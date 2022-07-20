Jennifer Thompson, Social Worker and Executive Director of National Association of Social Workers New Jersey and Delaware invited to join Forbes Nonprofit Council

Forbes Nonprofit Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Chief Executives in Successful Nonprofit Organizations

TRENTON, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Thompson, Executive Director of the National Association of Social Workers New Jersey and Delaware has been accepted into Forbes Nonprofit Council, an invitation-only community for senior executives in successful nonprofit organizations.

Ms. Thompson was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Mrs. Thompson into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Nonprofit Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Jennifer will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. She will also work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I am honored to accept the invitation to join Forbes Council and uplift the voices of social workers and our association. Social workers are the backbone of our communities, making us stronger, driving sound business and policy decisions and creating change daily. I look forward to strengthening the social work voice in these critical spaces and advocating on behalf of the profession and clients we serve."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Nonprofit Council, visit forbesnonprofitcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

