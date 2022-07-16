AN ASSIST FOR HEALTHY LIVING: PRO BASKETBALL TRAINER JOE ABUNASSAR COMES TO DETROIT TO INSPIRE YOUTH TO FOLLOW THEIR HOOP DREAMS

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today teamed up with Joe Abunassar, renowned trainer, founder of IMPACT Basketball and president of Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center in Las Vegas, to lead a free basketball clinic for Detroit-area boys 12 to 18 at the Youth Center Facility in Eastpoint, Michigan.

Known for training professional caliber players, Abunassar has worked with more than 300 professional basketball players, more than anyone in the game's history.

"It was great to see so many kids show up to run through the drills," said Joe Abunassar, founder and president of the IMPACT Basketball Center in Las Vegas. "The more youth we reach, the more impact we have on those in the community to want to embrace healthier and more active lifestyles."

The clinic focused on the four pillars of basketball, including skill development, strength and conditioning, nutrition, and mental training. It included a dynamic warm-up, skills and combine stations, and competitive drills. The children also learned about the important role of nutrition in sports, such as staying hydrated and eating balanced meals.

"This event is a great way for us to provide kids with an exciting basketball experience while also stressing the importance of exercise and proper nutrition starting at an early age," said Dana Ryan, Ph.D., M.A., Director, Sports Performance and Education at Herbalife Nutrition.

In addition to Abunassar and Ryan, event leaders included Steve Brillati, Managing Partner and Event Co-Host at The Cura Resource Group, and Kenny Spear, Executive Director of Positive You.

ABOUT HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

