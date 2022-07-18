Murphy-Goode Winery Announces its 12 Finalists for "A Really Goode Job"

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy-Goode , the Sonoma County winery that launched its second " A Really Goode Job " nationwide job search in April 2022, is pleased to announce the 12 finalists that will continue on their journey to land "A Really Goode Job." As announced in May, Murphy-Goode will hire two candidates to live out their ultimate dream job in the wine industry. The job includes a $10,000 per month salary, rent-free vineyard-front living in Healdsburg, California for one year, a year's supply of Murphy-Goode wine, and immersive on-the-job training across all facets of the wine business. As part of the interview process, Murphy-Goode will also welcome two prominent wine industry professionals as guest interviewers: Julia Coney, wine educator and Founder of Black Wine Professionals and Stacy Briscoe, Senior Editor of Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

"We were once again extremely overwhelmed by the quality of candidates who submitted a video and showcased their passion for our industry," said Dave Ready Jr., Murphy-Goode Winemaker. "We saw several familiar faces from last year's submissions, too. There is a wealth of talent and excitement among this group, and I can't wait to meet them all."

In August, Murphy-Goode will welcome the 12 finalists to Sonoma County for in-person interviews and a fully immersive experience in Wine Country, giving them the opportunity to explore the region, and showcase their desire – and everything else that makes them the ideal candidate – for "A Really Goode Job." While in Healdsburg, the finalists will meet with winery executives and team members with whom the final two will work over the course of the year. The selected candidates will be announced in mid-August.

The Murphy-Goode team is pleased to name the following "A Really Goode Job" finalists who are now one step closer to turning their dreams into reality:

A.J. Kirsch - Berkeley, California

Jameelah Baker - New York, New York

Justin Lewis - New York, New York

Kendra Spalding - Folsom, California

Kirsten Staley Rocha - Oceanside, California

Lauren Neil - Reno, Nevada

Lemar Scott - Orlando, Florida

Marc Cunningham - Sherman Oaks, California

Marvin "MJ" Towler - Red Bank, New Jersey

Michael Fucci - Los Angeles, California

Roosevelt Johnson - Marana, Arizona

Swan Dotson - Oakland, California

"I'm excited and honored to be a judge for A Really Goode Job," Coney said. "This is a life changing experience and it is with great joy I get to help select the wine industry's next change maker."

"I am so proud to participate in a program that provides the essential steppingstones to professionals embarking on their wine journey," says Briscoe. "I've been fortunate to learn from inspiring mentors throughout my career and am now a part of a company that encourages and supports my continued growth. I look forward to meeting each finalist and the opportunity to pay forward the knowledge, guidance, and mentorship that I've been afforded."

About Murphy-Goode Winery

Welcome to the Goode life. Founded in Sonoma County in 1985 in a spirit of love and friendship by Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready Sr., Sonoma County's own Murphy-Goode Winery crafts some of California's best wines without taking itself too seriously. The story lives on today under the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, continuing a tradition based on a shared appreciation of friendship, hard work, a wicked sense of humor and, of course, a good bottle of wine. Murphy-Goode offers high quality wines from some of California's great growing regions with the approachable and inviting attitude of Sonoma County. Murphy-Goode is never pretentious, often irreverent, and all about having fun. Because of its consistent quality, the brand has become a favorite wine for consumers everywhere. For more information, www.MurphyGoodeWinery.com , and follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.

About Julia Coney, Black Wine Professionals

Julia Coney is a Washington, D.C. and Houston, Texas-based wine writer, wine educator, speaker, and Wine Consultant for American Airlines. Her wine writing includes stories on wine, winemakers, and the intersection of race, wine, and language. She holds a WSET Level Two Certification in Wine and Spirits and is currently pursuing her Master Level Champagne Certification with the Wine Scholar Guild and WSET Level Three Certification. Julia is a 2019 Fellow of the Professional Wine Writers Symposium at Meadowood Napa Valley. Julia has spoken at conferences such as wine2wine, Assemblage Symposium, The Culinary Institute of America's Summit for Sommeliers and Beverage Professionals, and Bâtonnage Forum.

About Stacy Briscoe, Wine Enthusiast Magazine

Stacy Briscoe serves as the Senior Editor of Print for Wine Enthusiast Magazine and reviews wines from Languedoc-Roussillon for the publication. She joined Wine Enthusiast in 2022 after contributing as a freelance writer for several years. She is the former managing editor for Wine Industry Network and former assistant editor of Wine Business Monthly. She has also written for numerous publications including SevenFifty Daily, Sonoma Magazine, SF Chronicle, among others. Briscoe regularly speaks at wine industry events, has completed her WSET Diploma and now teaches WSET courses. She has her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of California Santa Cruz.

