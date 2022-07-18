System Innovation Group Announces $1M Award for 5G Installation

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- System Innovation Group, a leading provider of customized communications solutions, has been awarded a $1M contract to provide 5G commercial cellular equipment to enhance communications services for an electronics design and manufacturing facility.

"SIG continues to demonstrate our cellular technical expertise with this 5G deployment. We value this new customer relationship and are excited to help them grow as they enhance their technical capabilities." – Shawn Gallagher, President

Under this contract, System Innovation Group will provide a comprehensive 5G cellular solution and technical engineering expertise for installation and operational support.

"This expansion into 5G deployments is a significant addition to our capability and experience. The project leverages our core strength in cellular design and will provide benefits that move the customer's team forward in ways that other technologies cannot.", said Eric Salyers, CTO of System Innovation Group.

About System Innovation Group

System Innovation Group, LLC is a leading developer of customized private communications solutions that enable users to operate around the world securely and effectively. From industrial sites to remote battlefields, System Innovation Group's products and technology are utilized under the most extreme conditions. www.SystemInnovationGroup.com

