Pegasus Capital Advisors names Dale Galvin to lead the Global Fund for Coral Reefs Investment Fund

Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P. ("Pegasus"), a leading private equity impact fund manager, recently launched the Investment Fund of the GFCR with an anchor commitment from the Green Climate Fund. GFCR is the largest impact investment fund to date focused on Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG14), Life Below Water.

Craig Cogut, Founder & CEO of Pegasus, commented: "I am thrilled to welcome Dale to the GFCR team. Dale's demonstrated leadership in impact investing and oceans investing expertise will be an asset to the GFCR Investment Fund."

Galvin, who will serve as Managing Director of the Investment Fund, has over a decade of experience working on behalf of the blue economy, including founding one of the first oceans-focused impact investment funds.

"I am both excited and grateful for the opportunity to bring my team to Pegasus and lead what promises to be the most comprehensive, impactful, and largest initiative to date to drive investment on behalf of coastal ecosystems and communities," said Dale Galvin. "There is a trillion-dollar need for investment to ensure the oceans continue to provide the climate, food security, economic, and biodiversity benefits that are critical for the planet. The Global Fund for Coral Reefs intends to demonstrate, for the first time, impact investment at a sufficient scale to make a sizable dent in the problem."

Pierre Bardoux, Head of the United Nations Nature Assets Team and the GFCR Grant Fund, stated "The strong impact investment track record and blue economy expertise of Dale Galvin will be an asset to the GFCR Coalition. In collaboration with the Pegasus Capital Advisors investment team, the United Nations is looking forward to implementing GFCR's blended finance approach aiming to increase the resilience of coral reef ecosystems with the greatest chance of surviving climate change."

Over his career, Galvin has served in a variety of leadership roles in the in the international conservation, finance, investment, and technology sectors. His positions have included Fund Manager of the Meloy Fund I, LP, Chief Operating Officer of Rare, an international conservation organization, and

Chief Financial Officer of PA Consulting Group North America. Galvin holds a B.A. in Economics from Cornell University and an M.B.A. from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

About the Global Fund for Coral Reefs,

The Global Fund for Coral Reefs is a target $625 million blended finance initiative comprised of a $500 million target size Investment Fund and $125 million target size Grant Fund. The GFCR's Investment Fund is the first commercial-scale private equity impact investment fund targeting SDG14, life below water. The investment fund will pursue a diversified, global portfolio of high-growth opportunities in the wild-caught fisheries, aquaculture, hospitality, and circular economy sectors, with the goal of generating market rate returns while creating positive benefits for coral reef ecosystems and the people who depend on them. Over $175 million has been raised to date for the initiative, including a recently announced anchor investment of up to $125 million by the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

About Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P.:

Pegasus Capital Advisors is a leading global private markets impact investment manager. As the first U.S. private equity fund manager accredited by the Green Climate Fund, we are dedicated to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth while providing attractive returns for our investors. Founded in 1996 by Craig Cogut, Pegasus has invested over $2 billion across five private equity funds.

