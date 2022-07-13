Military Times Foundation Honors Children of Fallen Patriots Founder as the 2022 Veteran of the Year

David Kim Recognized at the 2022 Service Members of the Year Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots, was honored on July 12 as the 2022 Veteran of the Year, an award of distinction given by the Military Times Foundation recognizing the recipients' pride, dedication and courage beyond their call of duty. Kim joins five other distinguished service members from each military branch for this year's awards ceremony, which took place at the Ronald Reagan Building in Arlington, VA.

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Since 2001, the annual Service Member of the Year Awards, established by The Military Times Foundation, has honored a soldier, Marine, sailor, airman and Coast Guardsman annually, adding the Veteran distinction in 2018. The Foundation was created to recognize the exemplary service of active duty personnel serving in each branch of the U.S. Armed Services and support other organizations conducting activities with similar goals.

"The actions and stories behind this year's winners are beyond exceptional and we are excited to shed light on these honorable service members," said Mike Gruss, editor-in-chief of Military Times. "Veteran of the Year is a unique recognition and David Kim exemplifies the spirit of the award."

Kim, a partner at the global private equity firm Apax Partners, is a former U.S. Army artillery officer and United States Military Academy graduate. Together with his wife Cynthia, Kim founded Children of Fallen Patriots in 2002 and has worked tirelessly to advance its mission of providing support through scholarships, educational counseling and community support to military children from all branches who have lost a parent in the line of duty. Since the non-profit's inception, Children of Fallen Patriots has provided more than $55 million in support to Gold Star children in all 50 states.

"To be named Veteran of the Year by the Military Times Foundations is an immense honor," said David Kim, co-founder and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots. "The pride and sense of duty that remains from my time in the armed forces has helped shape my entire life. The very mission of Children of Fallen Patriots is to honor the sacrifices made by our brothers and sisters in arms by taking care of their legacy. I share this honor with the thousands of veterans who motivate our mission daily."

To learn more about Children of Fallen Patriots visit www.fallenpatriots.org .

About Children of Fallen Patriots

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, we have provided over $55 million in support to over 2,200 military children from all branches who lost a parent in the line of duty. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has earned a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, and due to generous Board donations, 97% of third-party donations go to programs. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.

About Military Times Foundation

Military Times Foundation is a nonprofit corporation organized and operated exclusively for charitable purposes to recognize, salute and highlight the exemplary service of active duty personnel serving in each branch of the U.S. Armed Services and support other organizations conducting activities with similar goals who operate within Internal Revenue Code section 501(c)(3). Military Times Foundation has a flagship program entitled Service Members of the Year, which recognizes and awards outstanding service members and veterans each year.

About Military Times

Service members and their families rely on Military Times as a trusted, independent source for news and information on the most important issues affecting their careers and personal lives including branch updates, financial services, pay and benefits, healthcare, education, transition resources, and more. Military Times is a part of the Sightline Media Group who also owns Army Times, Marine Corps Times, Navy Times, Air Force Times, Federal Times, Defense News, and C4ISRNET. For coverage, visit www.militarytimes.com.

Media Contacts

Josh Anderson | Punch PR | janderson@punch-pr.com | (512) 963-8224

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation