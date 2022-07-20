M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 20,2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $1.08 in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $3.41 in the year-earlier quarter and $2.62 in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $218 million in the recent quarter, $458 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $362 million in the first 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the second quarter of 2022 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was .42% and 3.21%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.55%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period and .97% and 8.55%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022. M&T's second quarter 2022 results reflect a full-quarter impact of its April 1, 2022 acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United"). However, the results reflect non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of $465 million ($346 million after-tax effect, or $1.94 of diluted earnings per common share) in the recent quarter, compared with $4 million ($3 million after-tax effect, or $.02 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $17 million ($13 million after-tax effect, or $.10 of diluted earnings per share) in the initial quarter of 2022.
The closing of the acquisition of People's United resulted in the issuance of 50.3 million common shares. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, People's United shareholders received consideration valued at .118 of an M&T common share in exchange for each common share of People's United. Additionally, People's United outstanding preferred stock was converted into shares of Series H preferred stock of M&T (NYSE: MTBPrH). The fair value of assets acquired in the transaction totaled approximately $64.2 billion, including $35.8 billion of loans and leases, while liabilities assumed were approximately $55.5 billion, including $53.0 billion of deposits. The purchase price totaled approximately $8.4 billion (with the price based on M&T's close price of $164.66 per share as of April 1, 2022). The transaction resulted in approximately $3.9 billion of goodwill recorded on M&T's balance sheet. The company anticipates transferring financial records of People's United to M&T's core operating systems by the end of the third quarter.
Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's results, "We were extremely pleased with the second quarter results and our continued momentum following the acquisition of People's United. Higher average earning assets and the benefits from an increased net interest margin helped drive revenue growth, while expenses remained well controlled. Although financial results for the recent quarter reflect significant merger-related expenses, the acquisition has already had a positive impact on M&T's net operating results. In addition, our capital position remains very strong with an estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.9%."
Earnings Highlights
Change 2Q22 vs.
($ in millions, except per share data)
2Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
Net income
$
218
$
458
$
362
-53
%
-40
%
Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted
$
192
$
439
$
340
-56
%
-43
%
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.08
$
3.41
$
2.62
-68
%
-59
%
Annualized return on average assets
.42
%
1.22
%
.97
%
Annualized return on average common equity
3.21
%
11.55
%
8.55
%
For the first six-months of 2022, diluted earnings per common share were $3.45, compared with $6.73 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income was $580 million and $905 million in the first half of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 was .65% and 5.34%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.56%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.
Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.
Reflected in merger-related expenses in the second quarter of 2022 was a provision for credit losses of $242 million. GAAP requires that acquired loans be recorded at estimated fair value, which includes the use of interest rate and expected credit loss assumptions to forecast estimated cash flows. GAAP also provides that an allowance for credit losses on loans acquired, but not classified as purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") also be recognized. Accordingly, M&T recorded a $242 million provision related to such loans obtained in the People's United acquisition. Given the requirement to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that provision to be a merger-related expense. Other merger-related expenses generally consist of professional services and other temporary help fees associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.10 in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $3.45 in the year-earlier quarter and $2.73 in the first quarter of 2022. Net operating income aggregated $578 million in the recent quarter, $463 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $376 million in 2022's first quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the second quarter of 2022 was 1.16% and 14.41%, respectively, 1.27% and 16.68%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.04% and 12.44%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first six months of 2022 totaled $5.88, compared with $6.84 in the similar 2021 period. Net operating income during the first half of 2022 was $954 million, up from $920 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.11% and 13.57%, respectively, in the initial six months of 2022, compared with 1.28% and 16.86%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $1.42 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $946 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $907 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase compared with the earlier quarters reflects a higher net interest margin and the impact of earning assets obtained in the acquisition of People's United that totaled approximately $56.6 billion on April 1, 2022. Average earning assets rose to $189.8 billion in the recent quarter, 39% above the $136.9 billion average in the second quarter of 2021 and 37% higher than $138.6 billion in 2022's first quarter. Average loans outstanding were $127.6 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $98.6 billion in the year earlier quarter and $92.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Reflecting the impact of rising interest rates, the net interest margin increased to 3.01% in the second quarter of 2022, up from 2.77% in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 2.65% in the first quarter of 2022.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change 2Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
2Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
Average earning assets
$
189,755
$
136,951
$
138,624
39
%
37
%
Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent
$
1,422
$
946
$
907
50
%
57
%
Net interest margin
3.01
%
2.77
%
2.65
%
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. The provision for credit losses was $302 million in the second quarter of 2022. As already noted, included in that amount was a $242 million provision, recorded in accordance with GAAP, related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. GAAP provides that an allowance for credit losses on such loans be recorded beyond the recognition of the fair value of the loans at the acquisition date. In addition to that merger-related provision, M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $60 million in the recent quarter. A $10 million provision was recorded in the initial quarter of 2022 and a $15 million provision recovery in the second quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $50 million in the second quarter of 2022, $46 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $7 million in 2022's first quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .16% and .19% in the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .03% in the first quarter of 2022.
Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.63 billion at June 30, 2022, up from $2.24 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.13 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase in the balance of nonaccrual loans resulted from loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans declined to 2.05% at the recent quarter-end from 2.31% a year earlier and 2.32% at March 31, 2022. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $29 million at June 30, 2022, $28 million a year earlier and $24 million at March 31, 2022.
Allowance for Credit Losses. M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.82 billion or 1.42% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans. The allowance for credit losses was $1.58 billion or 1.62% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2021 and $1.47 billion or 1.60% at March 31, 2022.
Asset Quality Metrics
Change 2Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
2Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,633
$
2,242
$
2,134
17
%
23
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
$
29
$
28
$
24
3
%
22
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,662
$
2,270
$
2,158
17
%
23
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
$
524
$
1,077
$
777
-51
%
-33
%
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
2.05
%
2.31
%
2.32
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
1,824
$
1,575
$
1,472
16
%
24
%
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.42
%
1.62
%
1.60
%
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$
302
$
(15)
$
10
—
—
Net charge-offs (2)
$
50
$
46
$
7
8
%
—
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized) (2)
.16
%
.19
%
.03
%
_________________________
(1)
Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
(2)
For the quarter-ended June 30, 2022, net charge-offs and related data do not reflect $33 million of charge-offs related to PCD acquired loans.
Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income totaled $571 million in the second quarter of 2022, up from $514 million in the year-earlier quarter. People's United-related revenues in the recent quarter added approximately $79 million to noninterest income, including $33 million in service charges on deposit accounts and $14 million in trust income. Excluding People's United-related revenues, the lower level of noninterest income in the most recent quarter as compared with the second quarter of 2021 reflects decreased mortgage banking revenues impacted by M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans while still selling select lower-yielding mortgage loans, partially offset by higher trust income and brokerage services income. Noninterest income was $541 million in this year's first quarter. The comparative decline in the recent quarter, excluding People's United-related revenues, was predominantly the result of decreased mortgage banking revenues and receipt of a $30 million distribution resulting from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group in 2022's initial quarter, whereas no similar distribution was received in the recent quarter. Those declines were partially offset by higher trust income and increased merchant discount and credit card fees included in other revenues from operations.
Noninterest Income
Change 2Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
2Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
Mortgage banking revenues
$
83
$
133
$
109
-38
%
-24
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
124
99
102
26
%
22
%
Trust income
190
163
169
17
%
12
%
Brokerage services income
24
10
20
135
%
20
%
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
2
7
5
-65
%
-57
%
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
—
(11)
(1)
—
—
Other revenues from operations
148
113
137
31
%
8
%
Total
$
571
$
514
$
541
11
%
6
%
Noninterest expense totaled $1.40 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $865 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $960 million in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.16 billion in the recent quarter, $859 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $941 million in 2022's first quarter. The most significant factor for the higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter was the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition.
