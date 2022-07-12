VCF® female contraceptives is offering Free Samples to combat Roe v. Wade Decision by SCOTUS

VCF® brand of OTC female contraceptives underscores the importance of contraceptive solutions that champion women in the wake of Roe v. Wade.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, VCF continues to stand by its mission to provide holistic contraceptive products that prioritize women's health.

VCF brand of contraceptives underscores the importance of contraceptive solutions that champion women in the wake of Roe

The landmark ruling has marked a profound change in society, bringing to light the importance of reproductive choice and the need for more women-controlled options to prevent unwanted pregnancy. For decades, VCF® has advocated for holistic health with VCF® Vaginal Contraceptive Film® and VCF® Contraceptive Gel as the only non-hormonal over-the-counter line of contraceptive products in a market which has, historically, left many of these options in the hands of men, essentially depriving women of rightful control and autonomy of their own bodies.

VCF®upholds its commitment to support women's rights to choose confidence and intimacy without fear of repercussions. VCF® Contraceptive Film® and VCF® Contraceptive Gel are safe, effective, and trusted contraceptive products that place women's health and right to choose front and center.

With limited access and even fewer options for non-hormonal birth control, VCF® remains a trusted contraceptive option for women that is reimbursable under the Affordable Care Act and can be immediately purchased at over 30,000 stores nationwide. For women with declining options, VCF® is offering free samples, available through its website vcfsample.com .

About VCF®

VCF® products are manufactured by Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp., a leader in personal intimacy products for over three decades. Apothecus brands are driven by innovation, taking pride in the quality of products that its dedicated team of professionals produces, The unique delivery systems its products utilize are of the highest quality, allowing for a revolutionary approach to film technology advancements that provide vital products for women's health. Learn more on the VCF website , or send an email to info@VCFcontraceptive.com .

View original content:

SOURCE VCF