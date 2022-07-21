BrightPlan Founder Speaks About the Importance of Democratizing Financial Wellness at Venture Summit West

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightPlan , a leader in Total Financial Wellness, was one of only 200 companies worldwide to earn a coveted presentation spot at the 10th annual Venture Summit West . BrightPlan founder and CEO, Marthin De Beer, spoke on the importance of democratizing access to financial wellness. The Silicon Valley-based event, which ran from July 19-20, 2022, connects founders of venture backed, emerging and early-stage companies with an exclusive audience of venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, investment bankers, and strategic partners.

Venture Summit West, presented by youngStartup Ventures , is the premier industry gathering for promising companies in tech, fintech, cleantech, medtech, lifesciences, and healthcare. With thousands of attendees each year and over 100 featured investors, it was an opportunity for BrightPlan to further its mission of driving awareness around the importance of making financial wellness accessible for everyone. The company showcased leading innovation and market momentum with the investment community.

"We were honored to be part of Venture Summit West and it was energizing to engage with investors and other startup founders," said Marthin De Beer, founder and CEO at BrightPlan. "Innovation is well and thriving, and BrightPlan is committed to doing our part by driving transformation in the fintech and HR tech industries with a leading financial wellness solution. Employee financial stress is at an all time high and it's impacting employee holistic well-being and business outcomes. Employers are uniquely positioned to support their employees and their families with the right financial wellness tools and benefits, fostering a culture of care that enables all employees to thrive."

Venture Summit West accepts presenters who meet strict criteria based on industry, stage, business model, size of the target audience, milestones achieved to date, and whether the company would be of interest to the featured investors. The presentation programs are geared toward emerging growth companies looking to gain visibility among active investors and raise capital. Companies looking to secure series A-C funding for $2-30M are eligible for the Top Innovators Program, while seed stage companies can apply for the Seed Pitchfest Program.

About BrightPlan

BrightPlan is a leader in Total Financial Wellness. The company provides a comprehensive solution that addresses all aspects of employees' financial health at every stage of life, and empowers HR teams to enhance the employee experience and better attract, retain and engage talent. Its unique combination of digital platform and financial planners enables employers to deploy at scale while delivering personalization for employees. The company is the first financial wellness solution certified for fiduciary excellence by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX). For more, visit brightplan.com .

Disclosure: BrightPlan LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training nor does it imply endorsement by the SEC.

