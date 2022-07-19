DMI scores highest across all use cases in 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Managed Mobility Services, Global

BETHESDA, Md., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation services company, announced today that it received the highest scores across all use cases in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Managed Mobility Services, Global for the fourth year in a row. As an essential companion to the Gartner Magic Quadrant™, this methodology provides deeper insight into providers' product and service offerings by extending the Magic Quadrant analysis.

The report provides an understanding of vendors and scores are based on five Critical Capabilities which are: Sourcing and Logistics Management, Managed UEM, Security Management, Financial Management and Program Management.

"We are customer-obsessed and focus on partnering closely with our clients to provide the highest quality service, experience and results," said DJ Oreb, president, managed services, DMI. "It's rewarding to see DMI being ranked highest in the market, and we think it is a reflection of our talented team and our dedication to providing unmatched service and end-to-end mobility solutions that help our clients transform the way they work, communicate and do business."

In May, DMI was recognized as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Mobility Services, Global. This is the seventh consecutive time DMI has been recognized as a Leader in this report.

With a footprint in over 78 countries, DMI manages over four million devices, (smartphones, tablets, ruggedized devices and field devices) and delivers device lifecycle services, telecom expense management, mobile engineering and administration, and an enhanced ITIL service desk, as well as consultative services tailored to each customer's unique requirements. With hundreds of successful mobile implementations completed, DMI delivers the ultimate in mobility uptime, performance, service and security while staying up to date on the latest technology, research, and next-gen innovations to enhance their solutions and continue to bring value to customers today and tomorrow.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global, By Katja Ruud, Leif-Olof Wallin, Alexandra Chavez, 16 May 2022

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Managed Mobility Services, Global, By Katja Ruud, 13 July 2022

About DMI

DMI is a global leader in digital strategy, design, transformation, and support services. We bring together an integrated set of industry and technology solutions that combine both public and private sector expertise to deliver human-centric innovation at scale. Born digital, DMI has been delivering secure, mission-critical technology solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises, various state and local government agencies and all fifteen U.S. federal departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as a market leader as well as named a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories. www.DMInc.com

