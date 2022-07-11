Angeles Fernandez and Eugenio Riquelme join August Leadership as Partners from Latin America | Executive Search in Mexico

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of our continued global expansion, August Leadership is pleased to announce two new partners based in Latin America, Angeles Fernandez, and Eugenio Riquelme. Further enhancing our growth strategy and providing innovative, high-performance leadership solutions in Mexico, our new Partners come with extensive experience in executive search and will extend our search expertise beyond our existing locations. This milestone enables August Leadership to support executive search in Mexico at all levels, provide clients with a unique international perspective, and complement our existing partnership model by adding new areas of practice to our services.

Angeles Fernandez has over 35 years of experience in the Latin American market. She has completed more than 300 searches for CEOs, Presidents, Independent Directors, General Managers, and Directors in search firms in Mexico, with a prime focus in the financial services, consumer products, and industrial sectors centralizing automotive, aerospace, and aviation industries. Prior to joining executive search, Angeles was the Director of Marketing and Sales for Skandia Mexico, a provider of long-term savings and investment solutions.

"I am excited to join August Leadership and for the opportunity to be a part of a global platform that delivers exceptional results. Being a Partner at August Leadership aligns with my values of collaboration and following a relationships-first policy. I look forward to working in a role that will be both challenging and fulfilling," stated Angeles Fernandez.

Eugenio Riquelme brings 41 years of executive experience from various senior functional, business line, consulting, and board positions. He has worked with several reputed companies in Mexico, Canada, and the US. After 17 years in banking, Eugenio transitioned to executive search and leadership advisory in 1997 to focus on conducting C-level executive searches in the Financial Sector and later broadening his reach to include other sectors and industries as well as board-level assignments. Before becoming an executive search and leadership consultant, he held various senior executive positions in Corporate and Investment Banking, as well as CEO appointments at non-banking financial entities of well-known financial institutions.

"I am excited about the opportunity to join August Leadership to continue my Executive Search and Leadership Advisory career. August Leadership's unique approach puts client partnerships at the center. The organization is disruptive about the way things are currently done in the executive search industry and is ambitious to grow in a global, entrepreneurial, inclusive, and collaborative culture. Looking forward to being a part of this great team and helping our clients link strategy to execution through leadership talent," stated Eugenio Riquelme.

We look forward to strengthening executive search in Mexico with Angeles and Eugenio and seeing their contributions take shape in August Leadership's growing workforce.

