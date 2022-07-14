Two Leading Communications Firms Join Forces to Create Unparalleled Statewide Agency in Washington

Spokane-based DH Acquires Seattle-based Nyhus Communications

SEATTLE and SPOKANE, Wash., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Washington state's most influential communications, advocacy and marketing agencies have joined together to create the only statewide firm serving top business, government and nonprofit clients.

Spokane-based DH, a 25-year-old strategic communications, social change and marketing firm, has acquired nearly 30-year-old Nyhus Communications, including its world-class clients and its nine-person team. The combined agency will comprise more than 50 people with offices in Spokane and Seattle.

"Offering clients insights, expertise and relationships from markets across the state is an unmatched opportunity," said Michelle Hege, DH CEO. "Importantly, having partnered previously with Nyhus Communications on advocacy campaigns, we knew our firms' values and teams aligned. We have spent our respective careers seeking to make a positive difference in communities through our strategic communications work."

Roger Nyhus, CEO and founder of Nyhus, said, "DH is the perfect home for Nyhus. Our teams are passionate and dedicated to creating exceptional work for our clients. We have a shared commitment to excellence, integrity, community and equity-based communications as the foundation for all our work. When I decided to sell Nyhus, DH was my first call. I am proud that everything we have built with Nyhus over the past three decades will be honored and carried forward through the next chapter with DH."

DH and Nyhus have been IPREX partner agencies for more than a decade. IPREX is the largest network of independently owned agencies, with 96 offices worldwide. The network has been an important benefit to both DH and Nyhus' clients.

"Since our agencies have long known each other, served in leadership and worked in close collaboration, the transition for our teams and clients will be seamless," said Andrei Mylroie, a DH partner and former global president of IPREX.

Marc Berger, Nyhus president and partner, will become executive vice president and Seattle market leader for DH. Berger currently leads the Nyhus team and oversees the firm's work. His leadership will ensure a smooth transition for Nyhus clients and team members.

"I'm excited to continue serving our outstanding clients and to grow our Seattle presence," Berger said. "Our stellar team will have new opportunities to collaborate with more than 40 new talented colleagues, and we'll be able to offer clients expanded services and capabilities, including creative services and media buying."

With the private transaction closing on June 30, Roger Nyhus retires from the agency to pursue what he describes as his "next exciting chapter of service."

Nyhus has been a highly successful, growing firm, even during the pandemic. The agency specializes in crisis and high-stakes communications as well as health care communications – all services in demand in recent years. The company will be rebranded as DH.

Nyhus has advised many marquee clients over the years, including Alaska Airlines; Swedish; PATH; Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Craig McCaw's technology empire, including Teledesic, Nextel and Eagle River; Russell Investments; Four Seasons Seattle; Seattle University; Seattle Art Museum; Seattle Children's; Boeing; and Seattle Convention Center.

DH has worked with an impressive list of clients over the years, including Group Health Foundation; Washington State Department of Health; MultiCare; Genentech; Association of Washington Business; King County Metro; Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine; Express Scripts; Gonzaga University; Innovia Foundation; Itron; PayneWest; Tree Top; and Washington State University.

DH has long been recognized as a thought leader, regularly speaking at national and international industry conferences such as the Public Relations Society of America International Conference, Society for HealthCare Strategy and Market Development, and the International Social Marketing Association. Additionally, DH has received numerous prestigious industry awards including The Communicators, The Tellys, American Advertising Awards, International Social Marketing Association and PRSA's Best of Silver Anvil.

About DH

DH is a branding, advertising, public relations and social change agency based in Washington state. The firm designs and implements integrated media and community engagement campaigns for private and public sector organizations, often tackling challenges like public health crises, safety, business resiliency and education around complex public issues. DH is an industry leader in social behavior change campaigns and equity-centered communications methodologies, having been recognized for thought leadership by institutions like the International Social Marketing Association, Public Relations Society of America, the American Advertising Federation and more. The firm employs nearly 50 communications strategists and creatives and has operated for more than 25 years.

About Nyhus

Founded by CEO Roger Nyhus in 1994, Nyhus is best known as one of the most connected and strategic communications consultancies in Seattle. The 10-person agency partners with visionary companies and leaders who drive positive change. Nyhus specializes in strategic and high-stakes communications and advocacy for innovative organizations and their leaders. Specifically, the firm helps organizations and executives navigate crises and complex situations.

