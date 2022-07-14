BAODING, China, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 3, GWM officially announced to the world at the Saudi Arabia TANK brand launching event that the cumulative overseas sales had reached one million units, which marked a new milestone of the company's globalization journey.

A New Achievement of Chinese Auto Brands in Overseas Market, GWM’s Overseas Sales reached 1 Million Units (PRNewswire)

"This exact vehicle (GWM TANK300) is one-millionth export from GWM Group. So this is an incredible achievement," said Mr. Gautam Arun, Product Director of GWM in the Middle East Region, at the conference.

According to the latest sales data released by GWM, the company sold a total of 518,525 new vehicles in the first half of 2022, of which 62,823 vehicles were sold overseas, accounting for 12%.

In this, South African markets maintained a leading position in sales. A report released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) showing that in the first two months of this year, the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 took up 15% of the market share in the compact SUV segment market.

The excellent overseas sales achievement of GWM is mainly contributed by three aspects in terms of high-quality products, wide market range and localized operation.

High-quality products, such as GWM POER, TANK300, HAVAL H6 HEV and ORA GOODCAT, provide global buyers with an intelligent, youthful and environmentally-friendly driving experience. Then, GWM's three technology brands, including the L.E.M.O.N, TANK and COFFEE intelligence, also provide the core technology for product renewal and upgrading.

Currently, the products of GWM have been exported to many countries, showing its brand strength and the charm of China's automobiles worldwide.

GWM set up its first supercharging station in the world featuring photovoltaic power generation, energy storage and charging in the Thailand market last year. Moreover, the company opened its German subsidiary in Munich and set up the European headquarters to serve as a hub for developing the continental European market.

In the process of globalization, GWM has driven the hot sales of high-quality products through localized manufacturing and marketing strategies.

In January 2022, the company officially took over the Iracemápolis plant in Brazil and invested CNY 11.5 billion to deepen the layout of the local industrial chain. By sponsoring influential events such as triathlons and WSL surfing in the Australian market, GWM also actively creates localized marketing IP to profoundly reach local culture and life to enhance customers' awareness of the brand and products.

GWM has been adhering to the layout and strategy of winning overseas markets for 25 consecutive years and has achieved excellent results. The overseas sales of the company reached 142,793 units last year, up 103.7% year on year.

The company's executives said at the Overseas Distributors Online Conference that GWM planned to achieve global annual sales of 4 million units by 2025 and about 80% of them are more intelligent new energy products.