Noninterest Expense
Change 2Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
2Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q21
1Q22
Salaries and employee benefits
$
776
$
479
$
578
62
%
34
%
Equipment and net occupancy
125
81
86
54
%
45
%
Outside data processing and software
94
74
80
26
%
18
%
FDIC assessments
22
18
16
26
%
45
%
Advertising and marketing
21
13
16
54
%
29
%
Printing, postage and supplies
16
11
10
40
%
53
%
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
18
3
1
—
—
Other costs of operations
331
186
173
78
%
91
%
Total
$
1,403
$
865
$
960
62
%
46
%
The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 58.3% in the second quarter of 2022, 58.4% in the year-earlier quarter and 64.9% in the first quarter of 2022. The higher ratio in 2022's first quarter reflects seasonally higher salaries and employee benefits expenses in that quarter.
Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $204.0 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $150.6 billion and $149.9 billion at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $128.5 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $97.1 billion at June 30, 2021 and $91.8 billion at March 31, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the earlier dates noted is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits rose to $170.4 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $128.3 billion a year earlier and $126.3 billion at March 31, 2022.
Total shareholders' equity was $25.8 billion or 12.64% of total assets at June 30, 2022, $16.7 billion or 11.10% at June 30, 2021 and $17.9 billion or 11.93% at March 31, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.8 billion, or $135.16 per share, at June 30, 2022, compared with $15.5 billion, or $120.22 per share, a year-earlier and $16.1 billion, or $124.93 per share, at March 31, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $85.78 at June 30, 2022, $84.47 at June 30, 2021 and $89.33 at March 31, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.9% at June 30, 2022, compared with 11.7% three months earlier and 10.7% at June 30, 2021.
In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 3,505,946 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $171.14 resulting in a total cost of $600 million.
Conference Call. Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (888) 632-3384. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 830-1914. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ222. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday July 27, 2022 by calling (800) 925-9346, or (402) 220-5380 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.
About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.
Upon closing the acquisition of People's United, M&T and The M&T Charitable Foundation launched a series of investments and activities to support communities across New England and New York. Among those efforts was the announcement of the Amplify Fund – a philanthropic investment to drive sustainable impact across the legacy People's United region. The Fund will be deployed over three years to benefit historically under-represented, low- and moderate-income communities using a racial equity and justice lens.
Last month, the company also launched a Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab in Bridgeport, Connecticut. This follows successful initiatives in Buffalo and Harrisburg. The seven-week program is designed to help local multicultural business owners thrive, grow and pursue new ideas by providing guidance and skills to expand and operate their businesses. It will accept as many as 50 entrepreneurs and is part of M&T Bank's mission to build a culturally fluent bank that understands the needs of the communities it serves and provide the resources to address those needs.
Forward-Looking Statements. This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.
Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control. As described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are also forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
Future factors include the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the war in Ukraine; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions including inflation and supply chain issues; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T does business; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T operates; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T.
Future factors related to the acquisition also include risks, such as, among others: that there could be an adverse effect on M&T's ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that integration efforts may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; that profitability following the combination may be lower than expected including for possible reasons such as lower than expected revenues or higher or unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; unforeseen risks that may exist; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T.
These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.
