing conducted on a major carrier network. Battery testing conducted in California in early 2022 on pre-production hardware and software using default settings, except that Extreme Battery Saver mode was enabled. Battery life depends upon many factors and usage of certain features will decrease battery life. Actual battery life may be lower.

3Designed to comply with dust and water protection rating IP67 under IEC standard 60529 when each device leaves the factory but the device is not water or dust proof. The accessories are not water or dust resistant. Water resistance and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and will diminish or be lost over time due to normal wear and tear, device repair, disassembly or damage. Dropping your device may result in loss of water/dust resistance. Liquid damage voids the warranty. See g.co/pixel/water for details.

