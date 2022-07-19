CB2 Introduces Art Patron, A New Collection Developed in Partnership with Portia de Rossi's General Public

The collection highlights both contemporary artists and historically significant works, bringing fine art beyond the gallery with groundbreaking technology.

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CB2 debuts its collection with Art Patron by General Public, the art publishing company founded by Portia de Rossi known for curating contemporary art from a diverse group of professional artists internationally. The brands are unveiling a first-ever collection from Art Patron, their new shared subsidiary, exclusively at CB2.

CB2 (PRNewswire)

Born out of their joint vision of making fine art accessible for all, the Art Patron collection at CB2 brings 57 modern and archival pieces to CB2's growing catalog of art offerings. Contemporary pieces push boundaries through a range of styles and mediums to showcase the breadth of the art world, while archival pieces include still lifes and portraiture in grand traditional style, all thoughtfully sourced from renowned museums and storied flea markets around the world.

"Art is a defining addition to a home, and over the past few seasons we have steadily increased the range and quality of our assortment," said Ryan Turf, CB2 President. "Our new partnership with Art Patron by General Public brings our offering to the next level, allowing our customers to discover exciting pieces for their home through an expert curation of varied styles."

Curated exclusively for CB2 by General Public founder and CEO Portia de Rossi and creative director Slater Herman, this new assortment features photography, reductive prints and Art Patron's proprietary technology: The Synograph™—the only printing process on the market able to faithfully reproduce each artist's unique brushstrokes. The result is a fully textured canvas with all the detail and nuance of the original work of art.

"As an art lover and collector, I became fascinated with the concept of finding and sharing great works," said Portia de Rossi. "Our focus on thoughtful curation and dedication to new printmaking technology is redefining how we collect art, so we were naturally drawn to partner with CB2, a brand which is known for pushing boundaries within the world of contemporary design."

Collection Highlights

As a part of this partnership, contemporary artists will receive a royalty from their print sales—an auspicious kickstarter in the customer's journey to becoming a patron of the arts. Proceeds from the sale of archival pieces will be donated to the Rijksmuseum.

The new catalog curates exclusive artworks into four groups—chromatic, monochromatic, warm and cool—making it turnkey for customers to experiment with art in their unique spaces.

This collection is the first time that General Public has produced pieces by non-contemporary artists, using Synograph technology to preserve this historically significant art and make it available to a new audience.

The archived pieces in the assortment were sourced from the Paris Flea Market and antique shops across Europe , as well as a partnership with the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam .

The Art Patron by General Public collection is now available exclusively at cb2.com and ranges in price from $499 to $2,799.

About CB2

CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today's modern consumer by offering attainable, high quality, sophisticated design. The brand is today's destination for timeless-yet-edgy home collections, creating furniture and decor to inspire creativity and celebrate individuality with an eclectic mix of products and decorating ideas. In addition to being a leader in online retail, CB2 is expanding its physical footprint and currently has 24 locations across the United States and Canada. CB2 is part of Crate & Barrel Holdings, which is owned by The Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit cb2.com or follow us on Instagram or Pinterest.

About General Public

Art Patron by General Public was founded by Portia de Rossi, who believes the choices for art should expand from the one-dimensional, giclee and poster print to more textured, dimensional works containing influences from current art market trends. The curated Art Patron collection at CB2 uses groundbreaking technology to bring fine art beyond the gallery. The collection spans works by contemporary artists and archival museum pieces—like an expansive group show or exhibit, except you can actually live with it every day.

It's a new way to art. Become an Art Patron.

Media Contact: Alana Hallett, Alana.Hallett@zenogroup.com

CB2 (PRNewswire)

Art Patron-CB2 Logos (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CB2