M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Performance
Net income
$
217,522
458,069
-53
%
$
579,696
905,318
-36
%
Net income available to common shareholders
192,236
438,759
-56
%
531,916
866,852
-39
%
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
1.08
3.41
-68
%
$
3.47
6.74
-49
%
Diluted earnings
1.08
3.41
-68
%
3.45
6.73
-49
%
Cash dividends
$
1.20
1.10
9
%
$
2.40
2.20
9
%
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
178,277
128,842
38
%
153,981
128,756
20
%
Period end (2)
175,969
128,686
37
%
175,969
128,686
37
%
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
.42
%
1.22
%
.65
%
1.22
%
Average common shareholders' equity
3.21
%
11.55
%
5.34
%
11.56
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,422,443
946,072
50
%
$
2,329,851
1,931,200
21
%
Yield on average earning assets
3.12
%
2.85
%
2.96
%
2.97
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.20
%
.14
%
.18
%
.17
%
Net interest spread
2.92
%
2.71
%
2.78
%
2.80
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.09
%
.06
%
.08
%
.07
%
Net interest margin
3.01
%
2.77
%
2.86
%
2.87
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.16
%
.19
%
.10
%
.25
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
577,622
462,959
25
%
$
953,621
920,331
4
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.10
3.45
-10
%
5.88
6.84
-14
%
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.16
%
1.27
%
1.11
%
1.28
%
Average tangible common equity
14.41
%
16.68
%
13.57
%
16.86
%
Efficiency ratio
58.3
%
58.4
%
61.1
%
59.4
%
At June 30
Loan quality
2022
2021
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,633,005
2,242,057
17
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
28,692
27,902
3
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,661,697
2,269,959
17
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
523,662
1,077,227
-51
%
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
46,937
49,796
-6
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
467,834
1,029,331
-55
%
Renegotiated loans
$
276,584
236,377
17
%
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
2.05
%
2.31
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.42
%
1.62
%
_________________________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Performance
Net income
$
217,522
362,174
457,968
495,460
458,069
Net income available to common shareholders
192,236
339,590
434,171
475,961
438,759
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
1.08
2.63
3.37
3.70
3.41
Diluted earnings
1.08
2.62
3.37
3.69
3.41
Cash dividends
$
1.20
1.20
1.20
1.10
1.10
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
178,277
129,416
128,888
128,844
128,842
Period end (2)
175,969
129,080
128,705
128,699
128,686
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
.42
%
.97
%
1.15
%
1.28
%
1.22
%
Average common shareholders' equity
3.21
%
8.55
%
10.91
%
12.16
%
11.55
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,422,443
907,408
937,356
970,953
946,072
Yield on average earning assets
3.12
%
2.72
%
2.64
%
2.82
%
2.85
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.20
%
.13
%
.12
%
.14
%
.14
%
Net interest spread
2.92
%
2.59
%
2.52
%
2.68
%
2.71
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.09
%
.06
%
.06
%
.06
%
.06
%
Net interest margin
3.01
%
2.65
%
2.58
%
2.74
%
2.77
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.16
%
.03
%
.13
%
.17
%
.19
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
577,622
375,999
475,477
504,030
462,959
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.10
2.73
3.50
3.76
3.45
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.16
%
1.04
%
1.23
%
1.34
%
1.27
%
Average tangible common equity
14.41
%
12.44
%
15.98
%
17.54
%
16.68
%
Efficiency ratio
58.3
%
64.9
%
59.7
%
57.7
%
58.4
%
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Loan quality
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,633,005
2,134,231
2,060,083
2,242,263
2,242,057
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
28,692
23,524
23,901
24,786
27,902
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,661,697
2,157,755
2,083,984
2,267,049
2,269,959
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
523,662
776,751
963,399
1,026,080
1,077,227
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
46,937
46,151
51,429
