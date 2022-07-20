EQT Announces 20 Percent Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2022. The increase of the quarterly cash dividend to $0.15 per share ($0.60 per share, annually) represents a 20 percent increase to EQT's regular quarterly cash dividend.

EQT Logo (June 2020) (PRNewsfoto/EQT Corporation) (PRNewswire)

President and CEO Toby Z. Rice stated, "In December, EQT reinstated its base dividend. Today, we are pleased to announce we are increasing it by 20 percent to $0.60 per share on an annualized basis, which highlights our confidence in the sustainability of our business and cash generation. Consistent and reliable long-term base dividend growth is a key tenant of our shareholder return framework, and today's actions underscore our commitment to this strategy."

Investor Contact:

Cameron Horwitz

Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

412.395.2555

Cameron.Horwitz@eqt.com

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)