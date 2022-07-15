Interim Report January - June 2022, Coor Service Management Holding AB

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter of 2022

Net sales in the second quarter amounted to SEK 2,980 (2,445) million. Organic growth was 9 per cent and growth from acquisitions 11 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for 2 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA increased by 3 per cent to SEK 172 (167) million and the operating margin was 5.8 (6.8) per cent.

EBIT was SEK 119 (119) million. Profit after tax was SEK 79 (81) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 0.8 (0.8).

Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 97 (94) per cent.

Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 2.0 (1.7).

First half of the year (January–June 2022)

Net sales in the first half of the year amounted to SEK 5,935 (4,775) million. Organic growth was 10 per cent and growth from acquisitions 12 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for 2 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA increased by 17 per cent to SEK 359 (306) million and the operating margin was 6.0 (6.4) per cent.

EBIT was SEK 242 (203) million. Profit after tax was SEK 164 (134) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 1.7 (1.4).

GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY



Apr-Jun

Jan-Jun

Rolling Jan-Dec

2022 2021

2022 2021

12 mth. 2021 Net sales, SEK m 2,980 2,445

5,935 4,775

11,264 10,104 Organic growth, % 9 8

10 0

8 3 Acquired growth, % 11 1

12 1

8 3 FX-effects, % 2 -1

2 -1

1 0 Adjusted EBITA, SEK m 172 167

359 306

683 631 Adjusted EBITA-margin, % 5.8 6.8

6.0 6.4

6.1 6.2 EBIT, SEK m 119 119

242 203

442 403 Income for the period, SEK m 79 81

164 134

295 265 Cash conversion, % 30 10

54 48

97 98 Earnings per share, SEK 0.8 0.8

1.7 1.4

3.1 2.8

Invitation to a press and analyst presentation

On 15 July 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CEST, the company's President and CFO will give a presentation on developments in the second quarter via a webcast.

To participate in the webcast, please register in advance using the following link:

To listen to the presentation by telephone, dial +46850558354 (Sweden) +4723963688 (Norway), +4582333194 (Denmark), +358981710521 (Finland) or +443333009266 (UK).

The briefing material and a recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website www.coor.com, under Investors/Reports and presentations, after the briefing.

Financial calendar

27 October 2022 Interim report January–September 2022

9 February 2023 Interim Report January–December 2022

26 April 2023 Interim report January–March 2023

14 July 2023 Interim report January–June 2023

For further information

For questions concerning the financial report, please contact our CFO and Director of Investor Relations Klas Elmberg (+46 10 559 65 80)

For questions concerning the operations or the company in general, please contact president and CEO AnnaCarin Grandin (+46 10 559 57 70) or Magdalena Öhrn, Director of Communications (+46 10 559 55 19).

More information is also available on our website: www.coor.com

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 15 July 2022 at 7:30 a.m. CEST.

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DNV-GL, DSB, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, Karolinska University Hospital Solna, the Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service, PostNord, Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Skanska, Telia Company, the Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