47,358
49,796
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
467,834
689,831
927,788
947,091
1,029,331
Renegotiated loans
$
276,584
242,108
230,408
242,955
236,377
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
2.05
%
2.32
%
2.22
%
2.40
%
2.31
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.42
%
1.60
%
1.58
%
1.62
%
1.62
%
____________________________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
Dollars in thousands
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Interest income
$
1,465,142
970,358
51
%
$
2,393,398
1,987,320
20
%
Interest expense
53,425
28,018
91
77,507
63,585
22
Net interest income
1,411,717
942,340
50
2,315,891
1,923,735
20
Provision for credit losses
302,000
(15,000)
—
312,000
(40,000)
—
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,109,717
957,340
16
2,003,891
1,963,735
2
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
82,926
133,313
-38
192,074
272,067
-29
Service charges on deposit accounts
124,170
98,518
26
225,677
191,295
18
Trust income
190,084
162,991
17
359,297
319,013
13
Brokerage services income
24,138
10,265
135
44,328
23,378
90
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
2,293
6,502
-65
7,662
12,786
-40
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(62)
(10,655)
—
(805)
(22,937)
—
Other revenues from operations
147,551
112,699
31
283,754
223,629
27
Total other income
571,100
513,633
11
1,111,987
1,019,231
9
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
776,201
479,134
62
1,353,721
1,020,212
33
Equipment and net occupancy
124,655
80,848
54
210,467
163,319
29
Outside data processing and software
93,820
74,492
26
173,539
140,243
24
FDIC assessments
22,585
17,876
26
38,161
32,064
19
Advertising and marketing
20,635
13,364
54
36,659
27,992
31
Printing, postage and supplies
15,570
11,133
40
25,720
20,450
26
Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets
18,384
2,737
572
19,640
5,475
259
Other costs of operations
331,304
185,761
78
504,988
375,034
35
Total other expense
1,403,154
865,345
62
2,362,895
1,784,789
32
Income before income taxes
277,663
605,628
-54
752,983
1,198,177
-37
Applicable income taxes
60,141
147,559
-59
173,287
292,859
-41
Net income
$
217,522
458,069
-53
%
$
579,696
905,318
-36
%
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Interest income
$
1,465,142
928,256
958,518
992,946
970,358
Interest expense
53,425
24,082
24,725
25,696
28,018
Net interest income
1,411,717
904,174
933,793
967,250
942,340
Provision for credit losses
302,000
10,000
(15,000)
(20,000)
(15,000)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,109,717
894,174
948,793
987,250
957,340
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
82,926
109,148
139,267
159,995
133,313
Service charges on deposit accounts
124,170
101,507
105,392
105,426
98,518
Trust income
190,084
169,213
168,827
156,876
162,991
Brokerage services income
24,138
20,190
18,923
20,490
10,265
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
2,293
5,369
6,027
5,563
6,502
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(62)
(743)
1,426
291
(10,655)
Other revenues from operations
147,551
136,203
138,775
120,485
112,699
Total other income
571,100
540,887
578,637
569,126
513,633
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
776,201
577,520
515,043
510,422
479,134
Equipment and net occupancy
124,655
85,812
82,641
80,738
80,848
Outside data processing and software
93,820
79,719
78,814
72,782
74,492
FDIC assessments
22,585
15,576
18,830
18,810
17,876
Advertising and marketing
20,635
16,024
21,228
15,208
13,364
Printing, postage and supplies
15,570
10,150
8,140
7,917
11,133
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
18,384
1,256
1,954
2,738
2,737
Other costs of operations
331,304
173,684
200,850
190,719
185,761
Total other expense
1,403,154
959,741
927,500
899,334
865,345
Income before income taxes
277,663
475,320
599,930
657,042
605,628
Applicable income taxes
60,141
113,146
141,962
161,582
147,559
Net income
$
217,522
362,174
457,968
495,460
458,069
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
June 30
Dollars in thousands
2022
2021
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,688,274
1,410,468
20
%
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
33,437,454
33,864,824
-1
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities
