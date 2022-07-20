Southern Company scores 100 percent on Disability Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year

Company once again named among Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

ATLANTA, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI) has rated Southern Company as one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion." For the sixth consecutive year, Southern Company joins an elite group of companies with a 100 percent score on the DEI for a strong dedication to leading disability-inclusion practices.

Every year since the DEI's inception in 2015, Southern Company has been listed among the top-ranked companies and each of the past six years has earned a score of 100 percent.

"Southern Company is honored to be named among the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion. This recognition is a testament to the work Southern Company is doing to ensure an inclusive culture where every employee can reach his or her full potential," said Sloane Drake, senior vice president of Human Resources. "We remain focused on advancing disability inclusion and equality across our businesses. Many of our employee resource groups, along with our recruiting organization and supplier diversity personnel engage with the disability community through programs, education and community service."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AADP) and Disability:IN that measures policies and practices on a scale from zero to 100 with a score of 100 awarded only to those companies deemed most inclusive. As the nation's most trusted and comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion, the DEI provides an objective assessment of overall business practices.

The 2022 DEI measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; Non-U.S. Operations (Non-Weighted).

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

