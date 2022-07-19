SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constantly evaluating its core competencies to create a sticky ecosystem for its customer bases, BHG Financial has launched a new venture capital arm, BHG VC. This new division—backed by BHG Financial's 20 years of lending experience and data—invests capital and contributes strategic resources to exceptional entrepreneurs with revolutionary ideas.

BHG Financial Launches Venture Capital Division, BHG VC (PRNewswire)

BHG VC takes a vested interest in strategic companies showing promising growth and aims to increase their strength and sustainability with more than just capital. BHG Financial's proven resources, executive leadership, and seasoned experience growing startups into successful businesses help BHG VC provide personalized attention to entrepreneurs looking to grow their organizations.

"This next evolution of our business allows us to bring industry leading companies from the fintech space into our customer eco-system," said Tyler Crawford, Chief Operating Officer at BHG Financial. "We believe these strategic partnerships can not only assist in BHG's growth but also create a balanced relationship as they are introduced to BHG's 1500 bank partners nationwide."

Misha Polovneff has been appointed as Vice President of Corporate Development. Prior to joining BHG, he was a Business Development executive at Highview Capital, a single family-office backed private equity fund, and an integral member of the buy-side firm Genz & Associates. With his extensive knowledge of venture capital, he will be a fundamental asset when leading this team of professionals.

"Since we founded BHG Financial in 2001, BHG VC has been a product in the making," said Al Crawford, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of BHG Financial. "We began BHG with a small team and just $25,000 in capital. Now, we've grown into a full family of brands with more than $3 billion in assets, $500 million in equity, and over $11 billion in originations. I'm thrilled at the opportunity to empower other entrepreneurs with our experience, resources, and capital so that they can do the same."

BHG VC launches with four direct investment partnerships and two fund investments, whose services range from fraud prevention to digital banking and more. The portfolio currently includes Apiture, Apple Pie Capital, Dental Whale, Vouched, Canapi and 305 Ventures. BHG Financials' venture capital division looks to further strengthen its portfolio by continuously fostering connections with and between category-defining startups.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $11 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions on https://bhgfinancial.com. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact:

Jasmine Heard

jheard@bhg-inc.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BHG Financial