250,250
—
100
Trading account
278,696
712,558
-61
Investment securities
22,801,717
6,143,177
271
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
39,108,676
25,409,291
54
Real estate - commercial
46,795,139
37,558,775
25
Real estate - consumer
22,767,107
16,704,951
36
Consumer
19,815,198
17,440,415
14
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
128,486,120
97,113,432
32
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,823,790
1,575,128
16
Net loans and leases
126,662,330
95,538,304
33
Goodwill
8,501,357
4,593,112
85
Core deposit and other intangible assets
245,358
8,690
—
Other assets
10,167,453
8,351,574
22
Total assets
$
204,032,889
150,622,707
35
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
72,375,515
55,621,230
30
%
Interest-bearing deposits
97,982,881
72,647,542
35
Total deposits
170,358,396
128,268,772
33
Short-term borrowings
1,119,321
91,235
—
Accrued interest and other liabilities
3,743,278
2,042,948
83
Long-term borrowings
3,017,363
3,499,448
-14
Total liabilities
178,238,358
133,902,403
33
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,010,600
1,250,000
61
Common
23,783,931
15,470,304
54
Total shareholders' equity
25,794,531
16,720,304
54
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
204,032,889
150,622,707
35
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,688,274
1,411,460
1,337,577
1,479,712
1,410,468
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
33,437,454
36,025,382
41,872,304
38,445,788
33,864,824
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities
250,250
—
—
—
—
Trading account
278,696
197,558
468,031
624,556
712,558
Investment securities
22,801,717
9,356,832
7,155,860
6,447,622
6,143,177
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
39,108,676
23,496,017
23,473,324
22,514,940
25,409,291
Real estate - commercial
46,795,139
34,553,558
35,389,730
37,023,952
37,558,775
Real estate - consumer
22,767,107
15,595,879
16,074,445
16,209,354
16,704,951
Consumer
19,815,198
18,162,938
17,974,953
17,834,648
17,440,415
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
128,486,120
91,808,392
92,912,452
93,582,894
97,113,432
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,823,790
1,472,359
1,469,226
1,515,024
1,575,128
Net loans and leases
126,662,330
90,336,033
91,443,226
92,067,870
95,538,304
Goodwill
8,501,357
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
Core deposit and other intangible assets
245,358
2,742
3,998
5,952
8,690
Other assets
10,167,453
7,940,433
8,233,052
8,236,582
8,351,574
Total assets
$
204,032,889
149,863,552
155,107,160
151,901,194
150,622,707
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
72,375,515
58,520,366
60,131,480
56,542,309
55,621,230
Interest-bearing deposits
97,982,881
67,798,347
71,411,929
72,158,987
72,647,542
Total deposits
170,358,396
126,318,713
131,543,409
128,701,296
128,268,772
Short-term borrowings
1,119,321
50,307
47,046
103,548
91,235
Accrued interest and other liabilities
3,743,278
2,174,925
2,127,931
2,067,188
2,042,948
Long-term borrowings
3,017,363
3,443,587
3,485,369
3,500,391
3,499,448
Total liabilities
178,238,358
131,987,532
137,203,755
134,372,423
133,902,403
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,010,600
1,750,000
1,750,000
1,750,000
1,250,000
Common
23,783,931
16,126,020
16,153,405
15,778,771
15,470,304
Total shareholders' equity
25,794,531
17,876,020
17,903,405
17,528,771
16,720,304
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
204,032,889
149,863,552
155,107,160
151,901,194
150,622,707
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30, 2022 from
June 30,
Change
Dollars in millions
2022
2021
2022
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
in
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2021
2022
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
balance
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
39,386
.82
%
32,081
.11
%
38,693
.19
%
23
%
2
%
$
39,041
.51
%
29,886
.11
%
31
%
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
250
.41
—
.48
—
.71
100
100
126
.41
337
.12
-63
Trading account
136
.59
49
1.76
48
1.61
175
182
92
.85
49
1.60
86
Investment securities
22,384
2.55
6,211
2.23
7,724
2.06
260
190
15,095
2.42
6,407
2.25
136
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
Commercial, financial, etc.
