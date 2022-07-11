Enavate Sciences Appoints Industry Veteran Robert Glassman as Executive Vice President, Search & Evaluation

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enavate Sciences, a platform launched by Patient Square Capital to support transformative therapeutic companies, announced today the appointment of Robert Glassman, M.D., as Executive Vice President, Search & Evaluation. In this newly created role, Dr. Glassman will report to James Boylan, Chief Executive Officer of Enavate Sciences, and will be instrumental in the origination and evaluation of potential investments, as well as supporting the strategic growth, governance, and other long-term planning initiatives for portfolio companies.

"We're very pleased to have Rob join our growing team at Enavate Sciences as we strive to identify and evaluate promising therapeutics companies and position Enavate Sciences to be an impactful partner to support both their capital and strategic growth initiatives," said Mr. Boylan. "With world-class training as a hematologist-oncologist and nearly 30 years of professional experience in consulting, investment banking and principal investing, we are confident that Rob's experience and insights will be mission critical for our growth."

"I'm excited to contribute to Jim's vision for Enavate and work closely with the Patient Square team to advance the platform. Given the scarcity of funding in the current environment matched with a strong pipeline of highly innovative therapies being developed, we are excited to partner with and help companies develop and scale," added Dr. Glassman.

Dr. Glassman is an industry veteran with nearly 30 years of health care leadership and investment experience. Most recently, he was a venture partner in public equity at OrbiMed Advisors, returning to the firm after serving as a private equity partner from 2009 to 2010. Previously, he had worked as a senior investment banking professional for over seventeen years across Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, most recently serving as Vice Chairman of the Global Health Care Investment Banking division at Credit Suisse until January 2021.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Glassman oversaw health care investments at Merrill Lynch Global Private Equity and was a consultant within McKinsey & Company's Pharmaceutical and Medical Products practice. Dr. Glassman was also a board-certified hematologist-oncologist and remains on the faculty of Weill Cornell as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine. Dr. Glassman earned his A.B. from Harvard College and an M.D. from Harvard Medical School. He currently serves as a board member for Pharvaris, Umoja, Portage Biotech and Jubilant.

In May, Enavate announced an initial capital commitment of $300 million from Patient Square and in June led a $119 million financing round for Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc.

About Enavate Sciences

Enavate Sciences is a platform created by Patient Square Capital dedicated to supporting therapeutic companies advancing medicines and enabling technologies with transformative potential to address patient need. Through the application of capital support and operational experience, Enavate strives to enable and empower a diverse portfolio of therapeutics companies to accelerate innovation. To learn more about Enavate, please visit www.enavatesciences.com.

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital (www.patientsquarecapital.com) is a dedicated health care investment firm that partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships and a true partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities and create a healthier world. Patient Square's team of industry-leading executives is differentiated by the depth of focus in health care, the breadth of health care investing experience, and the network it can activate to drive differentiated outcomes.

