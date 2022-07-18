NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $3.4 million, or $2.81 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $3.19 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.61% and an annualized ROE of 14.96% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.90% and an annualized ROE of 16.41% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $1.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $1.61 per diluted common share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.52% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 14.81% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.88% and an annualized ROE of 16.47% for the second quarter June 30, 2021.

The declines in net income are primarily related to a reduction in gain on sale of mortgage loans of $800,000 for the six months ended 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and a reduction of $414,000 for the current quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Mortgage production slowed in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021 as interest rates increased quickly due to actions taken by the Federal Reserve to mitigate inflation. Partially offsetting this decline was an increase in net interest income of $506,000 for the six months ended 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and an increase of $233,000 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Total Assets decreased $4.2 million to $413.4 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $417.7 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a $12.1 million reduction in the market value of the investment portfolio due to the volatility of interest rates in the first half of 2022. Net loans increased $13.3 million, or 9.7% on an annualized basis to $287.6 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $274.3 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $15.5 million, or 9.1% on an annualized basis to $357.4 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $341.9 million at December 31, 2021. Stockholder's equity decreased $6.7 million to $42.0 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $48.7 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease was a result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income by $9.4 million in the first half of 2022 due to unrealized losses in the investment portfolio. The book value of NIDB's stock was $34.88 per common share and tangible common equity ratio was 10.17% as of June 30, 2022.

Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented, "I am very pleased with our performance in 2022. Our net interest income continues to grow as we maintain a consistent net interest margin with solid loan growth. Our focus on the well-being of our clients and our employees should continue to promote our communities and enhance shareholder value."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindianabank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS









June 30, December 31, June 30, Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021



(Audited)

Assets





Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents $ 4,216,886 $ 3,595,989 $ 1,897,678 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 165,720 12,185,155 9,468,173 Total cash and cash equivalents 4,382,607 15,781,144 11,365,850 Interest-earning time deposits 1,965,000 2,210,000 2,210,000 Securities available for sale 78,495,626 86,644,434 81,836,452 Securities held to maturity 12,081,645 11,916,667 12,010,518 Loans held for sale 161,200 538,635 1,116,150 Loans, gross 291,571,122 278,265,486 281,445,137 Allowance for loan losses (3,982,194) (3,998,392) (3,987,013) Loans, net 287,588,928 274,267,094 277,458,123 Accrued interest receivable 1,648,755 1,489,036 1,595,277 Premises and equipment 7,187,929 6,937,418 5,554,232 FHLB Stock 2,101,600 2,426,500 2,426,500 Investment in limited partnerships 1,378,334 1,528,334 1,678,334 Cash surrender value of life insurance 11,480,059 11,331,941 10,200,706 Real estate owned and other repossessed assets - - 255,000 Other assets 4,943,047 2,585,660 2,230,090 Total Assets $ 413,414,729 $ 417,656,863 $ 409,937,232







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Non-interest bearing deposits $ 59,310,279 $ 56,435,410 $ 56,179,514 Interest bearing deposits 298,125,285 285,513,161 253,839,751 Borrowed funds 11,200,000 23,001,166 48,483,160 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 2,747,398 4,013,574 3,469,635 Total Liabilities 371,382,961 368,963,311 361,972,059 Stockholders' equity 42,031,768 48,693,552 47,965,173 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 413,414,729 $ 417,656,863 $ 409,937,232



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, March 31, June 30,

June 30, June 30, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021

2022 2021













Net interest income











Total interest income $ 3,990,602 $ 4,033,571 $ 3,882,113

$ 8,024,174 $ 7,866,724 Total interest expense 324,499 291,129 448,556

615,628 964,464 Net interest income 3,666,104 3,742,442 3,433,558

7,408,546 6,902,261 Provision for loan losses - - -

- 120,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,666,104 3,742,442 3,433,558

7,408,546 6,782,261













Non-interest income











Service charges on deposit accounts 186,399 154,398 156,294

340,797 307,116 Interchange fees 202,532 186,342 203,685

388,873 385,746 Loan servicing fees 88,523 104,403 26,206

192,926 56,453 Net gain on sale of loans 189,597 242,882 603,135

432,478 1,232,624 Net loss on sale of repossessed assets - - -

- - Brokerage fees 57,014 54,151 54,878

111,166 132,215 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 72,984 75,134 64,631

