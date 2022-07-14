FanDuel Group Appoints Mischief @ No Fixed Address Creative AOR for its Online Casino Business

The brand's casino side is gearing up for future expansion as state's legalize

Mischief poised to help FanDuel capture broader casino audiences

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Casino has chosen Mischief @ No Fixed Address as its creative agency of record.

It comes as the US online casino industry is poised for expansion and FanDuel bets big on its treasure chest of games across roulette, blackjack, slots and live tables.

Daniele Phillips, VP of Casino Brand Strategy at FanDuel Group, said: "We're entering uncharted territory as more and more states begin to welcome online casinos. And as FanDuel Casino introduces and acquaints itself to people across North America, we want to do it in an unexpected way that is so distant from category conventions. This is a sector ripe for disruption. So, it's only fitting that our agency partner specializes in blowing stuff up. Mischief is the leader of disruption and strategically powerful ideas which have proven to move business time and time again. We can't wait to make an impact together."

Mischief is responsible for creative duties pertaining to FanDuel Casino. It is challenged with cementing FanDuel Casino as the online gaming/casino destination of choice. The duo's debut campaign is set to launch later this year.

Unlike its industry leading sportsbook, FanDuel's casino platform appeals to broader audiences—most notably women where usage is 50/50 with male counterparts. This offers the casino platform enormous growth potential and more importantly gives Mischief fertile ground to create new and exciting ways to attract customers and unlock cross-sell opportunities into other areas of the business.

Greg Hahn, Co-Founder and CCO at Mischief, said: "We're looking forward to creating an unmistakable edge for FanDuel Casino. The FanDuel team are our kind of people: savvy, strategic, and up for rocking the boat. We're really excited to be partnering."

The FanDuel online casino platform, which is currently legal in four states, is critically important to long-term growth given the broader size of the addressable market and the numerous new states considering legalization. FanDuel Casino is available on iOS , Android , and web in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and over 17 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

