Suburban Propane President & CEO Appointed Chairperson of New Jersey Regional Chapter of the American Red Cross

WHIPPANY, N.J., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives announced the appointment of President and CEO, Michael Stivala, to the position of Chairperson for the New Jersey Regional Council of the American Red Cross, effective July 1, 2022.

As a national corporate partner of the American Red Cross, Suburban Propane provides support where it is needed most: aiding with blood collection efforts, supporting safety events in underserved communities, and providing propane and other resources in the wake of natural disasters.

"As one of the most influential non-profit organizations in the world, the American Red Cross has been on the front lines of many of the most significant humanitarian efforts in history," said Michael Stivala, President and CEO of Suburban Propane. "Through the national partnership that Suburban Propane has enjoyed since 2012, as well as through my personal engagement with the many leaders, volunteers and employees of the Red Cross, I have gained first-hand knowledge of its critical mission in serving local communities here in New Jersey, and around the world. I am truly honored to accept this appointment, and I would like to thank the members of the New Jersey Regional Council for their support and trust in me."

Mr. Stivala has served on the Regional Council of the American Red Cross New Jersey Region since January 2020. As Chairperson, he will work closely with members of the New Jersey Regional Council, providing insight and guidance to help drive continued growth for the New Jersey Region. The New Jersey Region includes three chapters and three blood donation centers, and serves more than 8.8 million people living in the state1.

"Our American Red Cross region is fortunate to have the national headquarters of Suburban Propane located right here in New Jersey, where we can enjoy engaging Mike and his amazing team in local initiatives while helping to facilitate their national support," said Rosie Taravella, Regional CEO, American Red Cross New Jersey Region. "Mike's business acumen and tremendous passion for our mission will serve our Regional Council well as he begins this term as Chairman."

In addition to his role on the New Jersey Regional Council, Mr. Stivala's board appointments include: Member of the Board of Supervisors of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. since November 2014; Member of the Board for Oberon Fuels since October 2020; Member of the Board for the International DME Association since October 2021; and Member of the Board for Independence Hydrogen since March 2022.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