148,118 129,263 Other income 80,077 87,989 94,781

168,066 187,413 Total non-interest income 877,126 905,298 1,203,611

1,782,424 2,430,830













Non-interest expense











Salaries and employee benefits 1,334,097 1,410,259 1,190,494

2,744,356 2,320,654 Occupancy 328,827 282,467 254,597

611,294 525,872 Data processing 360,896 356,919 344,049

717,815 669,041 Deposit insurance premiums 28,500 30,500 25,500

59,000 50,000 Professional fees 142,591 80,905 67,477

223,496 161,761 Advertising and marketing fees 38,684 57,088 38,890

95,772 95,487 Correspondent bank charges 31,310 25,742 26,660

57,052 52,264 Other expense 368,060 242,580 312,668

610,640 622,606 Total non-interest expense 2,632,965 2,486,461 2,260,335

5,119,425 4,497,685













Income before income taxes 1,910,266 2,161,279 2,376,834

4,071,544 4,715,405 Income tax expense 314,737 380,167 449,105

694,904 894,769 Net income $ 1,595,529 $ 1,781,112 $ 1,927,729

$ 3,376,640 $ 3,820,636





Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30, March 31, June 30,

June 30, June 30,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021

2022 2021



















Average shares outstanding - basic

1,199,885 1,199,001 1,196,785

1,199,512 1,198,558

Average shares outstanding - diluted

1,200,059 1,199,318 1,196,785

1,199,757 1,198,558

Basic earnings per share

$ 1.33 $ 1.49 $ 1.61

$ 2.82 $ 3.19

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.33 $ 1.49 $ 1.61

$ 2.81 $ 3.19

Net interest margin

3.66 % 3.80 % 3.72 %

3.73 % 3.63 %

Return on average assets

1.52 % 1.70 % 1.88 %

1.61 % 1.90 %

Return on average equity

14.81 % 15.07 % 16.47 %

14.96 % 16.41 %

Efficiency ratio

57.95 % 53.50 % 48.74 %

55.70 % 48.19 %



















Allowance for loan losses:















Balance, beginning of period

$ 4,004,074 $ 3,998,392 $ 3,974,475

$ 3,998,392 $ 3,851,897

Charge-offs:















One-to-four family

- - -

- -

Commercial real estate

- - 15,194

- 15,194

Land/land development

- - -

- -

Commercial

- - -

- -

Consumer

40,072 17,435 11,828

57,507 62,088

Gross charge-offs

40,072 17,435 27,022

57,507 77,282

Recoveries:















One-to-four family

974 955 1,398

1,929 2,877

Commercial real estate

113 218 10,195

331 10,195

Land/land development

- - -

- -

Commercial

- 9,725 350

9,725 740

Consumer

17,105 12,219 27,617

29,324 78,586

Gross recoveries

18,192 23,117 39,560

41,309 92,398

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

21,880 (5,682) (12,538)

16,198 (15,116)

Provision for loan losses

- - -

- 120,000

Balance, end of period

$ 3,982,194 $ 4,004,074 $ 3,987,013

$ 3,982,194 $ 3,987,013



















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.03 % -0.01 % -0.02 %

0.01 % -0.01 %







As of



June 30, March 31, June 30, Non-performing assets

2022 2022 2021 Loans:







Non-accrual

$ 2,248,220 $ 2,023,525 $ 1,800,365 Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - - Troubled debt restructured

475,210 363,992 361,570 Total non-performing loans

2,723,430 2,387,517 2,161,935 Real estate owned

- - 255,000 Other repossessed assets

- - - Total non-performing assets

$ 2,723,430 $ 2,387,517 $ 2,416,935









Non-performing assets to total assets

0.66 % 0.57 % 0.59 % Non-performing loans to gross loans

0.93 % 0.86 % 0.77 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

146.22 % 167.47 % 184.42 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.37 % 1.44 % 1.42 %









Other financial ratios







Tangible common equity

10.17 % 10.80 % 11.70 % Book value per share

$ 34.88 $ 37.60 $ 39.87 Common shares outstanding

1,205,135 1,205,435 1,202,985









(1) Ratios for three and six-month periods are annualized







