City Wide Facility Solutions Has Strongest First Half of the Year in Company History

LENEXA, Kan., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 has proven to be a stellar year so far for City Wide Facility Solutions, the nation's leading management company in the building maintenance industry, as it continues in its road to becoming a one billion dollar company in the next four years.

In the first six months of the year, it signed 10 new locations – a new company record. Also notable is the success of City Wide Facility Solutions' franchises, reflected in its new financial information which includes an average unit volume (AUV) of $6.7 million, average annual revenue top quartile of $15.1 million and franchisee sales median of $5.4 million – a one million dollar increase from last year.

"What a year it has been so far for the City Wide Facility Solutions team at the Support Center and within our franchise system. If this is any indication of what the next six months will look like, we are enthusiastic about and expecting to close the year out with even more growth," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Facility Solutions. "Even more rewarding than achieving these phenomenal revenue numbers is knowing more than a half dozen of the franchisees who opened locations or signed agreements this year already own at least one City Wide location. And at least half of those partnered with their general managers to open these additional locations — giving them the opportunity to become business owners and leaders. It is a testament to our philosophy of spreading the ripple as far and wide as possible."

To assist with the company's rapid growth, John Martin stepped into the role of chief financial officer in March. He remains focused on building financial value for City Wide Facility Solutions' internal and external stakeholders, including franchisees. Additionally, City Wide has invested in technology to better understand how its locations are performing and what services clients need most, thereby enhancing the company's offerings, which in turn has driven actionable insights.

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. More independent businesses and commercial properties across the United States and Canada will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional locations are scheduled to open in California, Delaware, Louisiana, Nevada, Kentucky and Toronto in the coming months.

Entrepreneurially-spirited individuals interested in owning a City Wide franchise should have a business-to-business background focused on sales, management and operations experience as well as have a desire to be a part of a mission driven organization that prioritizes giving back to the community and the franchise system.

