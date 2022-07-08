RéVive Skincare Celebrates 25th Anniversary

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gregory Brown, renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon, spent years researching a healing process for burn victims. Years later, he applied that same Nobel Prize-winning technology to find a "solution" for anti-aging, patenting the process at the time. And RéVive was born.

"I've been fortunate enough to have had 2 career paths intersect over time. Medicine and skincare. RéVive came to be through my research, when I surreptitiously discovered bioengineered molecules that stimulated wound healing can also reverse signs of aging. Now 25 years later, we still look to the ever-evolving world of science as we develop innovative skincare - giving new life to skin," says RéVive Founder, Dr. Gregory Brown.

RéVive gives new life to skin. Each product in the range has been scientifically formulated using the brand's signature Bio-Renewal Technology to visibly transform & renew, speeding the cellular turnover process and restoring skin to a younger, healthier, more supple version of itself.

RéVive's Bio-Renewal Technology is comprised of three key peptides - this proprietary science is clinically proven to help reduce visible signs of aging and delivers fast results. With increased skin renewal and improved collagen and elastin, skin looks rejuvenated and revitalized. Skin acts younger and looks softer, smoother, and glowing while collagen breakdown is slowed and dark spots are lightened.

ReBuild your skin, from the inside, out.

Now in its 25th year, RéVive has become synonymous with cutting-edge science, offering a collection of products across seven distinct collections – Renewal, Intensité, Fermitif, Perfectif, Supérieur, Sensitif, and Peau.

For this anniversary, RéVive is celebrating and reinvigorating its iconic, heritage franchises with disruptive new launches. Each product innovation offers a fresh take on a beloved classic; packaging updates, formula upgrades, and a ground-breaking extension to a bestselling collection.

"It is unusual to find a brand that can attest to being both heritage and contemporary, to having stood the test of time but also remaining modern and innovative. RéVive is one of those rare brands. We wanted to make the celebration of 25 years about looking forward and setting our sights on a whole new set of brand initiatives," says RéVive CEO, Elana Drell Szyfer.

In 1996, Dr. Brown developed the original Moisturizing Renewal Cream Nightly Retexturizer, the pioneer skincare product that started the RéVive revolution. In Early 2022, RéVive introduced the first of two new additions to the core Renewal collection – the Moisturizing Renewal Day Cream SPF 30 and then in May, the Moisturizing Renewal Lotion Dual Acid Nightly Retexturizer.

RéVive introduced Intensité Volumizing Serum Ultime Targeted Skin Filler, a more powerful reformulation of the coveted Intensité Volumizing Serum. For this launch, the brand partnered exclusively with Neiman Marcus, the brand's first-ever retail partner, offering a series of personal appearances with Dr. Brown alongside exclusive facial events.

"RéVive is one of those remarkable brands that our customers love and has developed a cult following. We are honored to collaborate with Dr. Brown and his team to celebrate the 25th anniversary and serve as the exclusive retailer for their latest, innovative product launch. We always strive to identify and nurture brands that are truly special. RéVive is a perfect example of this as they have been an important partner for us since 1997. We look forward to celebrating many more milestones together in the years ahead," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus Group.

To round out the product launch calendar, RéVive will continue to introduce innovations in both the Fermitif and Masque des Yeux collections this Fall.

As RéVive looks to the future, it is continuing to round out its team, bringing in two new partners - Schoolhouse and Jane Smith Agency – focused on refining its creative strategy.

A first in brand history, RéVive introduced two Brand Ambassadors; celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger and celebrity facialist Adeela Crown. Adeela's philosophy of achieving über-efficacious, long-term skin-health through a science-lead skincare approach perfectly complements the RéVive ethos. Together, they developed a tailored, individualized approach to facial skincare to be utilized in treatments in both the US and UK. While Micaela is the epitome of beauty inside and out, her deep appreciation for self-care, style, and individual self-expression makes her the perfect RéVive partner. The relationship grew organically from Micaela's own use and appreciation of the RéVive line and her personal skincare philosophy.

Later this Fall, artist and poet Amber Vittoria will join the brand as this year's Artist In Residence. As part of her residency, Amber has designed a special 25th-anniversary logo incorporating her colorful, whimsical, and powerful aesthetic. This partnership will include artist talks with Dr. Brown, a content campaign, and VIP events leading to the limited edition Artjar launch in November 2022.

ABOUT RÉVIVE

GIVE NEW LIFE TO SKIN

Founded in 1997, RéVive™ is a luxury skincare line developed by Dr. Gregory Bays Brown, a Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon. Each product has been scientifically formulated with Bio-Renewal Technology, inspired by patented and Nobel Prize Winning science used by Dr. Brown to heal burn victims. RéVive™ products are formulated with Bio-Renewal Technology, comprised of three key peptides - - this proprietary science is clinically proven to help reduce visible signs of aging and delivers fast results. With increased skin renewal and improved collagen and elastin, skin looks rejuvenated and revitalized and signs of aging are dramatically reduced. The appearance of wrinkles is minimized, skin density and elasticity are increased, collagen breakdown is slowed, and dark spots are lightened. Skin acts younger and looks soft, smooth, and glowing.

RéVive is distributed online and instore in the U.S at luxury retailers such as: Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, as well as specialty retailers such as Bluemercury, Cos Bar, Violet Grey, and Net-A-Porter. Global distribution includes Canada (Holt Renfrew), the UK (Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Flannels, SpaceNK, as well as distribution in Spain, Italy, Greater China, Thailand and Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg).

Website | Instagram | Twitter

