Gogo Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 5, 2022

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the market opens on August 5, 2022. The Company will host a conference call with financial analysts the same day at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

A live web cast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company's investor website at http://ir.gogoair.com .

Participants can also join the call by dialing +1 844-543-0451 (within the United States and Canada). Please click on the below link to retrieve your unique conference ID to use to access the earnings call:

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 30, 2022, there were 2,699 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system. Gogo reported 6,526 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard and 4,522 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed as of the end of the first quarter. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

