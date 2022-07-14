Simplicity Completes its 41st Acquisition, Welcoming Life Policy Pros to the Group and Founder Michael Kelly as Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Life Policy Pros, Inc. ("Life Policy Pros"), a NJ-based firm specializing in the distribution of life insurance to independent financial advisors and insurance agents. With this new partnership, Simplicity welcomes founder Michael Kelly as the group's newest partner.

"Mike Kelly has tremendous experience in the life space and will make an excellent addition to our team," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "As Simplicity grows, we look to align our organization with leaders like Mike who share our values and can benefit from the best-in-class financial products and business support we provide to help scale their businesses."

"Over the last few years, I have admired Simplicity's unrivalled ability to recruit the highest-quality business leaders to their group and I am excited to leverage all the services that Simplicity provides to help accelerate sales growth and deliver best in class service and support to advisors," said Michael Kelly, President of Life Policy Pros. "I look forward to expanding my relationship with the exceptional team at Simplicity to bring additional products and marketing resources to my advisors."

Michael Kelly will continue to manage the day-to-day business operations of Life Policy Pros, while transitioning to the Simplicity brand.

About Life Policy Pros



With over 68 years of combined experience in financial services with a concentration in advanced life insurance planning and design, Life Policy Pros is focused on partnering with independent financial advisors and insurance agents to help them grow their practices and increase profitability. For more information, please visit https://www.lifepolicypros.org/.

About Simplicity Group



Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 41 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Life Policy Pros). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

