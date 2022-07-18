Community Home at Beacon Center Adds Day Program for Young Adults

Life Enrichment Group programming now available at Tacoma facility

TACOMA, Wash., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rechristened Community Home at Beacon Center now offers more aid to young adults experiencing homelessness and new programming with a mental health focus to serve young adults ages 18-24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The Day Program opened on July 11. The new programming expands activities at the center which also serves as an overnight shelter from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily.

Life Enrichment Group (L.E.G.) oversees the day-to-day management of the center and builds on their long-standing legacy of offering a safe space and structured programming to enrich the lives of young people and their families.

"It is a privilege to expand our services and provide a safe space for young people experiencing homelessness or who are in need of support," said Monika Mathews, founder of L.E.G. "We will ensure all those who enter the doors are treated with dignity, respect, and know their value to our community."

Mental health and social services advocates will be available to aid guests with personal, family, and adjustment issues that interfere with the effectiveness of their plan of care. Young adult programming includes resources to live and thrive independently with an emphasis on health and wellness, life skills trainings, workforce development, employment training, and housing.

"We are excited to introduce innovative mental health approaches that focuses the voice of young adults and provides genuine care and concern for the well-being of the individual," said Mathews.

The facility is also undergoing renovations and modernizations to upgrade amenities including an enhanced resource center, computer lab, lounge area, and interior cosmetic improvements like painting and floor refinishing. The center supplies basic needs support, access to showers, and laundry facilities in addition to breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Community Home at Beacon Center is located on the corner of 415 South 13th & Fawcett Street in Tacoma, Washington.

About Life Enrichment Group

Imagined in 2003 and incorporated in 2006, L.E.G. supplies culturally relevant programs focused on academic achievement and social/emotional support for young adults across the greater Seattle and Tacoma areas, with a focus on the success of those most often overlooked in society. Visit Life Enrichment Group for more information.

