Victoria's Secret Launches Bare Eau de Parfum, The Brand's NEW Fine Fragrance That Is Authentic To You

The new fragrance celebrates individuality and self-expression with a campaign featuring a diverse cast of women who represent the power of being present and authentic in everyday life.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Victoria's Secret announced the debut of Bare Eau de Parfum, a new fine fragrance that harnesses the power of individuality by adapting to every person's body chemistry to create a scent that is unique to all who wear it. The brand's first fine fragrance pillar in five years, Bare Eau de Parfum is made with upcycled materials and responsibly sourced ingredients. This one-of-a-kind scent is a testament to every woman's distinct sense of self-expression, reinforcing the brand's ongoing mission to uplift and champion all women throughout their journeys. Bare Eau de Parfum not only celebrates you, but truly becomes you.

Victoria's Secret BARE Campaign 2022 (PRNewswire)

Shot by photographer Zoe Ghertner and styled by Camilla Nickerson, the women-led campaign captures the talent's individuality and diverse personalities. Celebrating authenticity in its most natural form, the creative features incredible women ranging from social advocates, herbalists, artists, and creatives. The list of women include:

Abrielle Stedman

Cali Rand

Celeste Romero

Courtney Coll

Gabrielle Richardson

Izzy Adams

Jeneil Williams

May Hong

Noni Cygnor

Synmia Rosine

"Bare Eau de Parfum is our most intimate fragrance yet. It's about a quiet confidence that comes from knowing your authentic self, and celebrates individuality in its most natural form. Choosing a scent is such a personal experience, so we took our time in creating a one-of-a-kind fragrance that could be both relatable and unique to everyone who wears it," said Kristen Lagoa, Vice President of Merchandising, Beauty and Accessories, Victoria's Secret.

"When creating this fragrance, we wanted to craft something completely different—something that unveils the signature scent everyone is looking for. Comforting yet captivating, soft yet sensual. The idea was to accentuate the natural beauty of the wearer without covering up their unique scent and individuality," said Master Perfumers at Symrise, Nathalie Benareau & Carlos Vinals.

Bare Eau de Parfum is the first fragrance on the market to utilize Cryptosym®, a new technology that can encrypt scent formulations, which preserves its novelty and protects it from future replication. Created with a proprietary blend of musks, the fragrance opens with an effervescent freshness of mandarins from Madagascar, softens into a dewy, floral heart of Egyptian violet petals, and lingers with a warm, cocooning base of Australian sandalwood. It's truly Victoria's Secret's most personal fragrance yet.

Bare Eau de Parfum is available nationwide in-stores and online at VictoriasSecret.com starting Tuesday, July 19th. Bare Eau de Parfum will also be available worldwide in-stores and online, starting Tuesday, August 23rd.

