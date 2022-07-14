Backpack Giveaway, Family Fun for Area Kids at "Back to School Bash" Events Sponsored by Orange County Commissioner Candidate Chris Delgado

APOPKA, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Area kids will participate in a backpack giveaway, complimentary food and family fun at a series of Back to School Bash events sponsored by Orange County Commissioner candidate and local community sponsor Chris Delgado. Hosted by Have Faith Outreach, the first event is scheduled for 4pm on July 16, 2022 at Catalina Park in Eatonville, Florida, with more events to follow every Saturday in different areas of the county through August 20, 2022.

Delgado, a longtime Apopka resident and Mexican-American entrepreneur with a deep history of community involvement, was born to a single mother and has experienced the struggle many families have with back to school supplies each year. The series of free Back to School Bash events sponsored by Delgado will include backpack giveaways, complimentary food and fun for the whole family. The events are part of Delago's ongoing "Community First" campaign, which focuses on bringing much-needed community representation to District 2 county leadership.

"Many kids in Orange County start the school year without the supplies they need, and families often struggle this time of the year," said Delgado. "I know what it's like to be that kid and that family. My Back to School Bash events will help kids start the new school year on the right foot, with a little fun for all before summer ends."

Delgado filed for the commissioner seat in June 2022. His Community First campaign officially kicked off on June 13, 2022 with a community and fundraising event in Apopka, where Delgado shared his position on issues facing the region including Rent Control and other local concerns. Earlier in June, Delgado hosted a popular Father's Day get-together for all in the county, with free food, fun and games. Particular effort was made to encourage kids without fathers to participate, as they are often overlooked during the holiday's celebrations.

"The kids of Orange County are an important part of the future," added Delgado. "When we make them a priority, they grow up to make our communities stronger through their own participation and contribution. My Back to School Bash events help show kids that they matter to Orange County and to our county leadership."

Additional Back to School Bash events will be held throughout Orange County, with more details about upcoming events to be shared with area residents to save the date and attend. For more information, visit https://votechrisdelgado.com/.

Chris Delgado is an Orange County, Florida business owner, philanthropist and community sponsor. He has been the founder and chief executive of several successful businesses in the region, as well as served in many executive and charitable roles. He is also the founder of Orlando Gives, an annual initiative to provide low-income families financial support during the Christmas holiday season. For more information, visit https://votechrisdelgado.com/ .

