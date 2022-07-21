Prosegur Security Launches World's First Responsible Artificial Intelligence Framework Globally

An industry first, the Responsible AI Policy sets lawful, ethical and robust compliance for employees and partners utilizing Prosegur's AI solutions

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosegur Security , a global security leader, has launched a new Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy in an effort to proactively decrease risks associated with AI use. The policy will serve as a guideline for the ethical, moral, regulatory and security values applied to technological solutions that incorporate AI. Prosegur is the first security company in the world to establish a company-wide policy of this kind. It will be adopted globally in all countries where Prosegur operates and will be a requirement for all partners.

Prosegur Security (PRNewswire)

As artificial intelligence continues to gain popularity, especially in the security industry, Prosegur's Responsible AI Policy will protect and preserve the rights and freedoms of users affected by the application of AI technologies. In order to be a Responsible AI partner, an AI system must ensure a number of requirements including human action and oversight, technical soundness and safety, privacy and data management, transparency, diversity, non-discrimination and equity, environmental and social well-being, and accountability.

"Setting a framework for Responsible AI is not just ideal, but it is necessary for today's security landscape," said John Navarro, Global President of Technology Solutions at Prosegur Security. "Prosegur is leading the charge by ensuring Responsible AI through our new policy, and by setting expectations for our employees and partners to uphold a defined set of standards."

When developing, acquiring, or implementing AI solutions, Prosegur will ensure that all projects have respect for human autonomy to ensure AI systems are designed to enhance people's cognitive, social and cultural skills. Prosegur will ensure that AI systems do not cause harm or damage, that the development, deployment, and use of AI systems are equitable, and that all processes involving AI development are transparent and third party providers are held to the same standards.

In order to comply with AI requirements, Prosegur has developed an AI governance model that includes the implementation of a corporate or local board, depending on where the project is located. Prosegur will hire a Chief Ethics Officer, who will oversee compliance with the new policy and ensure Responsible AI is implemented with new technologies.

"I'm excited to be part of a team that will lay the groundwork for current and future technologies and part of a company that cares about safeguarding its users through Responsible AI," said Mike Dunn, Chief Technology Officer at Prosegur Security. "With the implementation of Prosegur's Responsible AI Policy, development of an AI governance model, and hiring of a Chief Ethics Officer, Prosegur will continue to be an innovative leader in the global security industry."

With a focus on innovation in emerging technologies at the forefront of security, Prosegur is incorporating AI and other advanced security technologies into its processes and solutions. To excel in security innovation, Prosegur's security operations centers are now equipped with a universal artificial intelligence platform called Prosegur GenzAI™. Built on a global edge cloud platform, this AI solution hosts, distributes, executes, and integrates a variety of algorithms that increase the human capabilities of security professionals through Prosegur's control centers. Prosegur utilizes and applies its GenzAI™ platform to a number of AI-equipped solutions, allowing them to uniquely include remote security control, remote service from security operations centers, and intelligent audio and video analytics. Each solution meets the Responsible AI Policy to ensure safe and ethical implementation.

For more information about Prosegur Security and its AI solutions, visit https://www.prosegur.us .

About Prosegur Security USA

Prosegur makes the world safer by taking care of people and businesses while remaining at the forefront of innovation. The company is a global security leader operating in 26 countries, with over 165,000 employees and 26 command centers spread around the globe. In the U.S., the company offers a range of security services, guarding services, technology solutions, security operations centers, global risk services, and cybersecurity services. Prosegur prides itself on helping organizations large and small solve their security challenges through technology, teamwork, innovation and relentless customer focus.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prosegur