37,818
3.96
27,055
3.26
23,305
3.61
40
62
30,602
3.83
27,387
3.39
12
Real estate - commercial
47,227
3.87
37,419
3.92
34,957
3.86
26
35
41,126
3.86
37,513
4.04
10
Real estate - consumer
22,761
3.64
17,022
3.54
15,870
3.55
34
43
19,334
3.60
17,212
3.54
12
Consumer
19,793
4.26
17,114
4.44
18,027
4.23
16
10
18,915
4.25
16,869
4.53
12
Total loans and leases, net
127,599
3.94
98,610
3.79
92,159
3.85
29
38
109,977
3.90
98,981
3.89
11
Total earning assets
189,755
3.12
136,951
2.85
138,624
2.72
39
37
164,331
2.96
135,660
2.97
21
Goodwill
8,501
4,593
4,593
85
85
6,560
4,593
43
Core deposit and other intangible assets
254
10
3
—
—
130
11
—
Other assets
10,355
9,087
8,428
14
23
9,393
9,142
3
Total assets
$
208,865
150,641
151,648
39
%
38
%
$
180,414
149,406
21
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$
95,149
.12
71,561
.05
67,267
.04
33
%
41
%
$
81,285
.09
71,013
.06
14
%
Time deposits
5,480
.09
3,358
.61
2,647
.21
63
107
4,071
.13
3,544
.69
15
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
—
—
50
.12
—
—
-100
—
—
—
365
.11
-100
Total interest-bearing deposits
100,629
.12
74,969
.07
69,914
.05
34
44
85,356
.09
74,922
.09
14
Short-term borrowings
1,126
1.22
61
.01
56
.01
—
—
594
1.16
61
.01
—
Long-term borrowings
3,282
2.55
3,429
1.74
3,442
1.88
-4
-5
3,362
2.21
3,639
1.76
-8
Total interest-bearing liabilities
105,037
.20
78,459
.14
73,412
.13
34
43
89,312
.18
78,622
.17
14
Noninterest-bearing deposits
74,054
53,444
58,141
39
27
66,141
52,159
27
Other liabilities
3,684
2,167
2,201
70
67
2,946
2,175
35
Total liabilities
182,775
134,070
133,754
36
37
158,399
132,956
19
Shareholders' equity
26,090
16,571
17,894
57
46
22,015
16,450
34
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
208,865
150,641
151,648
39
%
38
%
$
180,414
149,406
21
%
Net interest spread
2.92
2.71
2.59
2.78
2.80
Contribution of interest-free funds
.09
.06
.06
.08
.07
Net interest margin
3.01
%
2.77
%
2.65
%
2.86
%
2.87
%
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
217,522
458,069
579,696
905,318
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
14,138
2,023
15,071
4,057
Merger-related expenses (1)
345,962
2,867
358,854
10,956
Net operating income
$
577,622
462,959
953,621
920,331
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.08
3.41
3.45
6.73
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.08
.02
.10
.03
Merger-related expenses (1)
1.94
.02
2.33
.08
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
3.10
3.45
5.88
6.84
Other expense
Other expense
$
1,403,154
865,345
2,362,895
1,784,789
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(18,384)
(2,737)
(19,640)
(5,475)
Merger-related expenses
(222,809)
(3,893)
(240,181)
(13,844)
Noninterest operating expense
$
1,161,961
858,715
2,103,074
1,765,470
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
85,299
4
85,386
4
Equipment and net occupancy
502
—
2,309
—
Outside data processing and software
716
244
968
244
Advertising and marketing
1,199
24
1,827
24
Printing, postage and supplies
2,460
2,049
3,182
2,049
Other costs of operations
132,633
1,572
146,509
11,523
Other expense
222,809
3,893
240,181
13,844
Provision for credit losses
242,000
—
242,000
—
Total
$
464,809
$
3,893
$
482,181
$
13,844
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
1,161,961
858,715
2,103,074
1,765,470
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,422,443
946,072
2,329,851
1,931,200
Other income
571,100
513,633
1,111,987
1,019,231
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(62)
(10,655)
(805)
(22,937)
Denominator
$
1,993,605
1,470,360
3,442,643
2,973,368
Efficiency ratio
58.3
%
58.4
%
61.1
%
59.4
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
208,865
150,641
180,414
149,406
Goodwill
(8,501)
(4,593)
(6,560)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(254)
(10)
(130)
(11)
Deferred taxes
60
3
31
3
Average tangible assets
$
200,170
146,041
173,755
144,805
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
26,090
16,571
22,015
16,450
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(1,250)
(1,881)
(1,250)
Average common equity
24,079
15,321
20,134
15,200
Goodwill
(8,501)
(4,593)
(6,560)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(254)
(10)
(130)
(11)
Deferred taxes
60
3
31
3
Average tangible common equity
$
15,384
10,721
13,475
10,599
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
204,033
150,623
Goodwill
(8,501)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(245)
(9)
Deferred taxes
57
2
Total tangible assets
$
195,344
146,023
Total common equity
Total equity
$
25,795
16,720
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(1,250)
Common equity
23,784
15,470
Goodwill
(8,501)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(245)
(9)
Deferred taxes
57
2
Total tangible common equity
$
15,095
10,870
________________________
(1)
After any related tax effect.
