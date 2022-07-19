Advisors Preferred Expands Sales Operations With Two New Appointments

Jonathan Ciampa and Ken Kindberg join the firm as Regional Vice Presidents

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Preferred announced that the firm has expanded its sales and distribution operations with the appointment of two new sales executives, Jonathan Ciampa and Ken Kindberg, who have joined the firm as Regional Vice Presidents. Advisors Preferred is a boutique asset manager that manages and distributes mutual funds to financial advisors and financial professionals.

"The appointment of Jonathan and Ken enhances our wholesale marketing effort and reaffirms our commitment to distribution for our subadvisors. Both are highly experienced executives expert in the wholesale distribution of mutual funds. We believe they will be invaluable additions to the firm as we continue to grow," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, President of Advisors Preferred.

In 2021, Advisors Preferred announced the expansion of its mutual fund platform with the addition of five new funds from current investment managers Flexible Plan Investments (FPI) and Spectrum Financial, as well as a new subadvisor, Beaumont Capital Management (BCM).

"The significant expansion of our team with Jonathan and Ken will assist us to build on our distribution relationships that we have with major custodians and independent broker dealers for sales to financial intermediaries. We welcome them both to the firm," said Brian Humphrey, Advisors Preferred Director of Distribution.

Ciampa brings to the firm a 15-year career and demonstrated track record of developing and implementing successful distribution processes in the financial services industry. He holds FINRA Series 6, 63 and 65 licenses, as well as the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC©) designation.

Kindberg has more than 23 years of sales experience in the financial services industry specializing in the wholesale marketing of mutual funds, separately managed accounts and other investments to financial advisors including independent broker dealers, registered investment advisors (RIAs) and wire houses. He holds FINRA Series 7 and Series 63 licenses.

Mutual funds offered on the Advisors Preferred platform primarily consist of actively-managed strategies intended to help investors manage risk and market volatility. Advisors Preferred assists with product consultation, market intelligence, platform access, distribution, sales reporting, compliance services and advanced trading. The firm's services are designed as turnkey solutions for fund operations and administration, so portfolio managers can focus on investment strategy.

For more information about Advisors Preferred, visit www.advisorspreferred.com

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) is an infrastructure provider for investment advisory firms looking to create and distribute mutual funds. Acting as the adviser in a sub-advised structure, the firm helps advisers build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' subadvisers.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the fund include bond risk, derivatives risk, equity risk, inverse ETF risk, junk-bond risk, leverage risk, management risk, market risk, mutual-fund and ETF risk, short-position risk, small- and medium-capitalization risk, and turnover risk. You can lose money by investing in the fund. Please carefully review the prospectus for detailed information about these risks.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

