Revealed: All-New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Sets New Benchmark

HAWTHORNE, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global high-performance icon revered by driving enthusiasts around the world, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R was revealed this evening at a special event in Los Angeles with NTT INDYCAR SERIES superstar driver Colton Herta behind the wheel. The all-new Honda Civic Type R is the most powerful model in Type R's 30-year history, and has been engineered from the ground up to deliver thrilling performance with an addictive driving experience – both on road and on the racetrack.

The pinnacle of Honda factory performance, the new Civic Type R is the fastest, most powerful Honda-branded vehicle ever offered in the U.S. Based on the all-new 11th generation Civic Hatchback, the Civic Type R combines its class-leading performance with a low and wide design and a new immersive high-performance cockpit experience that enhances the exhilaration of driving.

"Even in this "year of the Honda SUV," it's great to be part of a brand that remains focused on the thrilling performance and joy of driving delivered by the all-new Civic Type R," said Mike Kistemaker, assistant, vice president of Honda sales at American Honda. "Type R is about more than speed, power and handling. It's how a great car makes you feel that really matters and that's what the all-new Civic Type R is all about."

Civic Type R is celebrated around the world as a symbol of extreme performance and desirability with six variants since it debuted in Japan as a 1997 model. Only the second Civic Type R model ever sold in the United States, the all-new 2023 Civic Type R recently set a new production-car front-wheel drive track record at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan, home to the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022, securing its legacy as the best performing Civic Type R ever.

Performance-Focused Engineering

A new lightweight and highly rigid body helps improve high speed stability and scalpel-sharp responses. Track-ready, Nürburgring-tuned and tested, Civic Type R's famously addictive driving feel is increased even further by enhanced suspension and steering performance.

An even more powerful and responsive version of Honda's award-winning turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is paired with an improved six-speed manual transmission and rev-matching system for an even more intimate and rewarding connection with the driver.

Powerful Aerodynamic Design

Longer, lower and wider, the new Type R's muscular yet sleek and sophisticated design features beautifully integrated advanced aerodynamics to achieve well-balanced downforce, as well as a reduction of drag.

Brawny fenders flare out over lightweight wheels wrapped in wider tires. A new more aggressive front bumper design features a sporty honeycomb grille mesh that echoes the intricate honeycomb trim inside the cabin. Larger front fender grilles and a new side sill design behind the front wheels enhances airflow efficiency. Its more aggressive stance is accentuated by wider rear doors exclusive to Type R, a redesigned rear spoiler, and a reshaped rear bumper that reveals its signature three round exhaust outlets and new rear diffuser.

Civic Type R will be available in five striking colors: Historic Championship White – a Type R exclusive finish revered by Honda enthusiasts, Rallye Red, Boost Blue, Crystal Black Pearl and Sonic Grey Pearl.

Immersive Cockpit Experience

Civic Type R's all-new interior supports intense driving experiences with emotive, performance-focused details and features. Type R's iconic red seats, carpet and trim, and a serialized Type R plate now placed on the dash are new for the 2023 model year. Suede-like upholstery with a high friction coefficient reduces body slippage in high-G driving situations.

A new +R driving mode exclusive meter design allows the driver to obtain necessary information instantly, with a graphic engine rpm display, rev indicator lights, and gear position indicator placed at the top. A lower multi-information display can show vehicle information selected by the driver.

The Honda LogR™ data logger provides real-time information on the mechanical movements of the vehicle and vehicle behavior resulting from the driver's input. Other key features include a stopwatch to record lap times and the ability to share driving videos.

Pricing and additional details on the 2023 Civic Type R will be provided closer to launch this fall.

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA)1 latest data. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight and, in the future, Civic Hybrid. In 2024, the Prologue SUV, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle, will join the lineup.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