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
217,522
362,174
457,968
495,460
458,069
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
14,138
933
1,447
2,028
2,023
Merger-related expenses (1)
345,962
12,892
16,062
6,542
2,867
Net operating income
$
577,622
375,999
475,477
504,030
462,959
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.08
2.62
3.37
3.69
3.41
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.08
.01
.01
.02
.02
Merger-related expenses (1)
1.94
.10
.12
.05
.02
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
3.10
2.73
3.50
3.76
3.45
Other expense
Other expense
$
1,403,154
959,741
927,500
899,334
865,345
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(18,384)
(1,256)
(1,954)
(2,738)
(2,737)
Merger-related expenses
(222,809)
(17,372)
(21,190)
(8,826)
(3,893)
Noninterest operating expense
$
1,161,961
941,113
904,356
887,770
858,715
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
85,299
87
112
60
4
Equipment and net occupancy
502
1,807
340
1
—
Outside data processing and software
716
252
250
625
244
Advertising and marketing
1,199
628
337
505
24
Printing, postage and supplies
2,460
722
186
730
2,049
Other costs of operations
132,633
13,876
19,965
6,905
1,572
Other expense
222,809
17,372
21,190
8,826
3,893
Provision for credit losses
242,000
—
—
—
—
Total
$
464,809
17,372
21,190
8,826
3,893
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
1,161,961
941,113
904,356
887,770
858,715
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,422,443
907,408
937,356
970,953
946,072
Other income
571,100
540,887
578,637
569,126
513,633
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(62)
(743)
1,426
291
(10,655)
Denominator
$
1,993,605
1,449,038
1,514,567
1,539,788
1,470,360
Efficiency ratio
58.3
%
64.9
%
59.7
%
57.7
%
58.4
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
208,865
151,648
157,722
154,037
150,641
Goodwill
(8,501)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(254)
(3)
(5)
(7)
(10)
Deferred taxes
60
1
1
2
3
Average tangible assets
$
200,170
147,053
153,125
149,439
146,041
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
26,090
17,894
17,613
17,109
16,571
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(1,750)
(1,750)
(1,495)
(1,250)
Average common equity
24,079
16,144
15,863
15,614
15,321
Goodwill
(8,501)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(254)
(3)
(5)
(7)
(10)
Deferred taxes
60
1
1
2
3
Average tangible common equity
$
15,384
11,549
11,266
11,016
10,721
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
204,033
149,864
155,107
151,901
150,623
Goodwill
(8,501)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(245)
(3)
(4)
(6)
(9)
Deferred taxes
57
1
1
2
2
Total tangible assets
$
195,344
145,269
150,511
147,304
146,023
Total common equity
Total equity
$
25,795
17,876
17,903
17,529
16,720
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(1,750)
(1,750)
(1,750)
(1,250)
Common equity
23,784
16,126
16,153
15,779
15,470
Goodwill
(8,501)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(245)
(3)
(4)
(6)
(9)
Deferred taxes
57
1
1
2
2
Total tangible common equity
$
15,095
11,531
11,557
11,182
10,870
_______________________
(1)
After any related tax effect.
