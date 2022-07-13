John Worthington Joins Jackpocket as VP of Interactive Gaming

Digital Gaming Executive Joins Jackpocket Leadership Team to Lead iGaming Expansion

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today welcomed iGaming veteran John Worthington as the company's first-ever VP of Interactive Gaming. Worthington will lead the expansion of Jackpocket's offerings to iGaming, beginning with bringing new products to market in New Jersey where Jackpocket has secured market access for online casino through Caesars Interactive Entertainment New Jersey, LLC.

Jackpocket welcomes John Worthington as VP of Interactive Gaming. (PRNewswire)

Worthington joins Jackpocket from Gamewise, where as General Manager, he led the operator through its first U.S sportsbook launch in early 2022. Previously, he served as Senior Director of iGaming and Sports Operation for Parx Casino, where he was a key part of the team that launched online gaming in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Michigan. Prior to that, Worthington was VP of iGaming Operations at Penn Interactive Ventures, where he led the creation and development of their first online casino product.

"We are thrilled to welcome John and tap into his extensive leadership, operational, and regulatory experience to usher Jackpocket's expansion into casino and other iGaming products," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Pete Sullivan. "With John at the helm, we're investigating the game formats and features that will resonate with lottery players and look forward to bringing a truly seamless gaming experience to our players."

Worthington will lead the strategic direction and manage operations of Jackpocket's new iGaming product offerings and drive revenue growth across new and existing markets. Jackpocket is targeting 2023 for the launch of its online casino product in New Jersey.

"Jackpocket is the proven leader in the digital lottery space, and I'm proud to join the team during this time of exciting product expansion," said John Worthington. "There is so much opportunity ahead to leverage products, features, and expertise throughout Jackpocket to extend that customer relationship through an innovative iGaming product, first in New Jersey and then in other markets."

Worthington, along with other members of Jackpocket's leadership team, is in attendance this week at SBC Summit North America in Secaucus.

On the foundation of Jackpocket's immense growth in 2021, the mobile gaming and lottery play space is headed toward a golden age this year. So far in 2022, Jackpocket has partnered with notable names and organizations such as the CO Rockies , Texas Rangers, and the NJ Devils to bring increased accessibility to the lottery. Available for lottery play in 12 states, Jackpocket recently hit a milestone of over $150 million in lottery prizes won using the Jackpocket app.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket) (PRNewswire)

