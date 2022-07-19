Connatix Accelerates International Expansion with Opening of New U.K. Office

One Year Post Investment from Court Square Capital Partners, Connatix opens New SoHo London Office

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connatix , the leading video technology company for premium publishers and advertisers, today announced the opening of its new U.K. office. The expansion comes after securing significant investment from a private equity firm, Court Square Capital Partners, which poised the company for accelerated international growth and expansion.

"Our significant investment in video innovation and cookieless targeting has led to extensive, trusted relationships with premium publishers and advertisers in the U.K. and Europe," said Connatix President and CRO Jenn Chen. "We recognized the enormous opportunity our Deep Contextual technology offers the industry and have doubled down on London, since we started building our team over a year ago, as the next logical foothold for global expansion."

"We saw extremely strong performance from Connatix when we ran multiple American Express deals in Q1 utilizing their cutting edge Deep Contextual technology with VTR at 85%, way above benchmark and the highest performing of all video partners that we were running," said Alex Page of UM on behalf of American Express.

Since its inception, in 2014, Connatix continues to trailblaze the next generation of video experiences that delight consumers thereby maximizing advertiser and publisher returns. The rapidly expanding company offers the leading end-to-end platform featuring the foremost online video player, proprietary AI technology that analyzes both page and video content for deeper contextual targeting, turn-key engaging formats, and an integrated ad-server and exchange, all purpose-built for video.

Connatix offers a video player, ad server, and exchange all in one, providing the most direct path to the page for advertisers. As the appetite for videos that consumers like grows, and with brands turning to shorter form videos for their content, the importance of getting the message right continues to circle the market back to contextual video solutions to a cookieless world.

"At Connatix, we work with over 3,000 publishers and more than 1,000 advertisers worldwide," said Jenn Chen. "Expanding our U.K. presence is a natural step as the company continues to scale its global business to meet rapidly growing demand."

About Connatix

Connatix is a video technology company for publishers and advertisers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers and advertisers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher and advertiser success. Connatix works with over 500 publishers across 4,000 sites and 1,000+ advertisers worldwide and was named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Company, a finalist in the Digiday Media Awards for Best Contextual Offering, one of the fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list, and has been recognized as an AdExchanger Programmatic Player for two consecutive years. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in London, Tel Aviv, Israel, Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Miami, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois.

